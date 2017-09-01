News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 1, 2017, 12:29 pm

Reported car burglaries spike in August

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The number of reported auto burglaries in Mountain View more than doubled last month, according to data from the Mountain View Police Department.

A total of 73 auto burglaries were been reported in the city in the month of August, with a vast majority of the cases occurring in popular commercial parking lots, according to the crime tracking website CrimeReports.

That number is up from 37 auto burglary cases during July, 34 cases in June and only 14 cases in May. The highest number of auto burglaries in August were reported in the small In-N-Out Burger parking lot on the northern end of Rengstorff Avenue next to Highway 101, where 17 burglaries were reported as of Aug. 28.

The In-N-Out Burger parking lot is infamous for car burglaries, and 16 percent of the city's total reported auto burglaries in 2016 took place within the small parking lot. In March, Mountain View police spotted and arrested two men who were allegedly scoping out vehicles in the parking lot with a flashlight.

Other hot spots in August include parking areas in and around El Camino Real (12 cases), downtown (seven cases) and the Century Cinema 16 parking lots off of Shoreline Boulevard (seven cases). A total of eight auto burglaries were also reported in parking lots adjoining businesses bordering Charleston Road, including Costco, REI and PetSmart.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
9 hours ago
MyOpinion is a registered user.

The Century Theaters I can understand with the owners being away for a couple of hours, but In n Out; where the owners are literally In n Out! Weird.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Kyle
a resident of Monta Loma
1 hour ago

Dat shake wait tho.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 493 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 276 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners