Uploaded: Thu, Jun 22, 2017, 3:42 pm

Fifth summer Spare the Air day issued for Friday

Second alert this week due to hot conditions that are creating unhealthy air quality

A Spare the Air smog alert has been issued for Friday in the Bay Area, the second day in a row that regional air district officials have warned of unhealthy air quality expected.

A combination of persistent high temperatures, light winds and vehicle exhaust is expected to cause unhealthy levels of ozone, particularly in the East Bay, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Air district officials are encouraging people to avoid driving alone and find other ways to reduce air pollution.

The heat wave in the Bay Area this week is expected to ease by the weekend, but until then people are encouraged to only exercise outdoors in the early morning hours when ozone levels are lower, according to the air district.

The Spare the Air smog alert is the fifth so far this year, air district officials said. To find out when an alert is in effect, residents can visit sparetheair.org, call 800-HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air smartphone app for an iPhone or Android or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

— Bay City News Service

