Michael Tucker, the owner of the Mountain View Books Inc., takes a quick break on move-in day last week. The downtown bookstore moved from its old location to its new location, just a few doors down at 317 Castro St.

The shop was closed all day on Aug. 31 to move its stock of books, and reopened the very next day in its new digs.

Voice photographers got a behind-the-scenes look at moving day, and then on opening day at the new location.