Three injured in three-car crash on El Camino

Three people were hospitalized, including one woman with serious injuries, following a three-car collision on on El Camino Real in Mountain View Thursday afternoon. The crash led to a lengthy road closure on eastbound El Camino Real.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. when a Toyota Highlander and red, four-door sedan collided and sustained "significant damage" on eastbound El Camino Real between Highway 85 and The Americana, according to police. A third vehicle, a Toyota minivan, was also damaged in the crash.

All three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, police said.

The crash prompted police to close off all eastbound lanes on El Camino Real until 2:20 p.m., when one lane was reopened. Traffic quickly backed up on both El Camino Real as well as nearby Grant Road as the closure extended into the afternoon commute. All lanes were reopened at approximately 9 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but preliminary results indicate the collision was DUI-related, police said.