Uploaded: Thu, Sep 7, 2017, 11:25 am

Suspect sought in $30,000 phone heist

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police are on the lookout for a masked suspect who reportedly broke into an AT&T store and stole over 40 phones in an early-morning burglary last week.

Police received reports that the suspect broke into the inventory room of the business, located in the Grant Park Plaza on the 1000 block of Grant Road, sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. The phones that were reportedly found missing are valued at over $30,000, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The suspect is described as an adult man with short dark hair, and was seen wearing a black hooded jacket with no shirt underneath, black pants and black tennis shoes. He appeared to be wearing a dark cloth or t-shirt on his face, making him difficult to identify, Nelson said.

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

What kind of phones were they? Can AT&T lock them so they cannot be used and if someone tries to activate them, the location is reported?

Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

Post the photo. Let the public decide if he is difficult to identify.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Hm, no photo. Shocking.

