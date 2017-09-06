Parents call for Friday night lights

When it comes to football at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools, light is always in short supply. The window between when school lets out and when the sun goes down leaves little time for outdoor athletics, and teams are forced to pack up and head home by dusk. The reason? Neither school has field lights.

But that could change. Earlier this month, a group of high school parents launched an online petition urging Mountain View-Los Altos High School District officials to install field lights on the athletic fields at both high schools, extending the hours that students and community members can participate in outdoor sports and events. The petition picked up more than 1,000 supporters within the first few days, which has since risen to 1,689 as more students, parents and school alumni added their support to the effort.

The district's two high schools are among only a few in Santa Clara County with unlit fields, according to the petition, an anomaly among similar high school districts in the region, including Palo Alto Unified and Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District. By installing lights, the schools would have a larger window of time to host sporting events, and could finally open up enough time in the schedule for frosh-soph teams to practice and play games at the schools. Supporters say the evening hours also open the door for working parents and community members to participate in school events.

Adding field lights would be a big help in avoiding scheduling conflicts created by the state Legislature, the petition argues. Senate Bill 328, which cleared the state Senate earlier this year, calls for middle and high schools to start first period no earlier than 8:30 a.m., effectively pushing the end of the school day out to 4 p.m. and leaving just one hour of day light for sports activities in the winter.

The petition has the support of both the Mountain View High School Sports Boosters Club and the Los Altos High School Athletic Boosters.

Los Altos High School parent Bob Crissman, who started the petition, said school field space is limited at both schools and hasn't grown to keep up with decades of enrollment increases. Extending the schedule into evening hours, he said, would open the door for more soccer teams, allow spring sports teams like lacrosse to start practice earlier in the year, and would shed some much-needed light on the marching band rehearsals.

"Our marching band doesn't get a lot of time to practice," Crissman said. "They're bumping into each other because they're practicing in the dark."

School district officials are taking an unusually cautious approach to the petition, filtering all inquiries on field lights to Superintendent Jeff Harding, who in turn refers questions to the district's public information officer. The reason could be one of precedent: Back in 2012, the school district met with a firestorm of opposition when it considered using temporary lights for a single event -- an evening homecoming game -- at Mountain View High School.

At the time, angry residents raised a plethora of concerns that went beyond light spilling onto their properties, including worries about noise, traffic, vandalism and even increased alcohol and drug use. Some accused the district of using the homecoming game as a deceptive tactic to install permanent lights without listening to neighborhood concerns.

Harding met with four field lights proponents shortly after the petition launched, and last week met with "several neighborhood opponents" of the idea, according to district spokeswoman Cynthia Greaves. She said the meetings are "conversations only" and that any future decision on field lights would come after a lengthy period of community involvement and transparency.

"Other than fact-finding and conversations, no action will be taken in the immediate future," she said.

Harding declined to comment for the story, citing a need to better inform the board before deciding how to best approach the issue, Greaves said. Mountain View High School Principal Dave Grissom also declined to comment, and said he is referring any media inquiries on athletic field lights to the superintendent.

Controversy over field lights stems partly from the fact that both Mountain View and Los Altos high schools are surrounded on all sides by single-family homes, with football fields on the edge of both campuses abutting homes directly to the west and the south. St. Francis High School, by comparison, has its football field field tucked squarely in the center of hospital facilities, medical offices and other school buildings, creating a sizable buffer zone.

Despite bordering a residential neighborhood, Crittenden Middle School in Mountain View has had evening lights on its field space for years, allowing athletic events to continue from sunset to 10 p.m. The Mountain View Whisman School District is in the middle of building a new athletic field on the campus, which will replace the existing incandescent lights with high-powered LED lamps mounted on four 70-foot poles.

Although an environmental review of the project found that the new fixtures could result in significant glare for nearby residents, the lights can be adjusted to bring brightness down to less than 2,000 "candelas," a unit of measurement for light intensity emitted at an angle.

Greaves said she could not speak to why field lights weren't included in the original design of the schools, and while it has been a topic of discussion in the past, the board has not taken formal action for or against athletic field lightning. Lights are not included in the district's new facilities master plan, which is due for completion this fall, but preliminary cost estimates show installing lights would cost $600,000 per school.

Crissman said the parents leading the charge on field lights want to maintain an "open dialogue" with the district as well as the neighbors who would be directly affected by extended hours on the athletic fields, and said any plan of action needs to come with plenty of community input.