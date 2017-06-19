NASA's Kepler detects 219 new planets

In a single patch of sky, the NASA Kepler space telescope has detected signs of 219 new planets, about 10 of which are believed to bear strong similarities to Earth. The new findings were announced Monday morning at the Kepler Exoplanet Week conference held at NASA Ames.

NASA officials hailed the new findings as a milestone in understanding the formation of planets, with possible implications for the search for extraterrestrial life.

The latest results come from the space telescope's scan of the Cygnus constellation. Like its previous phases of planet-hunting, the Kepler telescope conducted its search by looking for tiny fluctuations in a distant star's brightness, which could indicate an orbiting planet passing by. Over the years, NASA researchers say more than 200,000 stars have been observed by Kepler.

Since it began, the Kepler telescope has detected about 50 near-Earth planets, meaning they approximately match the Earth's size and orbital distance. Thirty of those planets have been confirmed.

Researchers are particularly interested in finding planets located within what is known as the habitable zone, the distance from a star where liquid water could pool on the surface of a rocky planet.

Originally launched in 2009, the Kepler telescope has now found a total of 4,034 candidate planets, of which 2,335 have been confirmed. Initially, Kepler's mission was expected to last three and a half years, but NASA engineers continued to extend its operations based on the huge amount of data it was producing.

More information about the new findings can be found at the Kepler webpage