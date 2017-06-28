High school district seeks vacant city land

Faced with little room for enrollment growth, Mountain View-Los Altos High School District officials say a vacant city-owned parcel north of Mountain View High could be just the release valve they need to house hundreds of new students.

Last week, Mountain View City Council members began closed-session negotiations with the school district over a potential long-term lease for of vacant land just north of Alta Vista High School. If the city agrees to lease out the 1.3-acre lot, the district would build classrooms possibly two or even three-stories high to house as many students as possible, according to Superintendent Jeff Harding.

The eagerness to expand comes from recent demographic studies, commissioned by the district, that projects enrollment at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools will increase by a combined 600 students over the next five years. The two schools currently have a combined enrollment of about 4,000 students.

Harding told council members that the fast housing growth in Mountain View is welcomed by both the school board and district administrators, but the surge of new students is going to have to be accommodated somewhere.

Without question, adding hundreds more students would put both school campuses over capacity, but the district is already facing space problems. Last year, school board members mulled the possibility of putting portable classrooms on blacktops, field space and in parking lots at Los Altos High School to accommodate 70 additional students for the upcoming school year, and later decided to convert the school's weight room into two classrooms.

Just before the closed-session discussion at the June 20 meeting, Harding told council members that the vacant land could be the new home for Freestyle Academy, the district's technology and media-centric alternative program. Freestyle currently operates in an area behind the district office on the Mountain View High School campus in portable, 1970s-era classrooms that are in in serious disrepair. Freestyle seems like the obvious candidate for the new classrooms, and removing the old classrooms creates more room for Mountain View High to expand.

"This piece of property doesn't solve the problem, but it certainly relieves some pressure," Harding said.

The school district has been eying the property for some time, according to Associate Superintendent Mike Mathiesen. When the city agreed to lease land to the district for the new Alta Vista campus in 2002, district officials tried unsuccessfully to get a lease for the land directly north of it as well. The reason at the time, according to Mathiesen, was that the city might need a portion of the land for a future pedestrian footbridge across Highway 85, and that the landing ramp of the bridge would likely extended into the property.

Harding assured council members that the district would be amenable to working with city staff to make sure any new classroom construction would not hinder the city's ability to build the footbridge or the final extension of Stevens Creek Trail down to Mountain View High School. The likely solution would be to have parking or some sort of blacktop area where the footbridge would eventually go, so the district can avoid tearing down new classrooms to make way for a bridge.

"In the event that the council at some later date was interested in building the footbridge across Highway 85, there would be property to do that," Harding said. "I think we can co-exist, the property is large enough that we can put a good number of classrooms on that property."

Although Freestyle is certainly the front-runner, it's undecided what exactly the district would do with the land. The district is commissioning an architectural firm to create a facilities master plan for the district -- which is due for completion in the fall -- and the vacant city-owned land hasn't been "called into play" quite yet, Harding said. And while the intent is to build up in order to maximize the valuable real estate, Mathiesen said two-story construction is probably the way to go, considering the low-density residential neighborhood to the north.

The enrollment increase of 600 students over the next five years is based on current and near-term development in Mountain View, and does not include the more distant prospect of residential growth in North Bayshore and East Whisman. Plans by Mountain View City Council members to allow up to 9,850 homes in North Bayshore are projected to increase high school enrollment by an additional 1,108 students, prompting the need for another high school on a new campus.