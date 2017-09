O'Malley's Sports Pub in Mountain View (2135 Old Middlefield Way) hosts free comedy nights every Sunday at 8 p.m. This week (Sept. 3), catch Kyle Hovland, Stewart Galloway, Salma Zaky, Joe Thomas, Patrick McDermott, Jenn Gonzalez, and headliner Rebecca Arthur.

The 21-and-over event is hosted by Wes Hofmann. Go to Comedy Night.