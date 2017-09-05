News

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 5, 2017, 1:48 pm

Vigil planned in wake of DACA repeal

Tens of thousands of young county residents benefited from the Obama-era immigration policy

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Bay Area politicians and immigrant advocacy groups sharply condemned a decision by President Donald Trump's administration Tuesday morning to end a U.S. immigration policy that granted deportation relief and work permits to nearly 800,000 young people across the country -- an estimated 24,000 of whom live here in Santa Clara County. A protest vigil is set for downtown Mountain View tonight, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, launched under former President Barack Obama in 2012 to provide temporary legal status for immigrants who arrived in the country at a young age and have lived in the U.S. for years. Despite support from both sides of the aisle to preserve DACA, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that it would be phased out with a "winding down" period, giving Congress a chance to preserve the DACA protections "should it so choose."

In response, Together We Will Palo Alto Mountain View will be hosting a vigil in downtown Mountain View tonight in solidarity with immigrants who are "being silenced in the face of fear" and could face deportation without DACA protections, according an announcement by the group. The group will be teaming up with the Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network (SIREN), and DACA recipients are expected to speak at the event.

Sessions, who referred to DACA recipients as illegal aliens three times, said the Obama-era immigration policy amounted to "unilateral executive amnesty" that denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans and largely dismissed federal immigration laws. He claimed the program also resulted in a surge of unaccompanied minors across the southern border into the country, resulting in "terrible humanitarian consequences."

"Enforcing the law saves lives, protects communities and taxpayers, and prevents human suffering," he said. "Failure to enforce the laws in the past has put our nation at risk of crime, violence and even terrorism."

Almost immediately, Bay Area elected officials slammed the decision. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi issued a statement calling the decision shameful, cowardly, and a "despicable assault" on innocent young people. Deporting so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. illegally at a young age, would amount to destroying the lives of hundreds of thousands of patriotic young people and cost the economy billions of dollars, she said.

Mountain View's representative, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, referred to DACA as a ray of hope for children who are American "in every way except on paper."

"President Trump's decision today to terminate this program diminishes the hope for the bright young Dreamers who now call America home."

At a press conference in Sacramento Tuesday morning, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Trump's decision showed "callousness and cowardliness," pointing out that Trump avoided making the announcement personally and "didn't even have the courage to speak to his decision." Padilla said the immigrants who benefit from DACA are not drug dealers or rapists -- referring to the rhetoric used by Trump on the campaign trail last year -- but are students and members of the workforce. Many are business owners, and 16 percent are homeowners.

"They are productive members of our communities contributing to society and contributing to our economy," he said.

In a letter to President Trump prior to the announcement Tuesday, Silicon Valley Leadership Group President and CEO Carl Guardino urged Trump to allow DACA to continue, saying that the Bay Area's robust tech economy relies on the program's recipients as a "domestic source of intellectual capital." More than one-quarter of DACA recipients are pursuing post-secondary education, he said, putting them in a good position to join tech companies, from startups to global corporations.

"Immigration has long been a source of strength for America's innovation economy, and DACA recipients contribute to this economic vitality," Guardino said in the letter.

One of the main arguments cited by opponents of DACA is that the program was done without congressional approval, and that the Obama administration subverted the legislative process by enacting the program after House Republicans torpedoed a comprehensive immigration reform bill. Sessions called DACA a legal liability in the announcement, and that it was facing "imminent litigation" from numerous states.

"Ending the previous administration’s disrespect for the legislative process is an important first step," he said.

Although Sessions referred to DACA recipients as "mostly adults," a nation-wide survey of about 3,000 DACA recipients, conducted last month, found that the average age of the people who benefit from the program is 25 years old, and that the average age when they arrived in the country was 6.5 years old.

Data from the Migration Policy Institute found that 24,000 people in Santa Clara County are eligible for at least some protection under DACA, and that 77 percent came from Mexico and Central American countries.

The Mountain View vigil will begin at the corner of El Camino Real and Castro Street at 7:30 p.m., will migrate to the Mountain View Civic Center Plaza at 8 p.m. and is expected to last for about 30 minutes.

Comments

Posted by Grandson of legal immigrants
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

My family came here legally, if they had come me legally I would be the first to say send them home. As I hope to see they do with the illegals that try to stand up and start people rioting in Mountain View during this demonstration, because I'm sure many of them are not here legally and should go home until they gain legal status and going to return here to work and take advantage of America the way it was intended. I sure hope ICE has representatives there...

Posted by Some animals are more equal than others
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

Please stop employing the stark, misleading euphemism "immigrants" for immigration-law violators (the exact point at issue here).

The "immigrant advocacy groups" of the text are not, in fact, advocacy groups for immigrants, but for violators of US federal immigration policy. IMMIGRANTS to the US of all kinds, legal ones (as in, "US Immigration and Naturalization Service"), have always been vital to US society. Legal IMMIGRANTS have been outspoken in defense of US immigration law, though we seldom see that acknowledged in these pages.

The article, amazingly and without any evident sense of irony, emphasized that "Sessions . . . referred to DACA recipients as illegal aliens three times" -- the literal, impartial term for anyone present in the US in contravention of settled immigration law. It's a routine legal term, pervading federal statutes, and until recently in common use by journalists. DACA resulted from an executive order (aka Rule-By-Decree), when President Obama grew impatient with normal Congressional lawmaking. Any executive order can be undone just as quickly by another such order, therefore everyone seriously interested has always been aware that DACA was subject to the whim of whoever was in office and should not be surprised by this step. DACA's retraction does allow ample time for real, durable, consensus lawmaking in tge Constitutional tradition.

We are now at the point of the "War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery" rhetoric that Orwell fictionalized when writing allegorically in the 1940s about Stalin's USSR. Only: Stalin is long gone, the USSR not longer exists, yet Orwellian euphemism is alive and promoted in Mountain View. Do the people reading this realize what a groundswell exists throughout much of the US asking to "restoring the rule of law" in California and other border states, where it's selectively ignored for cynical political agendas (sold with euphemistic rhetoric about "compassion")?

Posted by LOL
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

I'd like the above posters to just straight out say what they're advocating: kicking out people who were brought here as young children, through no fault of their own, and casting them into a country that is foreign to them.

Is this truly what we've come to as a country, where showing compassion and love for our neighbors is derided? We are better than that, which is why California continues to lead the way. The Republican party continues to fail to live up to American values.

Posted by Some animals are more equal than others
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

No, LOL's objection was already dealt with (even in the DACA repeal itself): Real, legal, durable federal immigration reform by Congress. And without encouraging still more children to be placed in limbo (to become, in their time, further rhetorical pawns) by more parents like those who created this whole situation, by deliberately bringing the children illegally. (Actions with consequences, yet somehow never acknowledged in all the glib rhetoric about "compassion.")

Placing your whole faith in a unilateral decree by the US president of the moment (when Congress wouldn't do his bidding) sets you up for reliable disappointment when the officeholder changes. But more: it shows the trend of impatience with, or basic misperception of, democracy. When democracy is working, no faction will ever get exactly what they want; yet that deep point seems increasingly lost on people whose reaction to policy changes isn't to examine policy, or their own assumptions, but to riot.

Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
3 hours ago
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

I am a huge proponent of legal immigration. I think we need to establish both faster paths for qualified (e.g., graduate students, entrepreneurs, etc.) applications to establish citizenship as well as offer an opportunity to work and pay taxes in the US without citizenship (e.g., guest-worker, Bracero program).

That being said, we do still have laws that control immigration. If someone has not followed the laws, then they are illegally residing in the country.

Within the past 30 years, the US has had several large scale amnesty programs (Web Link) to try to ameliorate the issue, but these are just temporary patches.

Please contact your favorite politicians in Washington and urge them to allow people who wish to work and contribute in the USA to have a legal path to do so.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

@Some,

I'm perplexed by your line of reasoning, or perhaps I don't understand what you actually want to happen. Certainly it's within the power of the President to institute DACA and to undo it. What I'm talking about is the wisdom of that choice and the real effects it has on actual people? I agree wholeheartedly that Congress should act to save these people, but isn't it prudent to have Congress fix it first, rather than, as you say, use real people as pawns?

