Suspect sought in $30,000 phone heist

Mountain View police are on the lookout for a masked suspect who reportedly broke into an AT&T store and stole over 40 phones in an early-morning burglary last week.

Police received reports that the suspect broke into the inventory room of the business, located in the Grant Park Plaza on the 1000 block of Grant Road, sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. The phones that were reportedly found missing are valued at over $30,000, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The suspect is described as an adult man with short dark hair, and was seen wearing a black hooded jacket with no shirt underneath, black pants and black tennis shoes. He appeared to be wearing a dark cloth or t-shirt on his face, making him difficult to identify, Nelson said.