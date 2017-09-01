Reported car burglaries spike in August

The number of reported auto burglaries in Mountain View more than doubled last month, according to data from the Mountain View Police Department.

A total of 73 auto burglaries were been reported in the city in the month of August, with a vast majority of the cases occurring in popular commercial parking lots, according to the crime tracking website CrimeReports.

That number is up from 37 auto burglary cases during July, 34 cases in June and only 14 cases in May. The highest number of auto burglaries in August were reported in the small In-N-Out Burger parking lot on the northern end of Rengstorff Avenue next to Highway 101, where 17 burglaries were reported as of Aug. 28.

The In-N-Out Burger parking lot is infamous for car burglaries, and 16 percent of the city's total reported auto burglaries in 2016 took place within the small parking lot. In March, Mountain View police spotted and arrested two men who were allegedly scoping out vehicles in the parking lot with a flashlight.

Other hot spots in August include parking areas in and around El Camino Real (12 cases), downtown (seven cases) and the Century Cinema 16 parking lots off of Shoreline Boulevard (seven cases). A total of eight auto burglaries were also reported in parking lots adjoining businesses bordering Charleston Road, including Costco, REI and PetSmart.