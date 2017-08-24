Task force to overhaul MV Whisman's enrollment policies

Mountain View Whisman School District officials are launching a nine-month effort to untangle a complex web of enrollment priorities that dictate where parents can send their children to school.

The changes, which would go into effect in the 2019-20 school year, are expected to have major implications for the overcrowding at the district's most popular schools, and could put hard limits on how many families can opt out of their assigned neighborhood school.

Starting this fall, the district will assemble a new "Enrollment Priorities Task Force" to figure out how to simplify the district's 26 different competing enrollment priorities, which take into account place of residence, past school attendance and where siblings currently attend school. The labyrinth of priorities on the books are frustrating to the community and staff, and need to be simplified and made as transparent as possible, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said at an Aug. 17 school board meeting.

Perhaps the most pressing decision in front of the task force is how fast the district ought to enforce new attendance boundaries set to take effect in fall 2019. Several communities, like North Whisman and Shoreline West, will be assigned to different schools, and Rudolph said the district needs to set a "hard" cut-off date on kids moving over to their newly assigned campus.

Feedback collected by the district during the spring found that an overwhelming number of families in southern Mountain View neighborhoods -- areas zoned for Bubb and Huff elementary schools -- pointed to grandfathering policies as a top concern during the boundary-drawing process, and for good reason.

Both schools have been struggling with overcrowding for years, reaching a point where children living right next door to the school face getting sent across town -- a situation that left many parents fuming about the district's sluggishness in fixing enrollment priorities.

The revised boundaries take Shoreline West out of Bubb's boundary and the Wagon Wheel neighborhood out of the Huff boundary, providing much-needed relief to the popular schools. But if grandfathering rules allowing current students to continue attending those schools after the boundaries change, it's anyone's guess when enrollment will actually decrease. Students are given higher priority if they want to continue attending a school, an enrollment preference that extends to their siblings.

Rudolph told board members that there are nine portable buildings on Bubb Elementary's blacktop, housing enrollment in excess of 450 students, and those portables can't be removed until the new boundaries take effect.

"Those portables do not disappear until Bubb's population starts to decrease," he said. "Every year that you extend grandfathering (to) siblings, the district incurs a cost for the portables being rented and kids' play areas are impacted."

In an effort to deal with high enrollment at both Bubb and Huff, the district agreed open up additional portables at both schools as an emergency, short-term measure to accommodate students living within the schools' respective attendance boundaries. Because the new enrollment priorities won't take effect until 2019, it's possible a similar short-term measure will be needed again early next year following the open enrollment process.

In order to sort out all the competing interests, Rudolph proposed that each school community have at least two representatives -- one staff member and one parent or community member -- on the new task force, and that the district conduct "focus group" meetings with residents from each school attendance area. Anyone interested in joining the task force can go to tinyurl.com/eptf2017.

Rudolph encouraged trustees to give input at a future board meeting on what they want to see in the new enrollment priorities, but cautioned against being too prescriptive. He said the members of the task force who recommended new school boundaries, the Student Attendance Area Task Force (SAATF), felt cramped once board members gave specific directives on how to draw the new boundaries.

"The lesson learned here is when the SAATF asked you very specific questions and you gave them very specific answers, we limited the options of the choices by which you choose," he said.

The board could also decide to pour more time and resources into address verification, which would ensure families who claim to live in a school's attendance area actually live there. Parents are encouraged to report to the district if a family appears to be living outside the school's boundary, but doing annual attendance checks on more than 5,000 children each year would be impossible without more staff in the district office, Rudolph said.

Board member Laura Blakely said she was interested in an enrollment policy that would allow families to continue to send their child to the same school even if they leave the school's attendance boundary. She said the skyrocketing cost of rents in the region have forced many families in Mountain View to uproot and get "bumped around" the city, and kids could really use the stability of going to the same school.

"If you had to switch schools each time, that takes a toll on the families," she said.

Limits on free movement?

One of the primary goals in drawing new school boundaries for the 2019-20 school year was to promote the idea of "neighborhood" schools -- the idea that families should send their kids to the local school just blocks away from home rather than commute longer distances.

But the enrollment priorities currently on the books say that families can send their children to pretty much any district school they want, provided there's space, which doesn't quite match up with the priorities and guidelines board members espoused during the boundary-drawing process -- a situation Rudolph called an "interesting concept" that's up for review over the next nine months.

Enrollment during the 2016-17 school year shows that hundreds of families choose to send their kids to a school other than the one nearby with the largest exodus coming from Castro, Theuerkauf and Landels elementary schools. In the case of Castro and Theuerkauf, the number of children who live within the school's boundary but don't attend the school nearly equals the number of kids who do attend the school.

Board member Greg Coladonato said the concept of free movement as long as there's space has been around for years, but it may not be a great idea to pack schools to the brim just because they have the facilities to permit it. The district's most popular schools attract a lot of intradistrict transfer requests from families in other regions of the city, and the policy has been to permit those transfers so long as enrollment doesn't exceed the maximum number of students allowed by the state and agreements with the teachers union.

Members of both the SAATF and its predecessor, the Boundary Advisory Task Force, made clear that as long as more than 1,000 students are rejecting their neighborhood schools and enrolling in choice programs or other district schools, it will be difficult for the new boundaries to make any meaningful changes to the current situation. SAATF members were told from the outset that enrollment priorities were an entirely separate endeavor from setting new boundaries.