Uploaded: Sat, Aug 26, 2017, 11:27 am

Heat advisory issued for Santa Clara County

Spare the Air alert also released for Saturday

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

A heat advisory has been issued for Santa Clara County starting Sunday morning at 11 a.m. to Monday night at 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service via the Santa Clara County Office of Public Affairs.

Temperatures will range from 92 to 102 to degrees during the day and will drop into the low 60s at night.

The county advises residents and visitor to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and to check on neighbors and relatives.

Santa Clara County libraries will be cooling centers during their normal business hours on both days. The county advises to check in with each individual library for their operating hours.

A Spare the Air alert has also been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

The alert means that ground-level air pollution is expected to be unhealthy, especially for young children, seniors and people with heart and respiratory conditions.

Vehicle exhaust accounts for more than half of the air pollution in the Bay Area. Air quality officials are asking people to drive less to reduce pollution.

Residents are also encouraged to buy an all-electric vehicle when they purchase a new vehicle to reduce the effect of gas-powered engines on air quality.

Residents are also encouraged to change how they get to work by choosing carpooling, vanpooling, transit, biking or walking rather than driving alone.

For more information, residents can visit 511.org.

