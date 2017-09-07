News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 7, 2017, 1:55 pm

Council balks at proposed bike rules

Restrictive city code updates could have 'chilling effect' on alternative modes of transportation

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View City Council members roundly criticized a package of changes to city laws Tuesday night that would have imposed strong restrictions on bicyclists, saying that city's staff's proposal was out of touch with the reality of trying to get around the city using alternative modes of transportation.

In a unanimous decision at the Sept. 5 meeting, council members agreed to send back to the Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) several proposed ordinance changes that would have regulated the use of bikes, scooters, roller skates, skateboards and electrically motorized boards -- all of which would be defined under the new catch-all term "transportation devices."

Among the most contentious changes, the update would have made it illegal for bicyclists to ride on the sidewalk against the flow of traffic, and would have prohibited riding bikes along downtown Castro Street as well as on San Antonio Road north of El Camino Real. Proposed changes also restricted bike parking on sidewalks to bike racks, lockers or "areas designated for bicycle parking" including bike-share corrals.

Everyone seemed to agree Tuesday night that Mountain View needs to update its decades-old city code regulating where people can ride and park bikes and other transportation devices. The laws date back to 1960, long before vehicles like electric skateboards hit the streets. But many of the proposed changes by city staff ran afoul of suggestions from BPAC, which sought to loosen the rules and make it more practical to get around the city.

In the case of riding on sidewalks, BPAC recommended allowing bicyclists to ride against the direction of traffic if vehicle traffic goes above 35 miles per hour, if there is only one sidewalk on the road, or if the bicyclist stays below 5 miles per hour -- the same rules would apply to people using other transportation devices. City staff recommended against all of the recommendations, noting that riding a bike against the flow of traffic on the street -- while not the same thing -- is the No. 1 cause of bicyclist at-fault collisions in the city.

"We want to be able to have a clear message to kids and everybody that going against traffic on the roadway or the sidewalk is a risk factor," said Nate Baird, the city's transportation planner.

BPAC member Theron Tock, speaking on his own behalf at the meeting, told council members that he was disappointed with staff's proposed changes, which several times went against BPAC's suggestions. He said it's cumbersome and challenging to get on the "correct" side of the road in order to ride on the sidewalk, and that the committee spent a lot of time developing reasonable exceptions.

"The recommendations that BPAC made were basically ignored," he said.

Adina Levin, a co-founder of the Friends of Caltrain, called the bike parking rules "draconian," and that she was dismayed that city code would entrench punitive policies on bicyclists when there's virtually no bike parking available in the downtown area. Mountain View resident John Scarboro said the new laws amount to heavy-handed treatment of bicyclists that exceeds what drivers have to deal with.

"I think overall it would have a chilling effect for people who want to ride anything other than motorized vehicles," Scarboro said.

Vice Mayor Lenny Siegel, who proposed sending the changes back to BPAC for a review, said he was concerned that the new city code, as written, would discourage people from biking in Mountain View. People are forced to lock their bikes on street signs and utility poles when there's no alternative, and biking the "wrong way" on the sidewalk is often times the safest route around town. The city simply doesn't have the bike infrastructure for the recommendations to make sense, he said.

"It appears to me that the recommendations we're seeing tonight were written by people who don't spend a lot of time bicycling around Mountain View," Siegel said.

City Council member Pat Showalter said the restrictions preventing people from riding on the sidewalk against traffic should be taken out altogether, and that she was skeptical that the hazards of riding a bike the wrong way on the road translated to a similar safety risk on sidewalks.

Another proposed change that gave City Council members heartburn was new language giving police the authority to seize a bicycle or transportation device after a person violates the updated city code twice within a one-year period. Showalter called the section too general, while Councilman Chris Clark suggested there be some clarification that shows the city has a compelling reason to confiscate a bike -- like if the rider was arrested or the bike has been abandoned.

Mayor Ken Rosenberg said it's rare to see proposed changes to the city's laws that were so ill-prepared for a final vote by the City Council. He raised concerns over the fact that city staff heavily disagreed with BPAC's recommendations without stating clear reasons why.

"Council has advisory bodies for a reason," Rosenberg said. "If they are summarily ignored or discounted, then it seems like we don't need the committee at all.

"They do good work, so my inclination is to punt this back," he said.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Hmmm
a resident of Rengstorff Park
8 hours ago

Reminds me of a few years ago when the city atty proposed revamping the pet ordinances.

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Pets and Bikes
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

I agree. The observation that the staff input came from people who never ride bikes is spot on. Also, I bet it was just one single staff member who made all those
changes.

I mean come on. There is no flow direction of traffic on a sidewalk. A 5mph speed limit
is a reasonable limitation, but it makes zero difference which direction the bike travels. Absolutely stupidity that any experience at all would have illuminated. Making a rule for the sake of making a rule. Do these people/person even drive?

Email Town Square Moderator      


37 people like this
Posted by Maher
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
8 hours ago

Even though I am a former bicycle rider, I have to say that the arrogant and risky cyclists' behaviors I've witnessed in MV neighborhoods makes me wish for stricter laws and enforced laws for riders. I no longer ride due to age.
So many cyclists run stop signs routinely it seems, and wander outside the cycle lanes. And if I honk at them when I have a no stop sign right of way or try to warn them to stay in their lanes, they cop an attitude and flip me off. So I really am fed up with their outrageous "privileged" Yahoo/Google sense of entitlement.
This city council vote is another sign that MV has become a COMPANY TOWN with all the horrid consequences of that dynamic.
These cyclists need to be reined in and taught how to behave on our city streets.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by reader
a resident of Waverly Park
8 hours ago

Yes, remember the proposal that cats be licensed?

Where do they find these staff people? It sure does sound like the rules are proposed by people who spend very little time on a bicycle.

One has to wonder if city staff studied the city ordinances of bike-friendly communities such as Davis, etc. I'd think there are lots of great examples to consider.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Oh come now
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

"This city council vote is another sign that MV has become a COMPANY TOWN"

That is a false narrative, exaggerated, IMO, to try and prove a pet peeve the poster may have. A "Company Town" means the company owns the grocery store, the house you live in, the hardware store, the hotel...that is the definition of a company town. MV is no where near being a Company Town.
I don't think the poster can stand by that statement if the correct definition of Company Town is applied.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Tim Oey
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

Glad Mountain View has a reasonable city council. The new bike ordinances as proposed were outrageously bad. Hopefully Mountain View staff will now listen and work with the Mountain View BPAC to come up with workable and sensible recommendations for revising Mtn View bicycle ordinances.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
A Talking Cat is a registered user.

We need safer roadways and lanes for bicyclists, not more restrictions! We should make it effortless to choose to ride a bike ANYWHERE, even at the expense of slight inconveniences for car drivers.

Look at NYC; studies have shown that it's twice as fast to get around the city on a bike than in a car. Or check out the netherlands, where bike usage has grown 11% and deadly bike accidents have decreased 21%: Web Link

This is CALIFORNIA! We always have beautiful weather and we care about the environment. The fact that we have like, half a bike lane in Mountain View is laughable.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Tim Oey
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

Regarding Maher's comment "cyclists run stop signs routinely"

1) It is much safer for cyclists if they do not come to a full stop at stop signs, thus the law in Idaho that allows bicyclists to treat stop signs as yields. This law is under consideration in California as well. It is also more energy efficient and makes bicycling more attractive.
2) It very much depends on the circumstance. Did the bicyclist really need to come to a full and complete foot down stop? Or did the bicyclist blow thru the stop sign without looking and with no possibility of coming to a full stop if needed? How many car drivers do you see who come to complete stops at stop signs? Most drivers I observe do roll thru them at about a bicyclist's speed...

Regarding "wander outside the cycle lanes" it also depends on the situation.
1) Was there glass or other debris in the lane that the cyclist needed to avoid?
2) Was their a defect in the pavement that could have caught the bicyclists tire? (I see lots of these between the gutter pan and the pavement that cause me to go out of the bike lane)
3) Was the bike lane correctly lined to include a 3-4' wide door zone so cyclists can avoid car doors opening into the bike lane (this is another frequent cause for me to leave the bicycle lane).

Please note that bicyclists have the full right to leave the bicycle lane for the above reasons and any other hazards they need to avoid in the bike lane. Many motorists cannot see the reasons why bicyclists may need to bicycle outside the bicycle lane -- they are too far away and moving too fast. Bicyclists are very focused on where they need to be to stay safe.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Darin
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago
Darin is a registered user.

Did the proposed bike rules really try to prohibit cyclists on downtown Castro Street and on San Antonio Road north of El Camino Real?

According to California law, cyclists can be prohibited from using freeways and similar limited-access roads, but can use all other public roads. Whoever prepared the proposed bike rules should have understood at least that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


110 people like this
Posted by About Time
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

Time all cities got up to date on bike rules but please make them all the same, no point in each city having different laws.

I would like to see more emphasis on bikes being seen and heard. How about making it compulsory to wear reflective vests, using lights and all bikes having bells.

Email Town Square Moderator      


48 people like this
Posted by Another Victory for the MV Bike Mafia
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

It seems the Council are the ones out of touch here. I wonder when the lat time anyone of them has tried to walk with family members on the Permanete or Stevens Creek Trail. Cyclist in MV are among the most disrespectful and dangerous I have seen in the Bay area. I have witnessed accidents and far more near misses. The Stevens Creek Trail and the newer Permanete Creek Trail are not places for pedestrians or joggers, and now sidewalks are not safe either as they are frequented by cyclist who have little or no skill at riding, or worse, no regard for anyone other than themselves. Allowing bikes on sidewalks is a recipe for disaster and you can count on costly lawsuits to the City.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Daily Trail User 15 years +
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

@Another Victory for the MV Bike Mafia and I have vastly different views of what we see on the trail as well as differing tolerance levels for cyclists. I've been walking the trail for over 20 years and with the exception of commute times, I find the overwhelming majority of cyclists on the trail to be lawful and courteous. Even during the commute, most are still very nice and safe, but yes, that's when I also see the loons. I also see more of the loon types in cars though. We're safer walking on the SCT than we are driving to Shoreline...statistically speaking.

Email Town Square Moderator      


70 people like this
Posted by Look to the data
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

The majority of national current safety data available suggest that bikes should "seldom", and "only in unique situations" be permitted on sidewalks. But hey, we can just ignore safety data and continue to watch people get hurt because a few cyclist talked our city council into believe "it's fine, let us ride wherever and however we want to, it's all good".

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Council balks at proposed bike rules
a resident of Bailey Park
6 hours ago

Good. It would make a mess of things.

Email Town Square Moderator      


66 people like this
Posted by Common Sense Too
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago
Common Sense Too is a registered user.

To me there are two vastly different categories of bicyclists:
- Those on racing bikes who use them as a primary mode of transportation
- Those on big/slow bikes who are out for an afternoon stroll
I am the latter. I just want to get some fresh air and take a leisurely 3 mile ride from my house to downtown MV. To think that there is discussion of enacting a law that prevents me from enjoying a nice sunny day ride on my bike down Castro Street is outrageous!
And I'd like to go on the sidewalks when the cars driving by me are going so fast that I get scared. If I do - I'm not going much faster than those who are walking, and I pull to the side if there's a big group of pedestrians.
Don't the police have better things to do than to confiscate bikes from people who do the above items, or lock their bike to something other than a sanctioned bike rack?
Stop! Just stop!

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Member
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

@About Time, Ville Platte, Louisiana has charged pedestrians that were hit by a car with a violation of its 'reflective clothing' law. The law is not about safety, it's about police power to arrest.

Mountain View doesn't need to go there.
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago
Juan is a registered user.

This is a terrible proposal and basically a war on bikes. Imagine a proposal to ban cars (only bikes allowed) on Shoreline north of El Camino and on California St. How would you car owners appreciate that?

We need to encourage MORE people to bike, that means adding bike lanes, not restricting use of bikes. For starters, we should move the Caltrain tracks underground between San Antonio and Mountain View stations and build a bike path on top.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Parent
a resident of The Crossings
3 hours ago

My kids bike to school regularly for short stretches on the sidewalk between Showers and Jordan or between Ortega and Distel along El Camino. It's the safest route to get to LAHS from our neighborhood. If anything I wish the city/county would widen the sidewalks and remove some of the obstacles that those stretches to make it safer for multi-use. It's either that or make a real route to school.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Oh Maher
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Bike lanes aren't binding on bicycles. They can ride in the roadway. You shouldn't honk at people on bikes anyway because it's much louder outside of your car. What is a no stop sign right of way? What do you mean by honking at a bike in the road because you have
no stop sign? Are you going the speed limit? Are you realizing that a bike only goes
so fast and so if you speed along the road you may have to slow to the speed limit
to avoid striking a bike crossing the roadway ahead of you?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Stierlin Estates
0 hours ago

Please NO riding against traffic by bikes, if you ever witness an accident by a left turning car against a bicyclist you know what I am talking about. It is not safe, plus doesn't the California vehicle code include biking rules, so why is the city of Mtn View trying to reinvent these rules.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 6 comments | 1,613 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,392 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners