Uploaded: Thu, Aug 24, 2017, 10:02 am

Festival of the Arts to bring crowds downtown

Police advise the public to expect traffic delays and road closures

by Shawna Chen / Palo Alto Weekly

This weekend, you might find yourself observing crowd-pleasing Italian Street Painting Expo's chalk artists creating 13-feet tall and 13-feet wide works of art on asphalt canvases on Tasso Street.

The Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce will host the 36th annual Palo Alto Festival of the Arts on University Avenue this Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event, which has attracted over 150,000 people in the past, will feature 300 fine artists and crafters and is supported by the city of Palo Alto. Admission is free.

The Palo Alto Police Department is warning residents to expect significant delays. University Avenue will be closed between High and Webster streets from the early morning hours of Saturday until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The streets north and south between Hamilton and Lytton avenues will also be blocked to traffic during the time period. Cowper and Emerson streets will be opened overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Among the many artists are Chopin and Chandeliers, whose elaborate creations convert old and discarded materials into sun-enhanced sculptures while street piano music plays in the background, inviting attendees to watch and participate.

Palo Alto Parents and Professionals for Art will organize the Kids' Art studio, an arts and craft area for youth that includes ceramics, painting and face art.

Artisans of ceramics, fiber, wood, leather, metal and more will come together for a weekend of celebrating art. Food and beverages will be provided by a number of food vendors and wine and beer booths, including the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto.

Free parking is available within a few blocks of the festival site, but the the festival encourages attendees to take public transit or bike. Because the city prohibits the use of plastic and paper bags for carrying purchased merchandise, the Chamber of Commerce recommends that attendees bring their own tote bags.

The Palo Alto Weekly is a sponsor of the festival and will have giveaways at its booth near the Italian chalk art display. For more information, go to mlaproductions.com.

If you're attending the festival, tag the Weekly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

