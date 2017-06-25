City, school districts boost funding for mental health services

With little discussion and no opposition, two Mountain View school districts and the city of Mountain View all separately agreed to ramp up funding to mental health care provider the Community Health Awareness Council (CHAC). The combined funding increase adds up to nearly a quarter-million dollars, and brings a much-needed injection of cash in the nonprofit's tight operating budget.

Last week, the Mountain View Whisman School District's board of trustees agreed to more than triple the school district's contribution to CHAC, increasing it from $73,197 in the 2016-17 fiscal year to $238,000 for the upcoming year. The decision comes just one month after Mountain View-Los Altos High School District board members also approved a new contract agreement with CHAC that doubles the district's contribution from $51,081 to $104,500.

Mountain View City Council members made a similar -- albeit smaller -- gesture with the approval of the city budget at the June 20 council meeting, which includes a $9,500 increase in CHAC funding for a total of $104,500 in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

These collective decisions mark a big change of direction for local cities and school districts in Mountain View and Los Altos, which have had a decreasing role in helping the nonprofit pay for its counseling and mental health services. When CHAC was founded in the 1970s, the nonprofit relied solely on these government agencies that make up CHAC's Joint Powers Authority (JPA). In recent years, contributions from these JPA partners sank to less than 10 percent of CHAC's operating budget.

In a letter requesting additional funding from the Mountain View Whisman School District, CHAC Executive Director Marsha Deslauriers pointed out that the school district received a total of 6,600 hours of one-on-one counseling services for 652 students in the 2015-16 school year. Other services include education classes, parent consultation and the "Village Wellness" program at Landels, Castro and Mistral elementary schools, which teaches students social skills, conflict resolution, anger management and how to cope with behavioral health issues like grief, trauma and anxiety.

More than one-fifth of the cases involved CHAC clinicians helping students with problems related to social relationships, followed by social anxiety (19 percent), defiance and aggression (19 percent), self-harm and self-esteem (11 percent) and inattention and hyperactivity (10 percent).

Paying for thousands of hours of counseling doesn't come cheaply, and for years school districts in Mountain View have paid a small fraction of what it actually costs CHAC for its services. In a letter to the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District, Deslauriers estimated that the school district's contribution only added up to $11 per hour for mental health counseling, compared to the $77 per hour it costs CHAC.

CHAC's 2015-16 annual report, which was released last month, shows that 83 percent of the nonprofit's roughly $3 million operating budget goes straight into its program services, with 10 percent going to administrative costs and 7 percent to fundraising. This tight budget leaves little left over for critical capital improvement projects, including a HIPPA-compliant electronic medical records system, laptops for clinical staff so they don't have to use their own equipment, and replacements for CHAC's failing roof and HVAC system, according to a March 31 letter to the city.

The three newly signed contracts with CHAC increases the nonprofit's revenue annual revenue for the 2017-18 fiscal year by $242,000, close to an 8 percent overall increase in its budget. That adds up to about an 80 percent increase in overall contributions from CHAC's JPA partners in just one year.