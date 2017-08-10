A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 10, 2017, 11:43 am

'Chapel' by Lora Webb and Danny Smith

by Karla Kane / Mountain View Voice

The Department of Art & Art History at Stanford University presents "Chapel," a sound-and-video installation by Lora Webb and Danny Smith composed of footage of the Calera Chapel in Calera, Texas, taken over the course of a single day. Looped films show the interaction between the chapel's architecture and its surrounding environment between sunrise and sunset, along with sound recordings of the site taken around sunset.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 20 at Coulter Art Gallery, 355 Roth Way, Stanford. The gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Go to Stanford events.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Local owner, manager to open Mountain View restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 9 comments | 4,263 views

The Science of Passionate Sex
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,958 views

Yes You Can! Making Pickles and Other Yummies
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,236 views

View all local blogs
 