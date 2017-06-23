News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2017, 7:23 pm

Mountain View council rejects downtown hotel plan

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View leaders on Tuesday pulled the plug on negotiations to sell or lease a downtown park so it could be redeveloped into a luxury hotel. The council announced members had unanimously voted against the plan at a June 20 closed-session discussion.

The hotel was proposed to replace the bike shop Cognition Cyclery and the Gateway pocket park located at the corner of El Camino Real and Castro Street.

Speaking at the meeting, Mont Williamson of T2 Hospitality said his company had been working for three years to acquire land along the 900 block of Castro Street to build what he called a "lifestyle hotel."

"As you may know there's great demand in the Valley for hotels," Williamson said. "It's a good tax generator; it's a great jobs creator; and it'll activate that corner in accordance with your precise plan."

As part of the project, T2 Hospitality representatives said they would build a new pocket park on Fairmont Street, just a short walk from the hotel.

Exactly why the council members voted down the plan is unknown, since their deliberations played out behind closed doors. But it was evident there was significant public pressure against the plan. Several Old Mountain View residents urged the city to preserve Gateway Park.

"Selling public property to a commercial developer so they can make money, that's not good enough," former Councilwoman Ronit Bryant said to the council. "Don't sell this property, whatever you do. If you insist on doing this, then get an agreement for a lease."

City Manager Dan Rich pointed out that the closed-session discussion was only to decide on whether to sell or lease the city-owned property. If the council went forward with the deal, the plans for developing a hotel would be open to the public.

Following the discussion, the council announced it had voted 6-0 against the land deal, with Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga recused.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Fast Tony's Chicken at Town & Country Village
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 2,390 views

My Quality of Life on this Father's Day
By Steve Levy | 3 comments | 1,199 views

We’ve Been Married About a Year . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 544 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here