News

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 23, 2017, 11:44 am

Driver arrested in crash that killed Mountain View man

 

A San Jose woman has been arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter in a vehicle crash that killed a Mountain View man early Sunday morning on Highway 17, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.

Gabriella Fregoso, 50, was released to the custody of a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday on Highway 17 just south of Hebard Road in unincorporated Santa Clara County, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The passenger in her vehicle, identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as Mountain View resident Victor Garcia Buenaventura, 33, died of his injuries at the scene, according to Lee.

Lee said the 2007 Ford Escort Fregoso was driving went off the right shoulder of southbound Highway 17 and went 200-300 feet down an embankment, struck several trees and rolled over, at which point Buenaventura was ejected from the vehicle.

Lee didn't have a medical update on Fregoso, who was taken to the hospital for lacerations to her head suffered in the crash.

The crash caused a closure of a lane of Highway 17 for several hours.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

12 people like this
Posted by David B. Karpf, MD
a resident of North Whisman
on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:45 pm

While saddened by the unnecessary death of Mr. Buenaventura, as someone who both drives and rides my motorcycle on HWY 17, I am glad this impaired driver (Gabriella Fregoso) went off the road rather than colliding with another driver/rider.......

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Menlo Park's Flea St. Cafe opens 'Oysterette'
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 2,835 views

It’s Not Always Been a Happy Marriage . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,270 views

The Common Application: essay advice from the source
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,146 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title â€” Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners