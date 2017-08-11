A&E

Photo essay: Inside Cubberley

Why the community center attracts more than 600,000 visitors annually

by Veronica Weber and Elinor Aspegren / Palo Alto Weekly

When looking at photographs of Cubberley Community Center from the 1960s when the facility served as a high school, it's hard to notice anything different from how the grounds look today.

The auditorium still houses myriad mosaic animals on its facade, the doors still have their bluish tint, and a sign with the words "Ellwood P. Cubberley High School" still stands at the front of the property.

What those vintage photographs don't show is the vibrant community that has evolved within Cubberley's walls since 1990, under the City of Palo Alto's lease of the campus from the Palo Alto School District.

The center provides space to about 130 community groups and artists. Find out what makes the campus a bustling place with everything from after-school programs and sports games to dance lessons and music classes in a photo essay.

