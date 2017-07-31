A&E

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 31, 2017, 11:16 am

'Lord of the Flies'

by Karla Kane / Mountain View Voice

Has it been a while since you read "Lord of the Flies," William Golding's haunting novel about how quickly civilization gives way to savage chaos when a group of upper-class schoolboys are stranded on a desert island? Youth theater company A Theatre Near U has teamed up with the Pear Theatre for a production, adapted for the stage by Nigel Williams, starring 10 local teens (including some from Palo Alto and Mountain View high schools), which will bring the dark tale alive for modern audiences.

Performances run through Aug. 5 (see online for schedule), at the Pear Theatre, 1010 La Avenida St., Mountain View. Tickets are $20-$25. Go to A Theatre Near U.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Old Port Lobster Shack opens Palo Alto pop-up
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 3,143 views

More Plastic in the Ocean than Fish?
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 841 views

The President's Proposals for Legal Immigration Reform are Bad Economic Policy
By Steve Levy | 12 comments | 814 views

College applications are open!
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 2 comments | 769 views

View all local blogs
 