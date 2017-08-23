News

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 23, 2017, 10:18 am

Attorney general sides with Recall Persky campaign in legal challenge

New judge appointed to hear case next week

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

The state's top lawyer weighed in Tuesday on a legal battle between Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky and the group working to unseat him, intervening on behalf of the recall campaign.

In an emergency application for intervention filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose Tuesday morning, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra urged the court to reject claims recently made by the embattled judge in an effort to block his opposition from gathering the signatures required to place the measure on the June 2018 ballot.

Persky two weeks ago won an injunction that temporarily blocked the recall campaign from collecting signatures. He challenged the recall campaign's petition, which had been approved by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters the day before, on the grounds that the secretary of state, rather than the registrar, should oversee the recall, and that the replacement for a recalled judge should be appointed by the governor rather than elected.

Becerra, who represents the secretary of state, rejected both of those arguments on Tuesday.

Persky's legal challenge "may impair and impede" Secretary of State Alex Padilla's responsibility to enforce election laws as the "chief elections officer" for California, the legal filing argues.

"The Secretary has an unquestionable interest in defending the constitutional and statutory provision at issue in this case. No other party shares the Secretary's unique interests in the ramifications that the claims in this case may have for the State's election laws and recall procedures," the filing states.

Persky's petition "seeks to impose" on the secretary of state "new administrative duties and responsibilities regarding recall of superior court judges that the Secretary has never performed, and that the Elections Code vests with county election officials, not the Secretary," Becerra wrote.

James McManis of McManis Faulkner, the law firm representing Persky, told the Weekly Tuesday that his firm has not yet taken a position on the the attorney general's action.

"The attorney general is just another lawyer," McManis said. "As far as I'm concerned, and I'm sure Judge Persky shares this feeling, everybody is entitled to their day in court. That's what we're exercising and I think if the secretary of state wants to be heard, (he) ought to be heard."

Michele Dauber, the Stanford University law professor chairing the recall campaign, said she was "relieved" that the attorney general weighed in.

She characterized Persky's legal action as a stalling tactic to avoid the recall election. The county has told her that if the recall campaign cannot start gathering signatures before Sept. 1, the measure will have to be placed on the November 2018 rather than June 2018 ballot.

She also questioned the timing of Persky's petition, which came more than a month after the recall campaign filed its notice of intent to circulate a recall petition and Persky filed his own ballot statement with the county.

On Friday, the recall campaign filed an objection against a retired Orange County judge brought on to hear the case, Laird Carter, alleging her approval of Persky's temporary restraining order amounted to "prior restraint of protected First Amendment speech without any finding of a compelling government interest."

All Santa Clara County judges have recused themselves from the case.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a new judge was appointed to oversee the legal challenge. Kay Tsenin, a San Francisco judge, will now hear the case on Monday, Aug. 28, according to McManis.

Dauber launched the effort to unseat Persky following his widely criticized sentencing of former Stanford student Brock Turner, who was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on campus in 2015. Turner was released on good behavior after serving half of the six-month sentence in county jail.

Related content:

Storify: Inside the Brock Turner case

Comments

21 people like this
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm

The article fails to mention that the defendant was also sentenced to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and other stringent conditions of probation. Why are these important terms excluded from the article?
Also, if the recall campaign had not yet filed, how could the Judge object? The article states they had filed only a notice of intent.
The independence of the judiciary is a very important issue to the community. So,We had better get it right.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Reader
a resident of Waverly Park
on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:53 pm

In the previous article the Voice stated that 90 law professors are against the recall but what is the context for that? E.g. How many law professors are there altogether?

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by @ Robyn
a resident of Waverly Park
on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:08 pm

In my opinion, those items were left out of the story for a couple of reasons:

1) This story was not about the original trial, it was about the recall efforts. They only very briefly give the facts of what he was in for and when released.

2) Every person convicted of a sexual assault of any kind has to register as a sex offender. An 18 year old who has sex with a 17 year old has to register if that person was convicted for statutory rape.

Although you feel the terms were "stringent conditions" and "important terms", not everyone would use the same adjectives to describe those terms and conditions. If they did, the Judge would not be up for recall.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Concerned citizen
a resident of Monta Loma
on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:50 pm

One thing I would like to see is Persky's record in similar cases. Did he show favoritism toward a privileged Stanford athlete? Or does he do the same for all rapists? Either way, it seems he needs a lesson in judicial ethics.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Diablo
a resident of Monta Loma
on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:28 pm

read this letter, printed in the Voice on Aug 4th:

Web Link

an excerpt:
"The Turner case is not an isolated incident, but rather shows your (Judge Persky) pattern of bias in favor of college athletes, or other white or upper-class defendants who were accused of sexual and domestic violence."

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by PeterCaoCorn
a resident of another community
on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:57 pm

[Post removed: user banned due to persistent violations of terms of use]

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by 1 person
a resident of another community
on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:29 am

Judge Persky followed the probation report recommendations in all 5 cases cited by that politically motivated campaign to fight judicial reason.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by 1 person
a resident of another community
on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:56 am

See this report in the Chronicle regarding the sentiment of the judges: Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Otto_Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:31 pm
Otto_Maddox is a registered user.

What a lynch mob.

This judge followed THE LAW. He didn't give this guy any breaks.

Your issue is with THE LAW. Not the judge who followed the law.

What happened did not meet the legal definition of RAPE at the time.

The judge doesn't decide what to charge someone with. The District Attorney does.

The judge can't change the evidence or create a new charge.

Recalling a judge who did nothing wrong is not justice. It's a mob mentality.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Menlo Park's Flea St. Cafe opens 'Oysterette'
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 2,834 views

It’s Not Always Been a Happy Marriage . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,270 views

The Common Application: essay advice from the source
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,146 views

View all local blogs
 
Best Of 2017

Top restaurants to check out

Mountain View Voice readers have officially decided. See which local restaurants and businesses can now claim the title — Best Of Mountain View 2017.

View Winners