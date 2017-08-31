News

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 31, 2017, 12:15 pm

Warning: Weekend may be a scorcher

Temps expected to top 100 in Mountain View

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

The National Weather Service is forecasting extremely hot conditions in the local area over the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures predicted to exceed 100 degrees in Mountain View on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures in Menlo Park and Atherton are also forecasted to peak on Saturday, with highs near 100.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Monday.

The weather service warns of a high risk of heat-related illness especially for sensitive groups, such as elderly, children and sick people, as well as pets and livestock. The heat will be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling.

People are advised to schedule holiday weekend activities in the morning or evening when temperatures will be cooler and there will be less exposure to direct sunlight.

"Drink plenty of fluids ... stay in an air-conditioned room ... stay out of the sun ... and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service advises.

