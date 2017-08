As part of its new Friday late-night series, Dragon Productions Theatre presents "The Troubadour's Mustache: A One-Man Musical Comedy," written and performed by Eric Rubin and directed by Dan Griffiths.

Rubin produces original works blending clowning, musical comedy and storytelling on Friday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 p.m. at Dragon Theatre, 2120 Broadway St., Redwood City. Tickets are $17-$20 and include a beverage. Go to Dragon Theatre.