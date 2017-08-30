News

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 30, 2017, 10:54 am

Free shuttles renewed for another year

Google pledges to fund community transit service through 2018

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's free community shuttles will continue navigating the city's streets for a little while longer. In recent letter sent to the city, Google officials announced the company would fund the shuttle program through the end of 2018.

Launched in 2014, the shuttle program was provided by Google to help mitigate traffic congestion around town. The program was originally meant to last two years, but the company has continued to keep it running.

The shuttle service had a slow start in Mountain View, and early on it appeared that not many residents knew about the free transit option. Word has apparently been getting out about the program more recently -- just last year, total ridership reportedly increased by 60 percent.

The shuttles are equipped with free wi-fi and cushy seats. Nearly all riders (98 percent) say they would recommend the service to others, according to Google.

Google officials declined to say exactly how much the shuttle service costs. A map with more information, including live updates of shuttle locations can be found at mvcommunityshuttle.com.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
12 hours ago

Just curious but has MV or Google released any numbers for daily ridership of those shuttles? When I see them on Grant Road going to El Camino Hosp, they don't seem to have very many riders.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by member
a resident of another community
11 hours ago

The ridership numbers are actually posted monthly on their website. www.mvcommunityshuttle.com/statistics

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by thank you
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

Thank you Google. More frequent busses would be better, but the real time maps are useful (to people who can afford smartphones).

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Nobody knows
a resident of North Whisman
9 hours ago

Seriously? I was unable to drive for over a year due to an injury and this service was not listed anywhere. What does it do? Does it have set routes? Does it take you wherever you want to go? How can someone use this service?

I'm asking because it seems the service is offered, but like everything else Google does, falls short of actually doing anything for anyone, other than the possibility of Google looking good or getting an expense writeoff.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Don't Hassle Google
a resident of Cuernavaca
9 hours ago

@Nobody Knows

Don't hassle Google on this one. They're picking up the slack for our City Council, which never met a building project it didn't like, but does nothing to improve infrastructure.

And no, Google alone is not the source of all the traffic around town.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Me
a resident of Willowgate
8 hours ago

@Nobody knows

What does it do? Does it have set routes? Does it take you wherever you want to go? How can someone use this service?

Are these rhetorical questions or do you expect someone to answer them for you?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago
MyOpinion is a registered user.

@Nobody Knows - The Community Shuttle has been operational for some time now, and has been widely promoted in the Voice and at community events. There is a website and published schedules Web Link If you live in the Whisman area it's puzzling how you never heard about it as the map includes Whisman/Middlefield. Web Link

Although I will say, it's a nice service but I am not a fan, the schedule does not help commuters as it starts at 10am, it does not help people who want to spend an evening downtown as it ends at 6pm, so I think that is why the shuttles are usually empty (at least the ones I see).. I think if it served those two groups it would get a lot more use. I would like to see them run maybe 7am-11am, then 4pm- 10pm.





Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
7 hours ago
MyOpinion is a registered user.

The ridership numbers indicate it might get more weekend use if it ran later on weekends. Parking downtown is getting more and more challenging, not to mention nice to have a free lift home after a few cocktails. How about a Saturday pilot running late? (until 10pm?) Or run until 7:30 and then start again 9:30pm until maybe 10:30 or 11?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Resident
a resident of Blossom Valley
4 hours ago

The route is a giant loop. Red shuttles go in clockwise and gray counter-clockwise direction stopping every half hour. If you ride the shuttle for the entire loop, you will discover that the riders choose the shuttle in the correct direction to ride the shorter distance. There are some areas closer to DT where they are more riders and fewer away from DT. This might be why they appear empty in some areas.

Agree that time of routes could be later, but these shuttles are used and appreciated. I was most impressed how everyone I saw thanked the driver for the ride and the driver politely responded.

Their website for Mountain View Community Shuttle Schedule is great.
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Asa Restaurant opens in Los Altos
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,154 views

It’s Not Always Been a Happy Marriage . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,470 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners