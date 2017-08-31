NASA unveils plans to add 1,930-home neighborhood

The effort to solve the regional housing shortage now has an unlikely new champion: NASA Ames.

Officials with the NASA Ames Research Center announced plans Thursday afternoon for building a massive new housing campus that would provide at least 1,930 new homes somewhere at Moffett Field. This would be among the largest housing projects envisioned for the area, but for now the agency is staying tight-lipped about many details of its plans.

NASA officials broke the news in a release on Thursday, announcing they would soon be looking for a private developer to partner with on the project. They expect to begin a request for proposals this fall to scout for interested developers to draft plans for leasing a 45-acre federal site for the housing project.

This project would consist of rental housing only, at least 10 percent of which will be subsidized as affordable housing, according to the release. Preference for housing would be given to Ames workers, contractors and students. The development will also include other amenities and 100,000 square feet of retail space.

Like so many other local employers, NASA has struggled to accommodate the housing needs of its employees. The agency has a sterling reputation for its talented workforce, but many of its employees still find housing unaffordable in the Silicon Valley area.

Last year, a NASA employee living in an RV on the streets of Mountain View became a clear example of this problem. Earlier this year, NASA workers were among the chief defenders of saving an aging military housing park at Shenandoah Square, saying it was one of the area's only housing options for federal employees.

NASA Ames administrators indicated that this housing crisis was on their minds as they designed this new housing plan.

"Housing in Silicon Valley is in high demand, and there's a significant need for our employees and our community to have more options," said Ames Center Director Eugene Tu in a prepared statement. "Plus, this housing will mitigate some of the increasing traffic and air emissions in the region."

It is not clear exactly where this new 45-acre housing project would be located at Moffett Field. The majority of vacant land there is now being leased out to the Google subsidiary Planetary Ventures. No mention is made of Google or Planetary Ventures in the materials provided by NASA on Thursday.

NASA is already partnering with Google on plans to build a 1.1-million-square-foot office project on the western side of Moffett Field. That project is expected to provide about 200 housing units.

NASA press contacts could not immediately provide more details on the housing plans.