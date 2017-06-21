Grand jury: districts make tax exemptions tough to get

More than 20 school districts in Santa Clara County have passed parcel taxes with the promise that seniors and the disabled can get out of paying. But with few guidelines on how to allow homeowners to opt out, and a hodgepodge of different policies and deadlines, actually getting an exemption can be a tough endeavor.

A report by the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury, released last month, found some school districts have made it too difficult to get a parcel tax exemption, such as requiring in-person visits to the district office, mandatory annual renewals and a dearth of information online about eligibility and how to apply. When it comes to renewing exemptions, only two school districts have an automatic renewal process that doesn't require annual verification for eligibility, and only one allows homeowners who are exempt to skip a renewal process entirely.

While the report found no evidence that 22 school districts committed "intentional wrongdoing," it recommends a number of changes that could make things easier for homeowners seeking exemptions. Depending on the district, exemption rates vary from 0.8 percent to 23.2 percent of all parcels.

Both of Mountain View's elementary school districts -- Mountain View Whisman and Los Altos -- have voter-approved parcel taxes that generate additional revenue for school services. The Mountain View Whisman School District has a $191 parcel tax that allows home-owning seniors, as well as residents receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, to apply for an exemption. The Los Altos School District's $790 parcel tax, a combination of two measures, only has a senior exemption.

The report calls on both school districts to make a series of changes that would make it easier for eligible homeowners to find information about the parcel tax and apply for both exemptions and renewals. Among the findings, the grand jury reported that both school districts need to make applications "prominently available" on district websites and provide renewal forms by mail. Information on exemptions and the application procedures should also be available to people who are uncomfortable using the internet, which could include newsletters, newspaper ads and postings at libraries and senior centers.

The recommendations singled out Mountain View Whisman in particular for failing to provide a link on its home page to information on the parcel tax and available exemptions, as well as instructions and the required application forms.

School districts don't exactly stand to gain from making these improvements. The report found that a total of 840 homeowners received an exemption in the Mountain View Whisman School District this year, amounting to a loss of about $107,000 in parcel tax revenue. The Los Altos School District granted more than twice that number -- 1,883 exemptions -- resulting in a loss of $1.5 million in tax revenue. The estimated loss of potential revenue from exemptions in the county totals $6.5 million.

The Mountain View Whisman School District has drafted a response to the Grand Jury report, which will be reviewed by board members at the June 15 board meeting, after the Voice's press deadline. The district contests the findings on multiple fronts, claiming that the it has made information easily available on the district website, provides application forms year-round and allows homeowners to apply for a tax exemption in person, online, by mail and "by proxy." It also disputes that it's the district's responsibility -- rather than the county's -- to come up with a common deadline across all districts for applications and renewals.

The Los Altos School District is still reviewing the findings and recommendations of the report, according to Superintendent Jeff Baier. The district is already in the process of implementing some of the requests, and expects to have a written response by Aug. 22.