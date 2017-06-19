News

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 19, 2017, 12:25 pm

School board approves new attendance boundaries

Last-minute attempt to balance ethnic, economic diversity in MV schools falls flat

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Rejecting a last-minute attempt to balance diversity among Mountain View's elementary schools, the Mountain View Whisman School District board approved new attendance boundaries that will take effect in the 2019-20 school year.

On a 4-1 vote, with board president Jose Gutierrez opposed, board members agreed to adopt what they called less-than-perfect attendance boundaries. School attendance boundaries determine which neighborhoods have enrollment priority for the district's schools, which can impact property values.

On the plus side, the new boundaries unify families in the northeast region of the city by zoning the Whisman, Slater and Wagon Wheel neighborhoods for Slater Elementary, which will open in 2019. The boundaries also shift the Shoreline West neighborhood from Bubb Elementary -- one of the most crowded schools in the district -- to Landels Elementary.

But the attendance boundaries aren't flawless. Schools like Theuerkauf Elementary are expected to lose a lot of students in the shake-up, with enrollment expected to dip below 300 students in the 2019-20 school year. Opponents of the proposal argued that shrinking enrollment threatens the viability of schools, and that Theuerkauf risks a future closure if too few families choose to send their children.

Slater Elementary is facing the opposite problem, with projections showing the school could be packed to the brim from the day it opens.

The board's vote ultimately came down to a decision between two similar maps, which came from the district's Student Attendance Area Task Force (SAATF). Option A, which the board approved at the June 15 meeting, prioritized neighborhood unity and safe routes to school by re-zoning the North Whisman neighborhood for Slater. Option B sought to carefully balance enrollment in the city's northernmost schools by leaving the neighborhood in the Theuerkauf boundary.

'Most impoverished school'

The biggest sticking point at the meeting, however, wasn't about options A and B, but a broader concern that the attendance boundaries will worsen the sharp socio-economic divides in the district's elementary schools. In both scenarios, Castro Elementary ends up with a disproportionately high number of low-income and minority students, leaving it "the most impoverished school" in the district, according to the staff report.

The concerns were enough to prompt board members Gutierrez and Laura Blakely to ask staff, at the eleventh hour of the lengthy boundary-drafting process, whether some spot changes could be made around the Castro Elementary area to increase diversity. Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph presented a third map at the June 15 meeting where Castro's boundaries were stretched to include parts of the Monta Loma, Gemello and Shoreline West neighborhoods, which would have made modest improvements to the school's income diversity.

This newly drafted map, however, drew the ire of several Shoreline West residents who urged the board to follow its own process, reject the newly cooked up map and make a final decision on either options A or B. Residents in the neighborhood have argued for months that it's bad enough Shoreline West is losing its priority enrollment at Bubb Elementary. Splitting the neighborhood vertically between Castro and Landels would simply be too much.

"I understand it may be tempting to hold out for something better or keep tinkering with these options," said Shoreline West resident Aaron Phillips. "Don't hold the community in continual anxiety."

Priscilla Taylor, also a Shoreline West resident, said she felt the new map derails the district's clear and transparent process for approving new boundaries. The task force worked for 18 months to come up with the final two options, and she and other residents were given a chance to weigh in and voice concerns. A map that makes significant changes to improve diversity should go through the same process, she said.

Board members rejected the revised, diversity-balancing boundaries. Blakely said she had a hunch that minor tweaks around the Castro area could balance out diversity at the school, but the spot changes presented at the meeting didn't move the needle far enough.

Gutierrez, the sole dissenting vote, said he was uncomfortable with what he saw as a "double standard" being set by the attendance boundaries. The school board and task force members put a great deal of importance on creating neighborhood schools and campuses that students can walk to, but he said the criteria was selectively applied to certain schools.

Slater was given far-reaching boundaries because it gave kids in the Whisman and Slater area a close, safe route to school. But when it comes to Castro Elementary, he said the objective is reversed: Students in the Shoreline West neighborhood, some of whom live just a block away from Castro, are clamoring to be zoned for Bubb or Landels and are willing to travel a mile and a half in order to avoid going to their neighborhood school.

"You do everything you can not to go to the closest school that just happens to be an impoverished school," Gutierrez said. "From an (Office for Civil Rights) perspective or a legal perspective, you call that de facto segregation, and I don't want to be put in that situation."

Parents opting out

Rudolph acknowledged that not every school has the same "drawing power," and that too many parents are choosing not to send their children to the nearest school because of the performance or reputation of a school. Kindergarten enrollment requests in past years showed that only about a third of families living within the Theuerkauf, Castro and Monta Loma boundaries requested their own neighborhood school, compared to 86 percent for Huff Elementary. Although it's a problem he inherited, Rudolph said he's not proud of it.

Shannon Gutierrez Brown, a parent of students at Mistral and Graham, said it sends a bad message to the members of the Castro community that their own neighbors would rather go all the way across town than attend the same school. By accepting the boundaries, the board would be enabling flight from the school.

"I want you to think about respecting the people in my neighborhood," she said.

The new Landels attendance boundary rides up right against Castro Elementary for a few reasons. Shoreline West residents requested that the entire neighborhood, which extends from Shoreline Boulevard all the way to Chiquita Avenue, be zoned for one school, and made clear at past board meetings that they preferred Landels. District officials also warned that Castro may not have the capacity to handle the influx of students.

Mountain View's list of neighborhood associations suggests that the western boundary for Shoreline West is actually Escuela Avenue. If Shoreline West was zoned for Landels by that measuring stick, Castro Elementary would actually lie outside of its own attendance boundaries.

Board member Greg Coladonato said his goal is to reach a point where all of Mountain View's schools are seen as academic heavyweights, and families in every part of the city will be willing to send their kids to the closest school. But getting to that goal, he said, should come from measures like staff development and intervention strategies rather than altering attendance boundaries.

"I'd like to see us do everything we can in that regard before we try to get people to go to schools that they are currently are skittish about, for whatever reason," Coladonato said.

The decision by board members to move forward with option A also came in spite of concerns by residents of the Willowgate neighborhood -- a small triangular-shaped wedge of the city between Central Expressway, Highway 85 and Moffett Boulevard -- who argued they were being pushed out of Landels and into Theuerkauf against the district's own zoning criteria.

Willowgate resident Lloyd Dunckley said families can make it to Landels on Stevens Creek trail in a short 0.6-mile jaunt. But both options A and B force students to go to Theuerkauf, traveling further on city roads to a school that's farther away than both Landels and Slater. Earlier this month, Willowgate residents argued that the boundary-drawing process was plagued with politics, and appeased neighborhoods that were the loudest and most involved in the process from the start.

With new boundaries officially on the books, the next step is to adopt new enrollment priorities that will go into effect alongside the opening of Slater, including a verdict on whether to allow grandfathering. An enrollment priorities task force will be created and begin meeting sometime in the fall.

So-called grandfathering, or allowing students to remain in their schools where they're currently enrolled despite the changed attendance boundaries, will have a big influence on how quickly the new boundaries will alter enrollment at each school. Parents in the southern end of the city, whose attendance boundaries include Huff and Bubb, name grandfathering and enrollment priorities a top concern, according to a district staff report. The schools have been massively popular and at full capacity for years, at times forcing incoming kindergarteners who live right next door to Bubb and Huff onto waiting lists due to lack of space.

Posted by * Gutierrez and Blakely
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:41 pm

"The biggest sticking point at the meeting, however, wasn't about options A and B, but a broader concern that the attendance boundaries will worsen the sharp socio-economic divides in the district's elementary schools.
...
The concerns were enough to prompt board members Gutierrez and Laura Blakely to ask staff, at the eleventh hour of the lengthy boundary-drafting process, whether some spot changes could be made around the Castro Elementary area to increase diversity."

Valid concerns, but waiting until the end to raise them shows how out of touch you are. Next time around perhaps you should actually pay attention to what's going on?

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:06 pm

President Gutierrez should be applauded for voting the truth regarding Castro being the true neighborhood (and safe route) school for Shoreline West.

The problem goes back before this committee when the district rejected all proposals to move the dual immersion program, including rejection of a shared site concept located at the Whisman site that would have created a novel private (German/Chinese) public Spanish collaboration with the potential for crossover instructional collaborations.

Castro expansion was the right thing to do, but it should have been done to house the entire Shoreline West community at Castro.

Boundaries are an incremental processes, progress was made and I hold hope for future moves to make every school a safe route neighborhood school.

Meanwhile, Coladonato is right, continue to commit extra local funds at schools with more poverty, to make all neighborhood schools equally attractive for the future.

Posted by @ C Chiang
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm

If Gutierrez really cared about the issue, he should have gotten involved in the process earlier. Waiting until the SAATF had already narrowed things down to two alternatives doesn't do anyone any good.

You can "applaud" all you want, but nothing was accomplished by Gutierrez's vote.

Which mirrors what you were able to accomplish as Board president -- namely NOTHING!

Why you insist on commenting here after your failed tenure on the Board is beyond me.

Posted by Surprised they're surpised!
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:45 pm

think racial and economic diversity in schools is a valid concern. At the beginning of the SAATF process, I was shocked that the Board explicitly chose NOT to make diversity an important goal in the boundary creation process. But the District and SATTF conducted a very open process and I think the new boundaries do an admirable job of solving for the Board's stated objectives to form neighborhood schools and avoid straddling major arteries (with the exception it sounds like the Willowgate neighborhood). The eastern part of the Shoreline West neighborhood (as well as pockets of the Rex Manor neighborhood) is in character and historically part of Old Mountain View so it's not like it is ridiculous to be zoned into Landels.

But As a supporter of more more diversity in schools and housing, I think this was a real missed opportunity. If the Board members who cared about this had the courage to make a case for diversity up front, things could have been very different. But as many folks have mentioned, bringing up diversity as goal at the 11th hour and contradicting original goals is sadly ineffective.

Posted by Oh Boy
a resident of Castro City
on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:03 pm

For goodness sakes people. There were no eleventh hour plans to change anything. All the two trustees do was ask questions about what looks like different scenarios about option a. Blakely asked about socio economic options and all Gutierrez did was bring up the issue of neighborhood schools and what that could look like. SAATF did nothing to change option b and the board would not vote against a. All in all, the boundaries won't change diversity in any school. SWAN rep kept talking about keeping their neighborhood together throughout the process regardless of other members trying to actually problem solve. It's all on the videos you can see on district website. Should be interesting to see what happens next. Kevin try and look at the video. Using loaded language doesn't help. The superintendent even clarified the requests and the process for the umpteenth time. Go figure.

Posted by Really?
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:12 pm

Ha, this whole process was ineffective. Talk about diversity all you want, it's just talk. Look at the SAATF videos and you can feel the tension between SWAN and everybody else. It's going to be really funny when the socio economic diversity issues comes back in priorities and people panic again.

Posted by Observer
a resident of Cuernavaca
on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:19 pm

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck . . . Guess what? It's a duck.

Posted by Elephant on the room
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
23 hours ago

Nobody is going to throw their kids under the bus of the Castro school improvement.
As long as there are apartment rows around it with tons of large families where parents have low education and English levels and high levels of poverty, the school will be avoided by middle class families.
Instead of building on North Bayshore, destroying ecology of the area, it would be better to tear down those cheap apartments packed to the brim and build town homes with a number of units specifically targeted at teachers.

Posted by Feel good only
a resident of Bailey Park
23 hours ago

Creating diversity within a school may put a feather in your PC cap but it doesn't work academically (oops- the elephant in the room) which is why all the upper income parents oppose it. The low scoring kids bring the high kids down and the low kids don't benefit from mixing with the high kids. Look at the Tinsley project- it's a great example of how creating diversity within a school setting not only doesn't work to help the low income kids, it creates social problems as they get older. In general, the kids from different socioeconomic groups self-segregate and don't mix outside of school for a variety of reason, not because of prejudice but because of practicality (i.e. most poor kids don't take dance, language, music, art, etc lessons after school, play sports, etc.- because it's expensive). Just sayin...

Posted by LOL
a resident of Monta Loma
22 hours ago

Without fail, out come the local racists (more precisely classists, but there an obvious undercurrent of racism associated with it.)

I want to hear an explanation of the "social problems" the above poster is talking about when the students get older.

Posted by Elephant in the room
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
22 hours ago

@LOL, so which school are your kids at?
Mine are at one of the "underperforming" and it has been a problem to meet up with friends he made at school outside of school.
Academics is not a problem, so far. But social life is. Kids spend time with family and friends from their apartment complexes so why would parents want to have a play date?

Posted by Elephant in the room
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
22 hours ago

But I have to say having middle class families in a school does benefit it as parents start to volunteer and at the same time hold the school admins accountable, but I am not sure about the benefits for the middle class families.

Posted by Feel Good only
a resident of Bailey Park
20 hours ago

@LOL - without fail, out comes the "progressive" to call others names when he/she doesn't agree with another's opinion. I'm a racist because I think that creating socioeconomic diversity doesn't serve the kids well academically? It's my experience that people start name-calling in lieu of supporting a position with facts. And because they try to elevate themselves by putting others down.

As for the social problems, although a problem with the Tinsley EPA program it probably wouldn't be a problem at Castro because the low-incomes are in the majority. Many EPA kids hated participating in Tinsley as they moved into middle school because (as a minority) they felt isolated,that they under-performed, etc within the high-socioeconomic group. They tend to self-segregate and many of them drop out by middle school.

I think history shows us that "bussing" doesn't work. Not racism, not classism, just a fact.

Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
20 hours ago

It looks like "Operation Kick out the Poor Kids" was successful, congratulations Mountain View. You have created a two-tier education system where rich kids get a good education and poor kids get thrown to the wolves.

An absolute disgrace, shame on all involved.

Posted by SWAN Victim
a resident of Shoreline West
20 hours ago

Let's face the truth; Castro is a failed school.

Instead of trying to fix the school they want to mask the failure with higher performing kids from families whose parents care about education and take action to ensure their kids learn. So the test scores will go up, but because of the laws of arithemtic averages and not because the existing kids are learning.

This is how our school board thinks: "Let's not solve the problem of Castro being a terrible school. No, let's spray some perfume on the problem, jerrymander the test scores, call it a success, float our resumes, and cash in on our next adminstraive position."

Hide all you want behind words like "diviserity" and "segregation". By doing so you will continue to fail the kids at Castro. How is sending my child to Castro going to improve the education of the existing students there? Is my child expected to do the homework of other kids? Am I expected to read to the other kids every night? Am I expecetd to help the other kids with their homework every night?

My child is going to learn no matter what school he attends because his education is my responsibility; that's my cultural norm and I will not accept anything less. I will not tollerate him being warehoused at Castro from 8am to 3pm where his mere presence is supposed to somehow wearoff on the kids arounds him and they magically become better students.

I'll take my kid out of public schools before allow him to waste 7 hours a day at Castro.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Monta Loma
19 hours ago

All evidence for educational policy shows that having a student body and faculty members of varying, diverse backgrounds leads to better educational outcomes for everyone. Unlike your gut instinct that poor kids are going to run your little angel's education, the evidence is clear.

On the other hand, you have people like "SWAN Victim" who would rather pull their kids out of school than have them be anywhere near poor children. Sad, and frankly, bigoted.

Posted by LOL-ing
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

LOOK at all these accusation and people thinking they can read other's mind to know the real intent of other's actions.
This is a special kind of discussion made my special kinds of people.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
9 hours ago

You cannot force parents in Mountain View to go to schools they think will hurt their children. And while it's true that socioeconomically diverse schools can aid the academic growth of a school, it's fairer to families to improve the schools first and then ask them to go, even if it's harder.

Mountain View parents don't fear poverty in their local schools, they fear low academics, and while they commonly happen together, they do not have to.

Send the best staff to Castro, give them extra money and supports and launch the best after school enrichment. Overtime time and the best instructional methods and training, and then revisit the issue of why Shoreline West isn't going to the school that is closest to them.

Gutierrez is right to speak to truth, and Coladonato is right that you don't force this, improve the schools first. And while the execution was greatly flawed, Dr. Rudolph is right that personalized learning is a needed instructional ingredient to get there, as is project based learning being led by some local principals. Without these, kids ahead are waiting for kids behind.

Examples of socioeconomically diverse schools where strong academics draw socioeconomic diversity:

One school that has deeply inspired instructional changes at Stevenson and Huff, High Tech High in San Diego (Elem through HS): Web Link (video link)

Others:
Success Academy in NYC (Elem): Web Link (video link)

Summit Public Schools in Sunnyvale and Redwood City (Middle/HS): Web Link (video link)

KIPP King Collegiate in San Lorenzo (HS): Web Link (video link)

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

@ Chris Chiang I totally agree with you. Use the LCFF responsibility of 20% more money per Economically Disadvantaged student to actually sent that money (hard cash) to the schools "in proportion" to the Target Students at those schools. (you previously called it "Turn Around School funding)

This is not being done Chris (a bit better though than the first year or two of LCFF (LCAPs). Public Policy, like you state above, would have to be FORCED by a Board Discussion and a VOTE on a change of local Public Policy. Why does LACP money, get spent on RTI personnel, one-per-school, independent of Target Student numbers?

A the failure of the Board, to set the More-Needs = More-Money policies that you (and I incidentally) favor. It is the shame of South of El Camino wealthy, the Stevenson/PACT wealthy, and the majority of the Board
- that will not pay attention to supplemental programs and supplemental (Grant) $,$$$ being spent on each Target Student.

Jose Gutierrez Jr. and Juan of Rex Manor need to get away from the "NO!! the 'S' word" rhetoric, and get down to some real-politic on how to use the new ASSIGNMENT POLICY to effect better INTEGRATION if that is their goal.
(the bulk of education/micro-economic research, and our own district academic achievement DOES NOT SHOW that that is academically effective BTW).

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

poster who was critical of Chiang's comings or time-on-the-Board,
Chris is a citizen and resident of this District. He is quite free to comment. The community VOTED him into elective office, the top vote of a 5 candidate race in 2012. I believe (absent exit poll surveys) that electoral vote was precisely - because Chris has day-to-day, year-to-year, actual classroom experience. (like Rudolph, he is not prefect either though) Chris brought his own brand and wide experience to this community - in a very public and generally democratic way.

Open & Public is how he ran, how he served, and how he now choses to post on these public commentary spaces.

Chris was singularly effective in bring Turn Around School funding policies to the Board - and helping us force "the direction to the Administration" in getting this in the Budget. Has it been successful? We shall see (if the Administration ever does data taking, statistical analysis and Publishes a Public Report on Turn Around school effort)

Posted by xyz
a resident of Rex Manor
4 hours ago

The biggest winners are:

1) City officials --- who can return a favor to their campaign money donors
2) Developers -- who can make truckload of money from building the micro apartment
3) The big corporation --- which can keep their employee at workplace for 24/7.

The biggest looser: Mountain View Residence.

â€¢ Traffic Nightmare.
â€¢ More tax burden on MV residence to fund the new schools.
â€¢ The mountain "view" will be blocked by the high-rise micro apartment.
â€¢ Children will get less attention in school because of the large class size.

I am not so sure the millennial will enjoy raising the family in the micro apartment when their organ used for thinking is fully developed.

The land filled with smart people should be able to tell what's good or bad. What's wrong with this place?


Posted by Elephant in the room
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

@LOL, we still don't know which school your kids attend. I bet it is not Castro!
As for additional resources for the lagging schools. It's not all about money. There need to be qualified admin staff and a plethora of parent volunteers to help make use of the money. Principals and teachers are drowning, they have too much as it is. They don't have time to plan for change. Also, not everyone has the motivation. It is very convenient for some people to work at a school where parents don't hold them accountable and are not generally involved.
The area of concentrated poverty around Castro school needs to go.
Also, there are too many kids at MV schools who live elsewhere but are grandfathered, and it's mostly low income students. The policies need to be streamlined.

Posted by Feel Good only
a resident of Bailey Park
1 hour ago

@ LOL: "All evidence for educational policy shows that having a student body and faculty members of varying, diverse backgrounds leads to better educational outcomes for everyone. Unlike your gut instinct that poor kids are going to run your little angel's education, the evidence is clear."

Really? What studies are those? So bussing did work?

Are you suggesting that a high performing student will come out of Castro with a stronger academic background than if he attends Huff? I don't think so. Have you talked to parents that pulled their kids out of low performing schools because they spent the greater part of their days sitting around waiting for the teacher to deal with the slower kids? Because I have and they hung in there for a long time before finally giving up.

The reality is that one teacher, dealing with a diverse population, has a much more difficult job than one dealing with a homogeneous population. Teaching kids at different levels means that some groups have to wait and the slower kids occupy more of the teacher's time. The only way to solve that problem is to track the kids, thus creating segregation and eliminating the diversity.

Parents volunteering in the classroom is not the answer - it's not the responsibility of the educated parents in the community to educate the kids. Our schools should be fulfilling that role and parents that take it on, especially in a low-income setting where they have low parent participation, eventually burn out.

As I said before, it's a nice feather in your PC cap to profess to support diversity but as Elephant in the Room said, most parents aren't going to throw their kids under the Castro bus to prove a philosophical point. It doesn't make them bigoted (you're still name-calling)- they just want the best education for their kids. Where do your kids go to school? If they're not at Castro I hope you'll transfer them there so that your comments aren't just rhetorical.

Like this comment
Posted by Elephant in the room
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Oh and I know for a fact that there is more than one classroom at Castro where the only native speaker is the teacher. And no, ESL students are not kids of international corporations' workers :-)
It is hard to create diversity under such circumstances.

