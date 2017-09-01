Watchdog group finds neo-Nazi activity in Mountain View

Mountain View residents and elected officials gave a strong rebuke to white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, with two well-attended protests condemning hate groups, racism and prejudice. But with all the attention on hate group activity 2,800 miles away, what about extremist groups here in the Bay Area?

A map of hate group activity developed by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows that the neo-Nazi group the Daily Stormer has a presence in just one city in the nine-county Bay Area, and it's right here in Mountain View. The map itself labels the city with a symbol of a swastika, with the nearest one farther south in Santa Cruz.

The law center's "hate map" doesn't explain much about the methodology, but Mountain View's label hardly means that the Daily Stormer has some type of headquarters or membership stronghold in the city. A spokeswoman for the law center told the Voice that the map compiles information on hate groups and their whereabouts in 2016, including "criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing."

The Daily Stormer made headlines in August when web service companies including GoDaddy and CloudFlare announced they were dumping the hate group's website. The neo-Nazi site was briefly hosted on Google's servers on Aug. 14, but was rejected by the company within hours. The Daily Stormer has since receded to the "dark web," available only through the anonymous Tor network.

Cached webpages of the group's now-defunct message board show that Daily Stormer members convened somewhere in Mountain View on Aug. 17 and Sept. 4 last year, with one member recalling the first of the meetings as a "great meetup" that shows the group has "critical mass for a strong book club" in the Bay Area.

"Great to see repeat attendees and a couple new brothers," said one user. "We've got representation from the East Bay, South Bay, Peninsula and Santa Cruz."

Subsequent posts from October detail that most of the membership that meets regularly consists of men in their 20s, 30s and 40s, using the Daily Stormer's message boards as a vehicle not only for racial epithets deriding Latinos, African Americans and Jews, but also for coordinating recruitment and fundraising efforts. Message board posts frequently refer to the meetings as clandestine, including both a vetting process and a special hand sign to be given by those who show up to prove who they are.

The Daily Stormer has not been on the Mountain View Police Department's radar. "As far as anyone associated with the publication living here or holding meetings in the city, we have never heard of that, nor has anyone ever notified us that they may be here," said police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit civil rights organization that has been tracking hate groups since 1971, confirmed that Mountain View's listing on its "hate map" was directly related to "at least two meetings" held in person by members of Mountain View's Daily Stormer "book club"; the group also has engaged in recruitment efforts in the city, the law center's research director Alex Amend told the Voice in an email Tuesday.

"The hate map indeed shows real world activity. We have enough evidence to base a Daily Stormer 'chapter' in Mountain View," Amend said.

White supremacy has a long history in California, but the hateful ideology has changed drastically in recent years, according to Joanna Mendelson, senior investigative researcher at the Anti-Defamation League. The racist credo used to be tangential to criminal enterprises such as drug running, street gangs and skinhead subculture -- very different from white supremacists groups elsewhere in the country. But in the last few years, Mendelson said, the so-called alt-right has grown in popularity, rejecting mainstream conservatism in favor of politics infused with racism and anti-Semitism.

"It's a repackaging of white supremacy," she said.

Although it's alarming to see a group like the Daily Stormer operating on such a local level, Mendelson said the fears may be misguided. Most of the people who carry a racist ideology don't belong to an overt neo-Nazi group.

"In some ways, focusing on groups and groups alone doesn't properly paint reality," she said. "Especially here in California, a majority of those who ascribe to the ideology aren't actually members of groups. I'm afraid a majority are unaffiliated."

Mountain View was home to a major demonstration celebrating diversity and opposing white nationalist and white supremacist groups on Aug. 19. Dubbed the "Stand Up for Equality and Diversity" rally, the event was originally intended to be a counter-protest to the March on Google event at the company's headquarters on the same day, which was organized by alt-right provocateur Jack Posobiec; Posobiec failed to get a permit and later called the event off, saying it was because of alleged "alt-left" threats.

The city was also home to a vigil on Aug. 13, after an alleged member of an extremist right-wing group drove a vehicle into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19. The vigil, which drew hundreds, occurred shortly after President Donald Trump made an initial statement that decried violence "on many sides" in Charlottesville.

Mendelson said it's important to remember that the two rallies that took place in California last weekend -- the Patriot Prayer rally in San Francisco and the No Marxism in America rally -- were not alt-right or white supremacist events, and are hardly examples of a West Coast version of what took place in Charlottesville in early August. The organizers of the Bay Area events openly rejected white supremacy, so while racists and anti-Semites may have taken part, it wasn't explicitly part of the rallies.

The neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, on the other hand, marked the largest public gathering of white supremacists in at least a decade, demonstrating "remarkable cohesion" among a broad cross-section of white supremacist groups, she said. Attendees flew Nazi flags, held signs that decried the "Jewish media," and gave the Nazi salute -- a sort of "big tent" event for white supremacy.

"It would be remiss if we characterized the Bay Area protests in the same light," she said.

Council member Lenny Siegel said members of extremist groups such as neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan ought to be condemned for espousing hate speech, but he said he is less worried about groups like the Daily Stormer than he is about far-right politicians who wield real power. Neo-Nazi groups have reprehensible views, he said, but it doesn't amount to much when they have no major influence on public policy. If neo-Nazis met in Mountain View, it doesn't appear that anyone even noticed.

Siegel said his concerns are more squarely focused on Congress and the White House. President Trump and much of the Republican party won't use racial epithets directly, he said, but they are willing to break up families by deporting immigrants, take away medical care for the needy and make it harder to house the homeless.

"That, in fact, is more dangerous to society," Siegel said. "It's not that the extreme right isn't reprehensible, but right now they aren't the ones who are doing the damage."