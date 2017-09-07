Arts aplenty

Prepare ye the decorative gourds, cozy sweaters and pumpkin-spice everything! It seems like only yesterday it was 107 degrees, but the Earth keeps spinning, kids have headed back to school and, suddenly, autumn will be in the air. We've compiled some highlights from the upcoming arts season on the Midpeninsula to help you look forward to fall.

This is, of course, but a small sampling. For continuing coverage, always check Mountain View Voice online, subscribe to our Weekend Express email (sign up at MV-Voice.com/express) and peruse and/or submit event listings at our Community Calendar.

--

Exhibitions

'Nina Katchadourian: Curiouser'

Where: Cantor Arts Center, 328 Lomita Drive at Museum Way, Stanford.

When: Sept. 15-Jan. 7, Wednesdays-Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays).

Cost: Free.

Info: Go to Cantor Arts Center.

It's not easy to briefly explain exactly what it is artist Nina Katchadourian does, as she uses a wide variety of media and methods, including photography, video, sculpture and sound, to explore ideas and the world around her, with playful humor and a unique vision. Stanford University's Cantor Arts Center (which is also getting a new director, Susan Dackerman, this month), will present a midcareer Katchadourian retrospective involving several of her bodies of work, including her "On-Hold Musical Dance Party" event on Oct. 19, at which she will collaborate with two DJs to create a musical soundtrack made up entirely out of sounds collected over the phone while on hold. Her work encourages viewers to take a closer look at the world around them and find wonder in the mundane and everyday, as she did while stuck on a long-haul flight, during which she began taking photographs of herself in "the Flemish Style," recreating old-fashioned self-portraits in the lavatory, using airline napkins. The "Curiouser" Cantor exhibition celebrating her witty and whimsical work is a homecoming of sorts for Katchadourian, who, although now based in Brooklyn, was born and raised at Stanford.

Other exhibitions worth a look:

* "Manuel Neri: Assertion of the Figure" at Anderson Collection, Sept. 14-Feb. 12, Anderson Collection

* "Play!" at the Palo Alto Art Center (Sept. 16-Dec. 29), PA Art Center

* "Loie Hollowell: Point of Entry" at Pace Gallery (Sept. 19-Nov. 2), PACE.

* Pacific Art League Anniversary Exhibition at PAL (Sept. 8-28), PAL

* "Thomas Edison and his Rivals: Inventing the 19th Century" at the Museum of American Heritage (opens Sept. 22), MOAH

* "I Want the Wide American Earth: An Asian Pacific American Story" at the Los Altos History Museum (Oct. 19-Jan. 7), LAHM.

* "Lasting Impressions of Pedro de Lemos: The Centennial Exhibition" at Stanford Art Gallery (Oct. 3-Dec. 3), Stanford Art Gallery

--

Theater

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's "Constellations" and more

Info: Go to Theatreworks.

First up in TheatreWorks' 2017/18 season is the regional premiere of "Constellations," a time-tweaking romantic drama involving dreamy beekeepers and physicists in England (go to paloaltoonline.com/arts for our review). The show is a sexy, nerdy, mind-bending delight, directed by TheatreWorks founder Robert Kelley. Following the intimate, two-person-cast "Constellations" will be a big musical world premiere, "The Prince of Egypt," running Oct. 6-Nov. 5. "The Prince of Egypt," presented in collaboration with Fredericia Teater, Denmark, boasts music and lyrics by Broadway and film master Stephen Schwartz, based on the DreamWorks animated film of the same name. It tells the Biblical tale of Moses and his adopted brother, the pharaoh Ramses (the Palo Alto JCC is also offering an opportunity for local singers to be part of a community choir in conjunction with the musical). TheatreWorks will round out the autumn with a holiday performance of the zany "Around the World in 80 Days" (Nov. 29-Dec. 31).

Other on-stage highlights

* From Palo Alto Players: "Million Dollar Quartet" (Sept. 15-Oct. 1); "Peter Pan" (Nov. 3-19), PA Players.

* From Dragon Theatre: "Cirque Exotique du Monde" (Sept. 15-Oct. 8); "The Further Adventures of Hedda Gabbler" (Oct. 27-Nov. 19), Dragon Productions.

* From West Bay Opera: "Norma" (Oct. 13-22), WBO.

* From The Pear Theatre: "In the Next Room (Or the Vibrator Play)" (Sept. 7-Oct. 1); "An Enemy of the People" (Oct. 19-Nov. 12); "The Millionth Production of A Christmas Carol" (Nov. 30-Dec. 17), Pear Theatre.

* From Stanford TAPS: "Katzelmacher" (Nov. 9-11), TAPS.

* From Los Altos Stage Company: "The Crucible" (Sept. 7-Oct. 1); "The 1940s Radio Hour" (Nov. 30-Dec. 23), LASC.

* From Upstage Theater: "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" (Oct. 20-22), Upstage.

* From Palo Alto Children's Theatre: "East of the Sun and West of the Moon" (Oct. 26-Nov. 5), PACT.

* From Broadway by the Bay: "Singin' in the Rain" (Nov. 3-19), BBB.

* From Peninsula Youth Theatre: "She Kills Monsters" (Sept. 23); "A Christmas Story: The Musical" (Nov. 11-19), PYT.

* At the Palo Alto JCC: "Moon Mouse" (Oct. 22); "Vincent" (Nov. 18), JCC.

--

Music

Taylor Mac and more from Stanford Live.

Where: Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Advance tickets for the Stanford performance currently sold out; check online for more options.

Info: Go to and sfcurran.com/taylor-mac Stanford Live.

New Stanford Live Executive Director Chris Lorway named Taylor Mac as one of the artists he'd most like to bring to the Bing. Well, it looks like that dream is coming true, as Mac's epic musical/performance-art spectacular, "A 24-Decade History of Popular Music" is booked on campus for September. The performance at Bing is an abridged version; in partnership with Stanford Live, the entirety of the show will also be performed in four parts in San Francisco Sept. 15, 17, 22, and 24. The show explores the social history of the United States through its popular songs, with Mac as its flamboyant, maximalist tour guide. Mac's just one of many music acts booked for Stanford Live this fall. Other highlights in Sept., Oct. and Nov. alone include folk-rock legend Buffy Sainte-Marie (Sept. 22), Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale (Oct. 4), Mads Tolling & The Mads Men (Oct. 6), Perla Battala's Leonard Cohen tribute (Oct. 7), The American Quartet (Oct. 11), American Brass Quintet (Oct. 15), singer-songwriter-violinist Andrew Bird (Oct. 20), SFJAZZ Collective (Oct. 21), Mariza (Oct. 25), The Stradivarius Ensemble of the Mariinsky Orchestra (Oct. 29), Jason Moran (Nov. 11), Patricia Barber Trio (Nov. 11) and "Songs of Lahore" (Nov. 15).

Other concerts worth a listen

* The Palo Alto Philharmonic's fall concerts (Sept. 9, Oct. 21, Nov. 11), PAPhil

* Shoreline Amphitheatre presents: Muse with 30 Seconds to Mars (Sept. 15), Florida Georgia Line with Nelly (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons (Oct. 3), Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas (Oct. 7), Zac Brown Band (Oct. 27), Shoreline.

* Freewheel Brewing Company presents: Fun of the Pier with The Corner Laughers (Sept. 16), Chuba Oyolu (Sept. 29), The Reverbivores (Oct. 7), Whiskey Pass (Oct. 20), Abstract Sky (Oct. 28), Freewheel.

* Redwood Symphony's fall concerts (Sept. 23, Oct. 29, Nov. 18), Redwood Symphony

* The Oshman Family JCC presents: The Kenny Barron Trio (Sept. 14), Amit Peled Sept. 17), Avishai Cohen Quartet (Sept. 18), JCC.

* The Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra's "Dreams and Prayers," Nov. 5, PACO

* The Fox Theatre and Club Fox present: George Kahumoku Jr. (Sept. 10), The Spanish Harlem Orchestra (Sept. 29), "A Tribute to Tommy Dorsey" (Oct. 14), Boz Scaggs (Oct. 21), Fox Theatre.

* California Bach Society's fall concert in Palo Alto (Oct. 21), CalBach

* New Esterhazy Quartet's fall concerts in Palo Alto (Sept. 24, Nov. 19), New Esterhazy

* Vellamo at the Menlo Park Library (Oct. 21), MP Library

--

Miscellaneous (author talks, films, dance, more)

Kepler's Literary Foundation

Where: Kepler's Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park.

Info: Go to Keplers.

The Midpeninsula hosts a plethora of events for book lovers throughout the year (also make sure to check with local libraries, which often host author events, along with live music and other types of performances). Bookwise, Kepler's in Menlo Park is a hub of literary culture and continues to offer a variety of high-profile author events this autumn, including Pulitzer Prize-winning neuroscientist Daniel Goleman (Sept. 17), Stephanie Perkins (Sept. 30), Paola Gianturco with Musimbi Kanyoro (Oct. 16), Irving Yalom (Oct. 19), Kelly and Zach Weinersmith (Oct. 28), David Eagleman (Nov. 3).

Other noteworthy literary events

* At Books Inc (Palo Alto and Mountain View): Maggie Shen King (Sept. 11), Scott Stabile (Sept. 22), Katherine Roy (Oct. 12), Sharon Cameron (Oct. 18), Books Inc.

* At Stanford: Karen Joy Fowler (Oct. 5), Joyce Maynard (Oct. 24), Tracy K. Smith (Oct. 30), Stanford Events.

* At the JCC: Nathan Englander (Oct. 2), Yotam Ottolenghi (Oct. 3), "Near Normal Man" (Oct. 3), Zinzi Clemmons (Nov. 2), JCC.

* At East West Bookshop: "John Muir: Into the Heart of the Wild" (Sept. 15), "Return of the Peaceful Warrior: Adventures and Insights from the Hidden School" (Sept. 20), East West.

Film festivals and dance

* At the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: Chhandam and Leela Dance (Sept. 17), Bayer Ballet Academy's "Sleeping Beauty (Sept. 22-24), MVCPA.

* "Until the Lions" dance performance at Bing Concert Hall (Oct. 27-28), Stanford Live.

* The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival (Palo Alto and San Jose, Oct. 21-Nov. 12), [htp://svjff.org CVJFF.

* The United Nations Association Film Festival (Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford and San Francisco, Oct. 19-29), UNAFF.

* "Fiddles & Fun on the Farm: A Country Dance" at Hidden Villa (Sept. 23), Hidden Villa.