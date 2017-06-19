News

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 19, 2017, 11:01 am

Record heat at Moffett Field on Sunday

High temperatures broke records in Bay Area on June 18

High temperatures in nine San Francisco Bay Area locations were new records for Sunday's date, National Weather Service officials said.

At Moffett Field the temperature reached 100 degrees, which broke the record of 95 degrees set in 1993.

In San Rafael, the temperature reached 105 degrees, breaking the record of 98 degrees set in 1962.

It was 106 degrees in Livermore where the previous record was 105 in 1918.

It was 103 degrees in Kentfield, one degree higher than the previous record set in 1945.

The temperature in Richmond reached 92 degrees, breaking the old record of 85 in 1957.

In San Francisco, the temperature rose to 88 degrees, which broke the record of 86 degrees set in 1993.

At San Francisco International Airport the temperature reached 97 degrees, breaking the previous record of 88 in 1981.

At Oakland International Airport, the temperature also reached 97 degrees, breaking the record of 93 degrees set in 1962.

In San Jose, the temperature reached 103 degrees, breaking the old record of 99 in 1945.

Meteorologist Anna Schneider said it's possible more records will be broken this week, but Sunday was the best chance for that.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Uhg!
a resident of St. Francis Acres
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:56 pm

Uhg! From Mountain View.

Email Town Square Moderator      


