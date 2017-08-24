News

Updated: Fri, Aug 25, 2017, 12:07 am
Uploaded: Thu, Aug 24, 2017, 6:29 pm

Three injured in three-car crash on El Camino

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Three people were hospitalized, including one woman with serious injuries, following a three-car collision on on El Camino Real in Mountain View Thursday afternoon. The crash led to a lengthy road closure on eastbound El Camino Real.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. when a Toyota Highlander and red, four-door sedan collided and sustained "significant damage" on eastbound El Camino Real between Highway 85 and The Americana, according to police. A third vehicle, a Toyota minivan, was also damaged in the crash.

All three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, police said.

The crash prompted police to close off all eastbound lanes on El Camino Real until 2:20 p.m., when one lane was reopened. Traffic quickly backed up on both El Camino Real as well as nearby Grant Road as the closure extended into the afternoon commute. All lanes were reopened at approximately 9 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but preliminary results indicate the collision was DUI-related, police said.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Watcher
a resident of Castro City
on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:50 pm

At 6:30 pm, VTA buses are still being rerouted.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Another Watcher
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:19 pm

As of 8:20 PM, only one lane was open on El Camino near the crash scene.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Oedipus McGillicuddy
a resident of North Whisman
on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:25 pm

Traffic jams this bad are really rare around here, thank goodness.

It would be slightly better if folks didn't pull out into intersections until there's actually space on the other side. Around 8PM today the El Camino / Grant intersection was approaching honest-to-goodness _gridlock_ because of this.

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by mvg
a resident of Shoreline West
on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:46 am

My husband showed me the pictures of the damaged cars. I hope everyone is ok-from the pics it was a very seriously accident. Amazing that no one got killed.

Not sure if that is right where PAMF is, but the cars speeding off the freeway onto El Camino just makes for an accident waiting to happen. That, and cars trying to get into the right hand land to get into PAMF is one of the worst possible scenarios (and cars getting off the freeway and trying to make a left turn at the first light).

Again, I hope that everyone is ok. From the damage I saw, it seemed like everyone was going VERY fast. Let's slow down folks, and let someone in when they need to get in-nothing is worth being severely injured...or dead.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by We all see it EVERY day
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:35 am

People stomp on the accelerator and want everyone to get out of their way. If they are seen by others, those drivers maneuver to try and block the first driver from passing. If paths become blocked, maybe they slam on the brakes in time, maybe they kill or maim someone. Oh, and nobody behaving this way has any real reason to do so; it's all just behind-the-wheel ego. Interestingly, many get more excited to gripe about those scoff-law bicyclists than they do about the group causing most all of the tragic incidents.
My advice: don't do that anymore.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by commuter
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:32 pm

I take this way home every day so it's not unusual to see an accident, though never this serious.
However I hope MV takes this as a wake up call as to what can happen when you close a major exit from MV. All side streets and even major roads had heavy traffic. More police enforcement is needed especially around Grant and El Camino. There are always cars making a left from Northbound ECR to Grant that are running the red light and then stop in the intersection. Cars racing up to squeeze into the 85 South entrance line from Southbound ECR. Commuter shuttle buses that always stop at the bus stop in front of Best Buy, which I believe is for VTA buses only, then traffic backs up and people blindly merge to the center lane to get around in the middle of the intersection.

This is clearly more of a rant but something has to get done around here instead of just more construction of office buildings.

Email Town Square Moderator      


40 people like this
Posted by TECHFAN
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:34 pm

How much longer do we have to wait for self-driving cars? They can only be better than us failing humans!

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Anke
a resident of North Whisman
on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:41 pm

@TECHFAN, don't forget that self-driving cars are designed and built by us failing humans.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Watching
a resident of Cuernavaca
on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:10 pm

As of 3:30pm Friday there is only one lane open.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Oh_Well
a resident of Cuernavaca
on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:22 pm

There is no more civility in driving habits of people.Everyone thinks they own the whole road and have no respect for other people driving on the roads or the pedestrians or even the Ambulances. It is terrible that people are so narrow minded and impatient when they are inside their cars. ONly thing that can people teach lessons is when the cops regularly issue tickets to speeding vehicles on ElCamino and other roads. People ignoring red signals and driving thru well after it becomes red is becoming more common because they know that there are no cops in the vicinity.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Jack Cochren
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:28 pm

We live in a very "selfish" time..not just greed from money from jobs...housing...who has the latest, the hottest material things..but people who do not value kindnesses to one another...we have placed the WRONG priorities at the top of our "soul" chain..and people day-to-day are paying the price for this selfishness.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by DoctorData
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:19 pm
DoctorData is a registered user.

While everyone is blowing this into some sort of statement about sustainable development and man's implacable incivility to man on the road, you all did see that this was being investigated as a possible DUI, yes?

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by mvresident2003
a resident of Monta Loma
on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:47 pm
mvresident2003 is a registered user.

DUI at 1pm? Yikes! I drove past this around 5:30, couldn't believe the amount of damage to the cars, something you'd expect to see more on a highway at high speeds than on ECR.

Prayers to those hurt, particularly the one seriously injured, so sad.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Don't u see
a resident of another community
on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:25 pm

The more we build, and the more people that live here only means one thing, Overcrowding. Our peninsula can only handle so much. Have u heard the term Over-saturated? With the overcrowding our streets will look like that of Mumbia.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:26 pm
MyOpinion is a registered user.

I drove by at 7:30, traffic was gridlocked, no sign of traffic officers at Grant/El Calmino intersection, if this incident happened at 1pm, it would seem they could have diverted traffic that was not headed to 85 South.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Sal r Tuzzo md
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:52 pm

I am not surprised. This was an accident waiting to happen because the intersection at ECR and Sylva is ver very dangerous. I saw the accident and one car had to be going at top speed to cause so much damage. Fortunately no pedestrian was injured. And we need cops at Grant and ECR because many cars speed through red lights. Where are they?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by DLR
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:36 pm

I sincerely hope drugs or drinking was not part of this accident. Always tragic to see these scenes. I commend the responders, they did a great job. Were on the scene, it seemed, within 2 minutes.

There are so many speculative comments regarding people "flying" off 85... WRONG. I have been coming off 85, since PAMF moved to the old, E. Not speeding, because it's dangerous for me!

The driver of the red car, "allegedly" was speeding down from the overpass, according to an eye witness.

I was seconds ahead of this horrid accident. I was going to PAMF, and came off 85. I am reading, how people "fly off" 85. Not a word about people speeding over 85 towards Sunnyvale. Personally, I take the exit, very alert to my speed. Pedistrians, that saunter, bicyclists that think they can mosey in the middle of my lane. Yesterday, I had an adult skateboarder in the middle of my lane, as I exited 85 to go to the clinic. Had I been, as described in some of these comments: Speeding off 85.... I would have ran over him, right after I would have hit a pedestrian who did not care, they were sauntering while talking on their phone. People speeding on El Camino, pedestrians, skateboarders, bicyclists, lost driver's, who shoot across the road, everyone mentioned on their phones or IPods, are the real dangers, NOT all the people coming off 85.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by TECHFAN
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

@Anke: You are so right - humans also design airplanes, antibiotics and a plethora of many other sophisticated and indispensable contributions to our quality of life

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Debra McGibbon
a resident of Shoreline West
on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:08 pm

I was driving home from a Back to School Night at my Cupertino school at around 8:30, going north on 85. The exits for both Homestead and Fremont off of southbound 85 were totally jammed. I exited 85 at El Camino going west, toward home. It appeared only 1 lane of traffic was open on El Camino going east, as the traffic was backed up nearly to Castro St. I could not understand why the MV police did not divert traffic heading east on El Camino to an alternate route before these poor drivers got stuck in the gridlock.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by kskyflyer2
a resident of Stierlin Estates
on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm
kskyflyer2 is a registered user.

I agree that the intersection at Grant and El Camino is scary. I have seen people there running the light all the time. I have had the green light on Grant to cross over El Camino to go to Hwy 101 and maybe at least five cars still going through the red light making the left turn coming from 237.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Menlo Park's Flea St. Cafe opens 'Oysterette'
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 2,834 views

It’s Not Always Been a Happy Marriage . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,270 views

The Common Application: essay advice from the source
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,146 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners