Police searching for carjacking suspect who fired a gunshot

Mountain View police are looking for a man suspected of firing a gun at a liquor store and later carjacking a Honda CR-Z in the Rex Manor neighborhood Thursday night.

Police say they received reports of a shooting near Bailey Plaza Liquors, located in the Bailey Plaza off of Shoreline Boulevard, around 7:25 p.m. on June 22. Officers were told that the suspect and another man had gotten in an argument, and that the suspect fired one shot from inside his vehicle before speeding off.

Immediately afterward, the man drove west on Montecito Avenue, got out of his car and forced a man out of his Honda, according to police. He drove off in the stolen Honda and later ditched the vehicle in a traffic lane on the 1500 block of California Street.

No one was harmed by the gunfire, and the man who was forced out of his vehicle did not suffer injuries. Police did an "extensive search" of the area where the vehicle was abandoned, but could not locate the man.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early to mid-30s, 5-foot-10-inches tall and 180 pounds. He had stubble on his face and a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Dan Garcia at 650-903-6624 and refer to case numbers 17-03992 and 17-03995.