Uploaded: Wed, Jun 21, 2017, 9:03 am

Grand jury: districts make tax exemptions tough to get

Local school districts told to make it easier for seniors to use parcel tax loophole

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

More than 20 school districts in Santa Clara County have passed parcel taxes with the promise that seniors and the disabled can get out of paying. But with few guidelines on how to allow homeowners to opt out, and a hodgepodge of different policies and deadlines, actually getting an exemption can be a tough endeavor.

A report by the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury, released last month, found some school districts have made it too difficult to get a parcel tax exemption, such as requiring in-person visits to the district office, mandatory annual renewals and a dearth of information online about eligibility and how to apply. When it comes to renewing exemptions, only two school districts have an automatic renewal process that doesn't require annual verification for eligibility, and only one allows homeowners who are exempt to skip a renewal process entirely.

While the report found no evidence that 22 school districts committed "intentional wrongdoing," it recommends a number of changes that could make things easier for homeowners seeking exemptions. Depending on the district, exemption rates vary from 0.8 percent to 23.2 percent of all parcels.

Both of Mountain View's elementary school districts -- Mountain View Whisman and Los Altos -- have voter-approved parcel taxes that generate additional revenue for school services. The Mountain View Whisman School District has a $191 parcel tax that allows home-owning seniors, as well as residents receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, to apply for an exemption. The Los Altos School District's $790 parcel tax, a combination of two measures, only has a senior exemption.

The report calls on both school districts to make a series of changes that would make it easier for eligible homeowners to find information about the parcel tax and apply for both exemptions and renewals. Among the findings, the grand jury reported that both school districts need to make applications "prominently available" on district websites and provide renewal forms by mail. Information on exemptions and the application procedures should also be available to people who are uncomfortable using the internet, which could include newsletters, newspaper ads and postings at libraries and senior centers.

The recommendations singled out Mountain View Whisman in particular for failing to provide a link on its home page to information on the parcel tax and available exemptions, as well as instructions and the required application forms.

School districts don't exactly stand to gain from making these improvements. The report found that a total of 840 homeowners received an exemption in the Mountain View Whisman School District this year, amounting to a loss of about $107,000 in parcel tax revenue. The Los Altos School District granted more than twice that number -- 1,883 exemptions -- resulting in a loss of $1.5 million in tax revenue. The estimated loss of potential revenue from exemptions in the county totals $6.5 million.

The Mountain View Whisman School District has drafted a response to the Grand Jury report, which will be reviewed by board members at the June 15 board meeting, after the Voice's press deadline. The district contests the findings on multiple fronts, claiming that the it has made information easily available on the district website, provides application forms year-round and allows homeowners to apply for a tax exemption in person, online, by mail and "by proxy." It also disputes that it's the district's responsibility -- rather than the county's -- to come up with a common deadline across all districts for applications and renewals.

The Los Altos School District is still reviewing the findings and recommendations of the report, according to Superintendent Jeff Baier. The district is already in the process of implementing some of the requests, and expects to have a written response by Aug. 22.

Comments

Posted by anon
a resident of North Whisman
8 hours ago

Is it possible to pass on the information to get the exemption for those with social security disability? Any help is greatly appreciated.

Posted by Otto_Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago

Hey.. didn't know about these exemptions.

I'll get my Mom on that one.. plus a couple of my neighbors.

See if we can't let some people keep more of their money!

Posted by Kathleen
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago

Found it very easy to apply for exemption from MVWSD. Just call the district office and make a request. They will mail
you a form.

Posted by James Thurber
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

If you're a senior and have to re-apply for exemption . . . well, that's about as dumb a rule as I can think of. Rarely do people's ages change in the negative.

Since we, as a society, continue to fail to fund schools requiring parcel taxes and charitable giving (such as LAEF) perhaps it's time we rethink the entire financial scenario.

But that's unlikely to happen . . . in my lifetime.

Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

Make it easy with an opt out box on the tax bill. Better yet, have an opt in so that everyone who wants to pay, can. Those who qualify and cannot afford the multiple $100 bond payments then do not need to add the amount onto the county property tax bill. There are multiple school bonds on our tax bills.
How about a way for people to claim past years' exemptions, too? As Otto stated, many are unaware of the ability to save their money and the system is unwieldy.
It is good that we have the Grand Jury because the politicians fail to listen to their constituents.

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

Kathleen, I did not find that the case - and it is explicit in the form for the last Parcel Tax that you must appear in person, with the proper property tax document, and proof of age or SSDI. I did not consider this onerous (one time). It seems like the exemption continues, without having to refile every year.

The Form is on-line, the application must be done in person to check the original documentation (not mailed in copy.)

Since the timing was unclear - but the new tax is suppose to grandfather (continue) the exemptions for those that applied under the old tad, I just dragged my old 66 yr old self down with the form and the documents.

Does the District check 'change of ownership' or change of occupancy? (it does not apply, to oldsters moving to Maui and market-rate renting their old residence. ("owner occupied" principal residence)

Posted by Exemption
a resident of Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago

Wait, Steven Nelson, are you telling us that you haven't been paying parcel taxes during the time you were on the MVWSD school board?

Posted by @ Steven nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

The application DOES NOT have to be done in person. You can mail it in, email it in, or even have a proxy bring it in if you aren't able to. The exemption does continue without having to renew every year.

Agree with Exemption above - you really can't afford the $198 per year? So nice of you to be supportive of the kids.

Posted by Debby
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

The exemption form for Measure B is not available on the district website. The link to follow for Measure B from the home page takes you to the old exemption form for Measure C.

