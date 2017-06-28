News

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 28, 2017, 1:50 pm

Modular homes coming to Mountain View?

Google plans to build 300 small, pre-fab units at Bay View

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

It might be a glimpse of the future of Bay Area housing -- rows and rows of pre-built, easily assembled homes, each perhaps not much larger than a walk-in fridge.

As part of Google's plans for a new campus at Moffett Field, the tech giant is embarking on a side project to create mini-neighborhood of as many as 300 modular homes. Now reportedly being built in Vallejo for $25-plus million, this new swath of housing is designed as "short-term" accommodations at one of the tech giant's new office parks.

For experts in the field, the move by Google comports with a surge of renewed interest in prefabricating housing as a way to streamline construction during a severe housing shortage. A new housing development can trim construction costs by about 30 percent if it is pre-built off-site in large enough quantities, said Patrick Kennedy, owner of the Panoramic Interests, a San Francisco-based modular home company.

"It's a great step forward for the industry because housing is sorely in need of innovation," he said. "Modular homes remain an industry in its infancy -- it's main weakness is it's dependent on a business that's unpredictable."

But the Bay Area market right now plays heavily to the advantages of modular homes, he said. The high cost of labor and land makes alternatives more attractive. San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are each listed among the top five most expensive areas right now for construction -- where it costs about 25 percent more to build than the national average, according to the professional services company Jones Lang LaSalle.

Kennedy said called the construction industry "the most antiquated and unproductive field in America."

Exactly how this new housing will function at the Bay View site remains unclear since Google officials are tight-tippled about their plans. As part of a lease deal with NASA, Google is developing the 42-acre Bay View site with three canopied office buildings, which are expected to be completed by 2020. Just east of the offices, the company marked a space for a four-story housing project that would contain 212 units.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Google had signed a deal with the Vallejo firm Factory OS to build 300 housing units. The company later confirmed this housing is intended for Bay View.

The deal was significant in many ways. For Factory OS, it was the business' first major order and a major shot-in-the-arm for the modular-home industry. For Google, it's among the company's first forays into home construction. And for Mountain View, it could provide some clues for how the Google will pursue building thousands more homes near its North Bayshore headquarters.

If Google goes the modular route, the development would be the first of its kind in Mountain View, said city Housing Director Wayne Chen. Right now, there are no other examples of modular housing in Mountain View, but successful projects have been built in San Jose, San Francisco and other Bay Area cities. Figuring out how to sanction this housing wouldn't be difficult, he said. The entitlement process would be just like any other apartment project, and it would have to meet all health and safety standards, he said.

Still, Chen couldn't help but point out that the sudden emphasis on modular housing is timely, given the ongoing housing crisis.

"We're at a point now where the pressures on housing are becoming ever greater and folks are realizing there has to be a response," he said. "With the cost of construction and land, it's natural for folks to take a look at the entire housing system to see where they can find innovation."

Comments

Posted by mickie winkler
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

There is no downside to having or building modular homes.
They can be attractive and functional.

Posted by Old Mountain Viewan
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Oh yeah modular housing, great, make the Mountain View area even more heavily populated as it is already busting at the seams. Quit building empty commercial buildings, MAKE the NEW HOUSING being built more affordable!!!

Oh yeah, no the City and ESPECIALLY the greedy developers get all that cash flow. Wait until the people that have to manage and work at your local restaurant's, the landscapers, the people that work retail, business office staff, etc., won't be able to work here either.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
6 hours ago

"Modular homes remain an industry in its infancy". Really? What about mobile trailers (aka mobile homes)? They even come in single wide or double wide, and they are a mature industry.

Posted by Tina
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

I totally agree with Mickie. This would also be a great way to supply housing for the homeless population. Its so much cheaper in the long run for cities and counties. It is already proven in several states that supplying housing for homeless is the #1 way to keep folks off the streets for the long term. Besides "Tiny houses" are the big thing in real estate now. People are seeking homes that are 200-500 sq ft. Are we not tired of seeing these poor folks living at Rengstorff Park? Oh, but I forgot all these non profits and government agencies that work for the homeless really don't want to solve the problem; they would put themselves out of a job. So sorry, I know I am really quite cynical but who can blame me.

Posted by DDD
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 minutes ago

The last time I checked, Moffet Field is federal property and is not in Mountain View.

