Spare the Air alert Sunday due to excessive smog

The fourth consecutive Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Sunday because of excessive smog expected in the Bay Area, according to regional air quality officials.

The alert, the 13th issued so far in 2017 by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, is the result of triple-digit temperatures inland and light winds combined with smoke from fires elsewhere in California and Oregon, air district officials said.

"Another day of extreme heat and wildfire smoke in the Bay Area has caused unhealthy air quality throughout the area," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. "It's important for Bay Area residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to take precautions to protect their health."

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at www.sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.