Driver arrested in crash that killed Mountain View man

A San Jose woman has been arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter in a vehicle crash that killed a Mountain View man early Sunday morning on Highway 17, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.

Gabriella Fregoso, 50, was released to the custody of a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday on Highway 17 just south of Hebard Road in unincorporated Santa Clara County, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The passenger in her vehicle, identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as Mountain View resident Victor Garcia Buenaventura, 33, died of his injuries at the scene, according to Lee.

Lee said the 2007 Ford Escort Fregoso was driving went off the right shoulder of southbound Highway 17 and went 200-300 feet down an embankment, struck several trees and rolled over, at which point Buenaventura was ejected from the vehicle.

Lee didn't have a medical update on Fregoso, who was taken to the hospital for lacerations to her head suffered in the crash.

The crash caused a closure of a lane of Highway 17 for several hours.