Air quality in Bay Area finally improves

Air quality today in the San Francisco Bay Area has been forecast to be "moderate" and no Spare the Air alert has been issued for the region for the first time in five days, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The improvement follows five straight Spare the Air days after an extreme heat wave blanketed the region late last week. Smoke from nearby wildfires in California and Oregon and light winds compounded the situation.

Bay Area residents can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.