News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 4, 2017, 9:01 pm

Graham parents complain about daily traffic jam

Incomplete road project snarls school drop-offs

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Back in 2012, a trio of students hit by vehicles near Graham Middle School spurred parents and school officials to push the city for safety improvements. Those road upgrades are now beginning to come online, but it isn't quite the safe route to school that everyone had envisioned.

One parent told the Voice that traffic around the campus has been snarled to a near standstill every morning this school year. This is partly blamed on a "road diet" that reduced traffic along Castro Street from four lanes to two. This reduction was meant to provide space for protected bike lanes, but parents say the changes have made it so simply trying to drop off students has turned into a 20-minute slog.

Some Graham parents say the problem is also caused by the ongoing construction in the area. The city's $1.17 million road improvement package -- dubbed Castro Complete Streets -- is incomplete, and construction is underway while students try to get to class. But this has caused confusion for some parents because different lanes and sidewalks are reportedly cordoned off each morning. Making the traffic situation worse, there is also a frenzy of construction activity just down the block for a planned 164-unit apartment complex.

Graham Principal Kim Thompson acknowledged on Wednesday that the traffic situation has been "a little tight" around the school, but she gave assurances that the situation would soon be improving. Road construction in the immediate vicinity of the school should be finished by the end of September, she said. In the long-term, she said she was confident that the project will be a boon for the school.

"It's still a great project -- we're going to get protected bike lanes and everything we want to keep kids safe," she said.

Mountain View city officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Los Altos: Turn Bar & Grill shutters temporarily
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 1,712 views

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,133 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 889 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners