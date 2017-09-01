Flex alert asks for electricity conservation

A statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation has been called for today by the agency that controls California's power grid, the Independent System Operator.

The alert is in effect between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. Residents are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the afternoon when air conditioners are at peak use.

People can help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 1 p.m. or after 10 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, energy officials said.

The agency also suggests that residents cool with fans and draw their drapes to keep their homes cool.

Record demands on the state's electricity grid are expected today and power supply conditions will be tight, energy officials said.

The Independent System Operator issued a previous Flex Alert earlier this week when it asked people to conserve energy between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.