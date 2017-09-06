News

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 6, 2017, 10:37 am

Parents call for Friday night lights

Superintendent still in

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

When it comes to football at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools, light is always in short supply. The window between when school lets out and when the sun goes down leaves little time for outdoor athletics, and teams are forced to pack up and head home by dusk. The reason? Neither school has field lights.

But that could change. Earlier this month, a group of high school parents launched an online petition urging Mountain View-Los Altos High School District officials to install field lights on the athletic fields at both high schools, extending the hours that students and community members can participate in outdoor sports and events. The petition picked up more than 1,000 supporters within the first few days, which has since risen to 1,689 as more students, parents and school alumni added their support to the effort.

The district's two high schools are among only a few in Santa Clara County with unlit fields, according to the petition, an anomaly among similar high school districts in the region, including Palo Alto Unified and Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District. By installing lights, the schools would have a larger window of time to host sporting events, and could finally open up enough time in the schedule for frosh-soph teams to practice and play games at the schools. Supporters say the evening hours also open the door for working parents and community members to participate in school events.

Adding field lights would be a big help in avoiding scheduling conflicts created by the state Legislature, the petition argues. Senate Bill 328, which cleared the state Senate earlier this year, calls for middle and high schools to start first period no earlier than 8:30 a.m., effectively pushing the end of the school day out to 4 p.m. and leaving just one hour of day light for sports activities in the winter.

The petition has the support of both the Mountain View High School Sports Boosters Club and the Los Altos High School Athletic Boosters.

Los Altos High School parent Bob Crissman, who started the petition, said school field space is limited at both schools and hasn't grown to keep up with decades of enrollment increases. Extending the schedule into evening hours, he said, would open the door for more soccer teams, allow spring sports teams like lacrosse to start practice earlier in the year, and would shed some much-needed light on the marching band rehearsals.

"Our marching band doesn't get a lot of time to practice," Crissman said. "They're bumping into each other because they're practicing in the dark."

School district officials are taking an unusually cautious approach to the petition, filtering all inquiries on field lights to Superintendent Jeff Harding, who in turn refers questions to the district's public information officer. The reason could be one of precedent: Back in 2012, the school district met with a firestorm of opposition when it considered using temporary lights for a single event -- an evening homecoming game -- at Mountain View High School.

At the time, angry residents raised a plethora of concerns that went beyond light spilling onto their properties, including worries about noise, traffic, vandalism and even increased alcohol and drug use. Some accused the district of using the homecoming game as a deceptive tactic to install permanent lights without listening to neighborhood concerns.

Harding met with four field lights proponents shortly after the petition launched, and last week met with "several neighborhood opponents" of the idea, according to district spokeswoman Cynthia Greaves. She said the meetings are "conversations only" and that any future decision on field lights would come after a lengthy period of community involvement and transparency.

"Other than fact-finding and conversations, no action will be taken in the immediate future," she said.

Harding declined to comment for the story, citing a need to better inform the board before deciding how to best approach the issue, Greaves said. Mountain View High School Principal Dave Grissom also declined to comment, and said he is referring any media inquiries on athletic field lights to the superintendent.

Controversy over field lights stems partly from the fact that both Mountain View and Los Altos high schools are surrounded on all sides by single-family homes, with football fields on the edge of both campuses abutting homes directly to the west and the south. St. Francis High School, by comparison, has its football field field tucked squarely in the center of hospital facilities, medical offices and other school buildings, creating a sizable buffer zone.

Despite bordering a residential neighborhood, Crittenden Middle School in Mountain View has had evening lights on its field space for years, allowing athletic events to continue from sunset to 10 p.m. The Mountain View Whisman School District is in the middle of building a new athletic field on the campus, which will replace the existing incandescent lights with high-powered LED lamps mounted on four 70-foot poles.

Although an environmental review of the project found that the new fixtures could result in significant glare for nearby residents, the lights can be adjusted to bring brightness down to less than 2,000 "candelas," a unit of measurement for light intensity emitted at an angle.

Greaves said she could not speak to why field lights weren't included in the original design of the schools, and while it has been a topic of discussion in the past, the board has not taken formal action for or against athletic field lightning. Lights are not included in the district's new facilities master plan, which is due for completion this fall, but preliminary cost estimates show installing lights would cost $600,000 per school.

Crissman said the parents leading the charge on field lights want to maintain an "open dialogue" with the district as well as the neighbors who would be directly affected by extended hours on the athletic fields, and said any plan of action needs to come with plenty of community input.

Comments

6 people like this
Posted by Ballot Measure
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Its VERY sad and VERRY pathetic that there are no lights on our fields. I would support a process started where the VOTERS have a say instead of a handful of whiny neighbors and the Council who seem to be holding up progress?

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Lights are Bad
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

This article overlooks several obvious facts. One is that the other schools in the county have also not had lights for most of their history. Second is that while the schools have 20 acres of fields available during daylight hours, only 1.3 acres of football field with artificial turf would be lit under this proposal. The added field time would be limited and there are questions about adding extra use to artificial turf. To think that community groups are going to get time on the field is ludicrous. Third is that with a 100 foot setback, which would be required due to the bleacher locations, the height of the lights would be 100 feet, not 70 feet. Forth, the
reason there are no frosh/soph teams is funding and interest related. Back in history there were such teams, and there were no lights at that point. Interest among students
in high school football is waning nationwide. In our area with affluent parents
focused on academics, the interest is below average. It could be that this attempt
to revive the past is destined to failure anyway. This type of event is a curiosity for today's students. Interest will wane over time. The high schools have been
there for 60 years or so, and we got along fine without lights all this time.
At a time when the realization that high school football players suffer some permanent
brain injury, we don't need to glorify the activity with $1.2 Million in funding.

Finally, a big impact would be felt from the desired goal of increased use of the football field later at night. Mountain View High recently had a night game with
temporary lights, and the disturbance lasted past 11pm. There was no crowd control
and there was a lot of traffic late at night on residential streets which are not
well suited for such traffic even in the daytime when visibility is better.

The motives of those pushing this are strictly

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Lights are Bad cont'd
a resident of another community
1 hour ago


The motives of those pushing this are strictly for football. At a time when
there is evidence that high school football players are suffering permanent
brain injury, there is not need to glorify the activity by extra funding. $1.2
Million could be better spent, as could the operational costs of running these
lights and managing these late night activities.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Rich
a resident of Blossom Valley
1 hour ago

This is such a bad idea. I have no interest in supporting more kids getting hurt playing football. This is not 1960.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Ron
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago

@Lights are Bad: 1) Why did you continue your post just to repeat what you said at the end of your original one? 2) your premise about affluent parents pushing their kids away from attending games, the games at St. Francis (closest local example I can think of) are HUGELY attended and popular, and you don't get much more affluent and academically minded parents than that.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by YES, LIGHTS!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
39 minutes ago

Wonderful idea!

This made me chuckle as a side note:
"One is that the other schools in the county have also not had lights for most of their history."

If one of my employees came to me stating his first compelling reason for doing or not doing something is because others do or don't do it...well, he'd be fired next opportunity ;)

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by LIGHTS in Texas
a resident of another community
32 minutes ago

Those pushing the lights are indeed citing as a reason the fact that over the
last few years, other school districts in the county have finally added
lights after not doing so for decades.

Now what they are doing is copying the state of Texas, probably based on
the movie and TV show "Friday Night Lights'" It's a matter of pop culture
glamorizing and idealizing this idea of the small community coming together
around the local high school football team on Friday night after dark.

Never mind that Texas has a terrible educational system and high rates
of teen pregnancy and so forth. We need to "Progress" to be more like
Texas.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by No need for lights
a resident of Cuesta Park
29 minutes ago

$1.2 million for lights for football? Forgetaboutit!

Just more time for kids to injure themselves.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Keep it with no lights
a resident of Blossom Valley
25 minutes ago

Mountain View High School is deep in a residual area that doesn't need the disturbance of lights at night. This is not a new discussion. It goes back to when they first opened as Awalt High School. Neighbors had the same complaint then when the subject came up and weren't shy to let the school know. At that time, Mountain View High School on Castro Street did have lights.

Now with lights comes a lot more problems. Just ask anyone who lives around St. Francis and they can tell you when an evening sports event is on, since we can hear the announcer like he is in your very back yard. Bands, crowds cheering and even starting guns sound loud and clear. End of game traffic noise is common late at night.

The poor MVHS neighbors put up with enough having the school in their neighborhood. Give them some peace at night and use the money where it can benefit the whole school, not just a football team.

Email Town Square Moderator      


