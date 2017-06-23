Mountain View council rejects downtown hotel plan

Mountain View leaders on Tuesday pulled the plug on negotiations to sell or lease a downtown park so it could be redeveloped into a luxury hotel. The council announced members had unanimously voted against the plan at a June 20 closed-session discussion.

The hotel was proposed to replace the bike shop Cognition Cyclery and the Gateway pocket park located at the corner of El Camino Real and Castro Street.

Speaking at the meeting, Mont Williamson of T2 Hospitality said his company had been working for three years to acquire land along the 900 block of Castro Street to build what he called a "lifestyle hotel."

"As you may know there's great demand in the Valley for hotels," Williamson said. "It's a good tax generator; it's a great jobs creator; and it'll activate that corner in accordance with your precise plan."

As part of the project, T2 Hospitality representatives said they would build a new pocket park on Fairmont Street, just a short walk from the hotel.

Exactly why the council members voted down the plan is unknown, since their deliberations played out behind closed doors. But it was evident there was significant public pressure against the plan. Several Old Mountain View residents urged the city to preserve Gateway Park.

"Selling public property to a commercial developer so they can make money, that's not good enough," former Councilwoman Ronit Bryant said to the council. "Don't sell this property, whatever you do. If you insist on doing this, then get an agreement for a lease."

City Manager Dan Rich pointed out that the closed-session discussion was only to decide on whether to sell or lease the city-owned property. If the council went forward with the deal, the plans for developing a hotel would be open to the public.

Following the discussion, the council announced it had voted 6-0 against the land deal, with Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga recused.