News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 1, 2017, 12:27 pm

Flex alert asks for electricity conservation

Heavy demand expected on state's power grid Friday afternoon

A statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation has been called for today by the agency that controls California's power grid, the Independent System Operator.

The alert is in effect between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Residents are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the afternoon when air conditioners are at peak use.

People can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 1 p.m. or after 10 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, energy officials said.

The agency also suggests that residents cool with fans and draw their drapes to keep their homes cool.

Record demands on the state's electricity grid are expected today and power supply conditions will be tight, energy officials said.

The Independent System Operator issued a previous Flex Alert earlier this week when it asked people to conserve energy between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 493 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 276 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners