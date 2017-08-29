Police seek owner of WWII-era photo album

Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the rightful owner of a World War II-era photo album that officers discovered along Stevens Creek Trail on Monday.

Officers located the album, which has a wood cover and contains black-and-white photos, while patrolling the trail near Highway 237 as part of the department's homeless outreach services. One of the officers from the Neighborhood and Event Services Unit located the album in what appeared to be an encampment, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Police are doing a broad social media outreach to Bay Area residents in order to track down the owner of the album. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mountain View Police Department at police@mountainview.gov.