A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 31, 2017, 1:58 pm

Woodside: Kings Mountain Art Fair returns

 

As the sun sets a bit more to the south with each day, signaling the approach of autumn, a group of artists and craftspeople prepare to display fine art at the 54th Kings Mountain Art Fair over the Labor Day holiday, this year on Sept. 2, 3 and 4, Saturday through Monday.

The three-day juried fair is held in the redwoods about 30 miles south of San Francisco, at the Kings Mountain Firehouse and Community Center at 13889 Skyline Blvd. in Woodside.

This year, more than 135 artists will show work in a variety of mediums. There will be children's games and activities, breakfast and lunch from the grill, and shuttle service to and from designated parking areas along Skyline.

The Kings Mountain fair was rated among the top five fine-art fairs in the state in 2015, according to fair organizers.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Proceeds benefit the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Kings Mountain Elementary School, a three-room school for kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

Bicyclists will find bike racks. Pets are not allowed, given the fragility of some of the art.

Click here for more information, or call (650) 851-2710.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Los Altos: Turn Bar & Grill shutters temporarily
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 1,252 views

Grab the Gazpacho
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 661 views

“Many people spend more time in planning the wedding than the marriage."
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 423 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners