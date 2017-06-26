News

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 26, 2017, 1:58 pm

Tuesday: Phasing in North Bayshore housing surge

City Council to consider starting slowly with new 1,500 homes; plan calls for nearly 10,000 housing units

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday night will take a fresh look at plans to build out housing in the city's North Bayshore tech center and assess whether the area can sustain such rapid growth.

For nearly two years, the city's planning staff and a team of consultants have been trying to determine how a dense neighborhood of up to 9,850 apartments would burden the local traffic, parking and other amenities in the area. For the Tuesday meeting, city planning staff are urging elected leaders to adopt a phased approach that would start small with just 1,500 units. At that point, city officials can decide whether to go forward with building more.

As a way to control traffic congestion, Mountain View for years has imposed a hard cap on the number of cars streaming into North Bayshore. For big employers like Google, this cap has been the main obstacle to building new offices in the area.

Building housing in North Bayshore has been touted as a win-win solution.

Advocates have suggested tech workers would live near their jobs and would no longer need to drive. Plans for a full build-out of housing call for minimal parking -- roughly one spot for every two apartments. This low number is based on predictions that self-driving cars and new mass-transit options will enable most of the future residents to go without owning a vehicle.

But past City Council meetings on this topic have been contentious. Opponents have warned that plans for a "live-work" neighborhood were overly optimistic and needed to account for people's current transportation needs, before additional transit is in place.

The North Bayshore plans will be discussed at the City Council meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at 500 Castro St. An agenda for the meeting can be found here.

Comments

14 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

"predictions that self-driving cars and new mass-transit options will enable most of the future residents to go without owning a vehicle"

Lol! Come on. This just means more cars parked on the street. I wonder if the developers believe what they're saying -- I assume not.

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Rodget
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago

Of course you need one car per bedroom, planning for less works only in places like New York City. So the current City Council will believe anything the builders say no matter how far fetched.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by jim
a resident of Jackson Park
8 hours ago

i appreciate the voice having an article about this before it happens. thanks!

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by So done
a resident of Shoreline West
7 hours ago

This City Council needs to get the heck out of Mtn. View. Stop screwing up Mtn. View for the the likes of Google. I hope you are here when Google goes bust. Why don't you just vote among yourselves to rename the place Googleville? Not like you can see the darn mountains anymore. You are insane to think the people that work at Google will no longer need to drive. I assume that at least "some" people that work there have or have children. NOBODY that has a child will only just take public transportation. Daycare calls. You wait to jump on public transportation. You get to daycare. Pick up your child. Take public transportation. They let you off at Grant road. You walk sick child to El Camino hospital. You people are insane.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Ed
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Anticipating a need for parking is self-fulfilling: if you build housing surrounded by plentiful cheap parking, it will attract residents who need cars for daily commuting. No one wants more cars in North Bayshore. We do, however, desperately need more housing. So, let's build housing with little-to-no parking.

Won't people with cars move there anyway, and just park on the street? Not if it's illegal to park on the street throughout North Bayshore. Only a few die-hards will hike across highway 101 daily to park on the street in some other neighborhood.

Won't apartments with no parking be unattractive to people who need cars for daily commuting? Yes, that's precisely the point. They may not be attractive to you or me, but the popularity of commuter buses from San Francisco suggests there are plenty of people willing to deal with scarce, expensive parking. There is so much pent-up demand that new housing will get snapped up.

North Bayshore is a unique opportunity for Mountain View to finally make a real dent in the local housing crisis and create a vibrant, walkable neighborhood from scratch. It would be a shame to scale it back due to self-fulfilling assumptions about parking.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Ron Haley
a resident of another community
6 hours ago

And to think that owners will automatically sell when they get jobs out of the area. Lets see, $50,000 selling fees, and increase in property taxes y moving to a new home. Need for cars won't change.
Town needs to encourage high density development. Adding jobs to the area and rent control is just plain stupid. Increased rents due to imbalance of supply. Fault of planning commission.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago

Any City Council plan for new housing must be subject to formal, legal approval by the affected K-6 and HS school districts prior to being implemented. MV has totally sc**wed the local school districts with its grossly imperious fiscal negligence. Now it's time for MV to make both legal and financial restitutions for its gross, prior financial abuses of its school districts. The MV "city council" and "planning commissions" must be forced to face the realities of responsible financial governance, and not just totally irresponsible dreams of unlimited housing expansion.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
4 hours ago
Christopher Chiang is a registered user.

The city once had a chance to coordinate with Google to build a world leading tech corridor in North Bayshore that had $200 million in public benefits attached to it: Web Link

Rather, the city went with Linkedin, which waned, and Linkedin then passed that property back to Google, not without casualties along the way like small businesses like Cheryl Burke Dance Studio that Linkedin closed down.

In turn, no one got fully what they wanted, Google didn't get all of their bold vision, nor is the city getting all the public benefits it was once offered.

Now, Google, which owns most the land in North Bayshore is asking the city to approve up to 8,950 in new housing, even knowing that additional housing would restrict commercial development for itself.
Web Link

If Google is willing to use its land for housing, why should the city stop it? Tuesday will be a real test if the each city council member will work with Google to take hold of the greatest chance to address the regional housing crisis, roll up their sleeves and engineer solutions to the challenges like owls, traffic, schools that new growth will bring, or just be a naysayer that hides behind the problems (owls, traffic, schools), and pretend the housing crisis and the rows of homeless living in RV is someone else's problem.

Former MV City Manager Bruce Liedstrand, who envisioned vibrant downtown Castro decades back has this vibrant vision for North Bayshore: Web Link (pdf)

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Common sense
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Common sense is a registered user.

Ed wrote: "if you build housing surrounded by plentiful cheap parking, it will attract residents who need cars for daily commuting. No one wants more cars in North Bayshore.Â  So, let's build housing with little-to-no parking."

The most remarkable feature of a social-engineering mindset (let's force everyone to conform to enlightened living according-to-me) is its quasi-religious faith, which resists the lessons of practical experience, or selectively perceives just the evidence that it likes. (If that weren't true, there wouldn't still be True Believers arguing -- without ever having experienced it themselves, naturally -- that Communism is an enlightened doctrine, just poorly implemented in [every one of the, what, 100?] examples tried so far.)

Some San Francisco residential neighborhoods adopted the "if we don't provide parking, people won't drive" faith. Practical result: People still drive to them, and now spend on average 29 minutes cruising the neighborhood looking for the rare parking-space opening -- many burning a gallon of gasoline, fouling the air. Does this reality inform policy discussions here in MV? I've never seen it mentioned.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

Yes, let's just drag our feet some more on this and continue to let housing costs skyrocket. You guys are pulling the ladder up so fast it's going to launch into orbit.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Ed
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

@Common sense: It's a little odd to bring up communism in a debate about what sorts of housing the government should allow developers to build in North Bayshore. Maximum units per acre, minimum setbacks, maximum building height, minimum off-street parking per unit, heritage trees, school fees, etc. aren't hallmarks of libertarianism. For that matter, nor is the invisible hand of the market setting the price of valuable San Francisco parking spaces close to $0, encouraging residents to burn gas in search of a freebie. As long as scrapping zoning altogether is off the table, we're stuck doing central planning. The politburo would be proud. Let's get on with it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Fast Tony's Chicken at Town & Country Village
By Elena Kadvany | 13 comments | 3,264 views

We’ve Been Married About a Year . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 969 views

Italy By The Bay
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 854 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here