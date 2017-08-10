'Chapel' by Lora Webb and Danny Smith

The Department of Art & Art History at Stanford University presents "Chapel," a sound-and-video installation by Lora Webb and Danny Smith composed of footage of the Calera Chapel in Calera, Texas, taken over the course of a single day. Looped films show the interaction between the chapel's architecture and its surrounding environment between sunrise and sunset, along with sound recordings of the site taken around sunset.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 20 at Coulter Art Gallery, 355 Roth Way, Stanford. The gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Go to Stanford events.