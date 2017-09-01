News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 1, 2017, 10:15 am

Watchdog group finds neo-Nazi activity in Mountain View

Southern Poverty Law Center says Daily Stormer group held meetings in 2016

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View residents and elected officials gave a strong rebuke to white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, with two well-attended protests condemning hate groups, racism and prejudice. But with all the attention on hate group activity 2,800 miles away, what about extremist groups here in the Bay Area?

A map of hate group activity developed by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows that the neo-Nazi group the Daily Stormer has a presence in just one city in the nine-county Bay Area, and it's right here in Mountain View. The map itself labels the city with a symbol of a swastika, with the nearest one farther south in Santa Cruz.

The law center's "hate map" doesn't explain much about the methodology, but Mountain View's label hardly means that the Daily Stormer has some type of headquarters or membership stronghold in the city. A spokeswoman for the law center told the Voice that the map compiles information on hate groups and their whereabouts in 2016, including "criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing."

The Daily Stormer made headlines in August when web service companies including GoDaddy and CloudFlare announced they were dumping the hate group's website. The neo-Nazi site was briefly hosted on Google's servers on Aug. 14, but was rejected by the company within hours. The Daily Stormer has since receded to the "dark web," available only through the anonymous Tor network.

Cached webpages of the group's now-defunct message board show that Daily Stormer members convened somewhere in Mountain View on Aug. 17 and Sept. 4 last year, with one member recalling the first of the meetings as a "great meetup" that shows the group has "critical mass for a strong book club" in the Bay Area.

"Great to see repeat attendees and a couple new brothers," said one user. "We've got representation from the East Bay, South Bay, Peninsula and Santa Cruz."

Subsequent posts from October detail that most of the membership that meets regularly consists of men in their 20s, 30s and 40s, using the Daily Stormer's message boards as a vehicle not only for racial epithets deriding Latinos, African Americans and Jews, but also for coordinating recruitment and fundraising efforts. Message board posts frequently refer to the meetings as clandestine, including both a vetting process and a special hand sign to be given by those who show up to prove who they are.

The Daily Stormer has not been on the Mountain View Police Department's radar. "As far as anyone associated with the publication living here or holding meetings in the city, we have never heard of that, nor has anyone ever notified us that they may be here," said police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit civil rights organization that has been tracking hate groups since 1971, confirmed that Mountain View's listing on its "hate map" was directly related to "at least two meetings" held in person by members of Mountain View's Daily Stormer "book club"; the group also has engaged in recruitment efforts in the city, the law center's research director Alex Amend told the Voice in an email Tuesday.

"The hate map indeed shows real world activity. We have enough evidence to base a Daily Stormer 'chapter' in Mountain View," Amend said.

White supremacy has a long history in California, but the hateful ideology has changed drastically in recent years, according to Joanna Mendelson, senior investigative researcher at the Anti-Defamation League. The racist credo used to be tangential to criminal enterprises such as drug running, street gangs and skinhead subculture -- very different from white supremacists groups elsewhere in the country. But in the last few years, Mendelson said, the so-called alt-right has grown in popularity, rejecting mainstream conservatism in favor of politics infused with racism and anti-Semitism.

"It's a repackaging of white supremacy," she said.

Although it's alarming to see a group like the Daily Stormer operating on such a local level, Mendelson said the fears may be misguided. Most of the people who carry a racist ideology don't belong to an overt neo-Nazi group.

"In some ways, focusing on groups and groups alone doesn't properly paint reality," she said. "Especially here in California, a majority of those who ascribe to the ideology aren't actually members of groups. I'm afraid a majority are unaffiliated."

Mountain View was home to a major demonstration celebrating diversity and opposing white nationalist and white supremacist groups on Aug. 19. Dubbed the "Stand Up for Equality and Diversity" rally, the event was originally intended to be a counter-protest to the March on Google event at the company's headquarters on the same day, which was organized by alt-right provocateur Jack Posobiec; Posobiec failed to get a permit and later called the event off, saying it was because of alleged "alt-left" threats.

The city was also home to a vigil on Aug. 13, after an alleged member of an extremist right-wing group drove a vehicle into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19. The vigil, which drew hundreds, occurred shortly after President Donald Trump made an initial statement that decried violence "on many sides" in Charlottesville.

Mendelson said it's important to remember that the two rallies that took place in California last weekend -- the Patriot Prayer rally in San Francisco and the No Marxism in America rally -- were not alt-right or white supremacist events, and are hardly examples of a West Coast version of what took place in Charlottesville in early August. The organizers of the Bay Area events openly rejected white supremacy, so while racists and anti-Semites may have taken part, it wasn't explicitly part of the rallies.

The neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, on the other hand, marked the largest public gathering of white supremacists in at least a decade, demonstrating "remarkable cohesion" among a broad cross-section of white supremacist groups, she said. Attendees flew Nazi flags, held signs that decried the "Jewish media," and gave the Nazi salute -- a sort of "big tent" event for white supremacy.

"It would be remiss if we characterized the Bay Area protests in the same light," she said.

Council member Lenny Siegel said members of extremist groups such as neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan ought to be condemned for espousing hate speech, but he said he is less worried about groups like the Daily Stormer than he is about far-right politicians who wield real power. Neo-Nazi groups have reprehensible views, he said, but it doesn't amount to much when they have no major influence on public policy. If neo-Nazis met in Mountain View, it doesn't appear that anyone even noticed.

Siegel said his concerns are more squarely focused on Congress and the White House. President Trump and much of the Republican party won't use racial epithets directly, he said, but they are willing to break up families by deporting immigrants, take away medical care for the needy and make it harder to house the homeless.

"That, in fact, is more dangerous to society," Siegel said. "It's not that the extreme right isn't reprehensible, but right now they aren't the ones who are doing the damage."

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago

Most white supremacists and neo-Nazis are non-violent, but their their actions lead to discrimination in employment, housing, and commerce, all of which are Federal crimes.

Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago
Get outta here, Nazis. shoo! shoo!

Posted by No Surprise
a resident of Monta Loma
11 hours ago

Terrible, but anyone that reads the comments section here regularly shouldn't find this too surprising...

I'm glad to hear Councilmember Siegel speaking out against this, however.

Posted by Jes' Sayin'
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

There are two towns in California named Mountain View. I wonder if the report confused us with the other one?

Posted by Otto_Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago
Anyone else think it was silly for the Mayor to mock the protestors for not showing up?

The same protestors he'd asked to cancel their rally only two days before.

They comply with his request, then he mocks them for it and basically calls them chicken for not showing up.

Anyone find that to be a stupid move?

I'm not defending racists but if they decide to cancel a rally in your town.. let it be. Don't poke them bear!

Posted by Jim Neal
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
I am very disappointed that Council Member Siegel appears to have chosen to engage in divisive rhetoric and partisan politics rather than demonstrate the unity and leadership that is needed in Mountain View.

If there are white racists in Mountain View ( are there any racists that aren't white? ), why didn't anyone know until now? Are the reports that they are going around threatening and beating people up being suppressed? Are the police and the politicians and the press ignoring them? Oh wait, maybe I'm confusing them with AntiFa!

I find it amazing that Councilman Siegelis calling for condemnation of the Klan ( and when was the last time anyone in a white hood been seen anywhere in the Bay Area), but they can't find a single thing to say about AntiFa and the dozens of unprovoked attacks against peaceful conservatives in the last year!

The SPLC is currently facing several lawsuits because they are have been designating ALL conservative groups as Hate Groups. The SPLC has already had to remove several groups from that designation. The SPLC also is reported to have accounts in the Cayman Islands. Think of that what you will.

The point of this whole article appears to be nothing more than an attempt to smear all conservatives and make excuses for the uncalled for violence that that left has been engaging in for the last year.


Jim Neal
Old Mountain View

Posted by 1st Amendment
a resident of another community
8 hours ago
"I may disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." - Benjamin Franklin

I agree that we need to keep an eye on hate groups to make sure they don't get out of hand, but what alarms me is the attitude of people wanting to drive them out. As long as they are not committing violence or inciting violence, it is protected speech.

I don't agree with their beliefs or their agenda, but what is more important to me is that we preserve the freedoms that this country is founded on. Tolerance isn't about just keeping people around that you agree with. If you really are tolerant, you can agree to disagree with someone and carry on.

It seems more and more that the government of this state is about legislatively enforcing political correctness and imposing one group's opinions onto all others.

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago
@Jim Neal - You find it amazing that Councilman Siegel is calling for condemnation of the Klan" Seriously? I am really sick of these hate groups using the free-speech soapbox as an excuse to spew their rhetoric, of it motivated by the POTUS. The organized Ku Klux Klan movement saw a boost in its membership in 2017, what a coincidence.

FYI - Klan on the Peninsula...In 1924, the Klan advertised publicly for new members, posting blurbs in local newspapers, including the San Mateo Times. Then, a year later, some who appeared to be affiliated with the group drove their vehicles to the new Burlingame convent of the Sisters of Mercy. On that occasion, the Catholic nuns were subject to an obnoxious display of attempted intimidation by the Klan individuals.

The Far right has hi-jacked the label conservative, these are not 'conservatives, these are rabblerousers who spew hate, and frankly I don't care at all if their rights are protected.

Posted by Randy Guelph
a resident of Cuernavaca
7 hours ago
Jim, I think you may have missed my post in the other thread, so I'll ask you here:

You often refer to your ability to criticize both sides as a demonstration of your being even-handed and fair-minded. As a demonstration of this, would you be willing to post a criticism of Donald Trump here?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Name hidden
a resident of Old Mountain View

4 hours ago

Posted by Jim Neal
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
@Randy - You missed my posts where I criticized Republicans and Democrats for not fixing the immigration system so that illegal immigration would be greatly reduced and so that it would be much tougher to bring in people for the purposes of Human Trafficking and exploiting their labor. If that doesn't count, then anything else I say won't make any difference.

@MyOpinion - Yes, I do find it amazing because Antifa is an immediate threat to anyone in the Bay Area (including Mountain View) that does not agree with them, the Klan is not because they will never gain the following here that Antifa has; and because you can bet that the police will not have a policy of standing around and watching as they beat up innocent people. It's a matter of priority not doctrine. If and when the Klan does anything here that is violent, I will be the first one to condemn them. In my opinion, he's just setting up a straw man argument against a threat that does not yet exist ad ignoring the one that is right in front of everyone's face. Lastly, seriously? You're going all the way back to 1924? What about what happened last weekend?! And let's not forget that the Klan was and is composed of Southern DEMOCRATS and that they were the ones instituting segregated schools, whites only water fountains and voted AGAINST the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that was passed with only about 60% Democrat support; but about 77% Republican support! Lastly, fortunately for us, everyone is protected by the Constitution, otherwise you eventually end up with a system where one set of people are designated as second class citizens.


Jim Neal
Old Mountain View

Posted by mvresident2003
a resident of Monta Loma
4 hours ago
@MyOpinion i would argue, and very strongly and rightly so, that the increase in KKK is from the complete and total absence of any positive race relations initiative from the Obama administration.

It's very unfortunate because as a popular, likeable and very influential President he completely and totally missed the boat. He had such an amazing opportunity to make such a huge difference. Instead he inflamed the extremes on both sides and now we have Antifa and KKK and BLM and Supremacy groups getting ridiculous headlines.

Posted by Randy Guelph
a resident of Cuernavaca
3 hours ago
Jim, I don't think you read my post. I was asking for a criticism of Donald Trump, not abstract Democrats and Republicans. This would be a great start to bridging the dividend, yet for some reason you keep dodging it.

I'll ask directly, yet again, can you provide a criticism of Donald Trump?

Posted by Jim Neal
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
@Randy - I did read your post:

_____________________
You often refer to your ability to criticize both sides as a demonstration of your being even-handed and fair-minded. As a demonstration of this, would you be willing to post a criticism of Donald Trump here?
______________________

The problem is that your conclusion makes no sense. How does criticizing the current President prove anything regarding my ability to criticize both sides? I have criticized both President Bushes as well as Clinton and Obama and both major parties and that is not enough for me to be 'even-handed' in your view.

This whole thing about conservatives needing to criticize everyone the left asks them to or else it renders the conservatives points are illegitimate, is nothing more than a distraction. I never see liberals criticizing Democrats or praising Republicans for anything. It makes as much sense as if I were to ask you to say something praising the President. What does that prove?

There are plenty of people willing to point out the President's flaws, both real and imagined. It is for that reason that I am pointing out the positive points of his Presidency that the media here is ignoring. I made no secret of the fact that I voted for the President because I think both parties are thoroughly corrupt, and I am hoping that he will bring back economic prosperity for everyone and not just those who are big donors to the parties.

I also believe that the problems of Human Trafficking and the exploitation of low and unskilled workers that Congress has greatly exacerbated are much bigger issues than any problems that I may have with the way the President does or says certain things.

This entire article about neo-Nazis, in my opinion, is nothing more than a distraction from the much greater issue of the increasing violence and the immediate threat posed by Antifa.

I would like to see the Voice and the Mountain View Council Members talk about where they stand with regard to THAT group! The mayor of Berkeley has talked about designating the group as a gang. Will the Mountain View City Council do the same?


Jim Neal
Old Mountain View

Posted by Randy Guelph
a resident of Cuernavaca
1 hour ago
Here, I'll give you a criticism of Obama as an olive branch: he failed to aggressively go after those responsible for the financial crisis, allowing Wall Street to go back to business as usual.

Will that gesture of good faith allow you to answer my question and come up with a criticism of Donald Trump? Let's bridge the divide, right here.

Posted by Gungston
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
@jim Neal

I think Randy is insinuating your posts have undertones of neo-nazi/white supremacists support. By not openly and and blatantly criticizing Trump on that front, you're either okay with his bigotry or at the very least it's not a deal killer. Free speech is fine and dandy and ought to be protected, but the right to free speech doesn't shield you from being criticized or attacked by those who feel your speech is inflammatory and could lead to greater bigotry and ultimately violence.

