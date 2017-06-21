Spare the Air smog alert issued for Thursday

Another Spare the Air smog alert has been issued in the Bay Area for Thursday by regional air quality officials.

The alert, the fourth for smog so far in 2017, is the result of light winds and triple-digit temperatures in the region that are expected to combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy air quality, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said.

Air district officials are calling for Bay Area residents to take public transit or find other ways to avoid driving alone, and said outdoor exercise should only be done in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

"More extreme temperatures from climate change and the resulting air quality issues are a reminder of the changes we can all make to reduce our carbon footprint and improve the air we breathe," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement.

Residents can find out when a Spare the Air alert is issued by registering at sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

Related content:

â€¢ Heat wave this week prompts weather advisory, Flex alert

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.