Thursday: Firefighters fundraising relay on El Camino Real

Traffic crossing El Camino Real may be delayed at times during the day on Thursday (Aug. 31) as Peninsula firefighters, in their firefighting vehicles with emergency lights blazing and sirens in occasional use, participate in a northbound relay between Mountain View and San Francisco.

The Annual Peninsula Firefighters Burn Relay is a fundraiser for the benefit of the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation in San Francisco. The foundation is committed to reducing incidences of burn injuries and improving the quality of life for burn victims in California, according to an event flier.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at Moffett Field in Mountain View and end about 5 p.m. in San Francisco. The trip north will involve both old and new fire engines and other emergency vehicles, the Central County Fire Authority said in a message.

