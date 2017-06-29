News

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 29, 2017, 10:04 am

More deficit spending for MV Whisman school district

District spending down reserve funds, then must trim costly programs by 2021

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

In an effort to spend down bloated reserves and help the students who need it most, the Mountain View Whisman School District's board of trustees agreed earlier this month to its second straight year of deficit spending. The red ink comes despite big increases in property tax revenue and the passage of the Measure B parcel tax in May.

The 2017-18 budget calls for a $69.6 million spending plan -- adding up to just shy of $3 million in deficit spending -- that would pay for new staff and expansion of an instructional program targeting students in need of either remedial help or more challenging classwork. The "Response to Instruction" program (RTI) will be spreading to all the elementary school sites in the 2017-18 school year, requiring eight new teachers at a total cost of about $1.2 million annually

Another big increase comes from rising pension costs for the district's teachers and classified staff. California is ratcheting up the amount school districts have to pay into the state's retirement fund each year until the 2020-21 fiscal year, and for Mountain View Whisman that means more than $1 million in additional costs are tacked on to each annual budget.

The school district's spending-heavy trajectory is expected to continue for at least a few more years. The combined costs of new pilot programs like the Sobrato Early Language Acquisition program ($2.7 million), the annual cost of opening Slater Elementary ($700,000) and the heavy yearly bill to pay off debt for the district's capital fund ($2.64 million) are necessitating a steady $3 million in deficit spending through the 2019-20 school year.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, said Robert Clark, the chief business officer for the district. The school district had a huge reserve fund in 2015 when he joined the district, and the conventional wisdom is that school districts ought to spend money on the students they have now, rather than hoard large sums of money for a rainy day. The school board agreed, and the plan has been to spend down reserve until they reach around 17 percent of the annual budget.

"When the superintendent and I arrived, the district was sitting on 33 to 34 percent of its annual budget as reserves," Clark said. "Unless you are in a really volatile market, that might be excessive."

The district's questionably large reserve fund was a big target for the district's teacher union back in 2014, when the union leadership claimed the district was opting to put away money when many teachers were struggling to pay the rent. Reserve levels have decreased since then, but still remain at about $22.7 million. The debate at the time was fierce, with former Superintendent Craig Goldman arguing that the district's fiscal responsibility and big reserves was what prevented a spree of layoffs during the Great Recession.

The district is expected to reach the new target reserve level of 17 percent of the annual budget at the end of the 2019-20 school year, at which point district officials need to find ways to "streamline" the cost of school programs, Clark said. The goal is to have a balanced budget by 2021, and a Budget Advisory Committee will be put together to make sure parents and community members have a say in creating the leaner the budget.

Clark said he is confident that three years is plenty of time to figure out a way to level off spending, and avoiding painful budget cuts where teachers and staffers face losing their jobs.

"If we were at 2019-2020 and we were sitting on a $3 or $4 million deficit, I would be nervous," he said. "But I know we have a few years."

The big new line-item expenditure added to the budget this year is paying off what's called a Certificate of Participation (COP), a board-approved finance option for school construction that infused the district's construction budget with an additional $40 million. The COP was taken out specifically to help fund construction of a new, mostly two-story campus at Slater Elementary, which is slated for completion in 2019.

The district is relying heavily on its leased properties to pay off the annual $2.64 million cost of the COP, Clark said. The district will draw from developer fees first, and once that's exhausted, will use lease revenue from the German International School of Silicon Valley, which is located on district-owned land at the former Whisman Elementary School. When the German school money dries up, lease revenue from Google's day care center on the northern end of the Slater campus will be used to offset the remaining cost of the bill.

