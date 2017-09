Classical pianist Sarah Cahill will perform a free concert at Community School of Music and Arts, (230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View), on Saturday, Sept. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The evening's program will feature recent and rarely performed music by 20th- and 21st-century American composers, including George Lewis, Ann Southam , Terry Riley, Meredith Monk, Ingram Marshall , Paul Dresher and Ruth Crawford.

Go to CSMA.