Has it been a while since you read "Lord of the Flies," William Golding's haunting novel about how quickly civilization gives way to savage chaos when a group of upper-class schoolboys are stranded on a desert island? Youth theater company A Theatre Near U has teamed up with the Pear Theatre for a production, adapted for the stage by Nigel Williams, starring 10 local teens (including some from Palo Alto and Mountain View high schools), which will bring the dark tale alive for modern audiences.

Performances run through Aug. 5 (see online for schedule), at the Pear Theatre, 1010 La Avenida St., Mountain View. Tickets are $20-$25. Go to A Theatre Near U.