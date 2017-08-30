Year's 10th Spare the Air alert for smog issued for Thursday

A Spare the Air alert has been issued in the Bay Area for Thursday because hot temperatures, light wind and vehicle exhaust are expected to combine to create unhealthy smog levels, regional air quality officials said.

The alert, the 10th issued so far for smog this year, is because of particularly unhealthy ozone levels expected in the South Bay and East Bay, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"Extreme heat starting late this week is expected to cause unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area likely through the Labor Day weekend," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement.

Air district officials recommend carpooling, taking public transit or working from home if possible to limit smog levels in the area.

"We need to change how we get around and stop driving alone to reduce our pollution levels and protect our health," Broadbent said.

Bay Area residents are also advised to only exercise in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

To find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect, people can register at www.sparetheair.org, call 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), download the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.