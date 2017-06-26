Tonight: Mountain View meeting on Caltrain fare proposals

Caltrain commuters have an opportunity to speak out about proposed pricing changes for trips and parking spots at a public meeting in Mountain View Monday night, June 26.

The agency is looking to increase zone fare by 25 cents, base monthly pass prices on 15 days each month rather than 13 days, removing the discounted eight-ride ticket, and upping monthly parking fees from $55 to $82.50, a nearly $30 difference, starting Oct. 1.

In 2018, Caltrain intends to raise Go Pass fares for employers by 50 percent from $190 to $285 per person and pilot discounted fares during the evenings and weekends.

The increases, adjusted biennially, will help the commuter rail service accommodate more customers riding Caltrain and maintaining the aging system, agency officials said.

Caltrain's member agencies (the City and County of San Francisco, SamTrans and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority) contributes to system operations, but can't take care of all the costs. Caltrain expects to see a $20.7 million shortfall in its operating budget for fiscal year 2018.

In 2016, an adult base ticket and parking fees went up by 50 cents.

Caltrain representatives will hold a meeting in the Plaza Room at Mountain View City Hall, 500 Castro St., from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

Caltrain's board of directors will hold a public hearing on the proposals at its July 6 meeting and consider the changes on Aug. 3.

Commuters unable to attend the outreach events can also provide feedback by filling out a survey, calling 800-660-4287, emailing changes@caltrain.com or sending mail to Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, JPB Secretary, P.O. Box 3006, San Carlos, CA 94070-1306.

More information can be found at caltrain.com.