Free shuttles renewed for another year

Mountain View's free community shuttles will continue navigating the city's streets for a little while longer. In recent letter sent to the city, Google officials announced the company would fund the shuttle program through the end of 2018.

Launched in 2014, the shuttle program was provided by Google to help mitigate traffic congestion around town. The program was originally meant to last two years, but the company has continued to keep it running.

The shuttle service had a slow start in Mountain View, and early on it appeared that not many residents knew about the free transit option. Word has apparently been getting out about the program more recently -- just last year, total ridership reportedly increased by 60 percent.

The shuttles are equipped with free wi-fi and cushy seats. Nearly all riders (98 percent) say they would recommend the service to others, according to Google.

Google officials declined to say exactly how much the shuttle service costs. A map with more information, including live updates of shuttle locations can be found at mvcommunityshuttle.com.