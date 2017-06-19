Eight arrested at Brad Paisley concert

Mountain View police arrested eight people at the Brad Paisley country concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre over the weekend, seven of whom were arrested for public intoxication.

The arrests began on Saturday, June 17, shortly before 7 p.m. and continued until 12:15 a.m. Sunday. All of the concert attendees arrested for public intoxication were also suspected of being aggressive toward police and concert staff, trying to get into the concert after being denied access, or being too intoxicated to take care of themselves.

Around 7:10 on Saturday, officers said an Alamo resident, identified by police as 19-year-old Christopher Taverrite, fell over while waiting to get into the concert, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. Officers said Taverrite was "heavily intoxicated," and tried to find someone who could drive him home, but he refused to help find friends or family at the show, Nelson said. Taverrite was arrested on public intoxication charges and transported to Santa Clara County jail.

About 20 minutes later, another 19-year-old attendee was denied access to the concert on account of being heavily intoxicated. Officers escorted the man, identified as Ryan Racer of Pleasnton, away from the area, and was arrested after allegedly showing signs he was under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on public intoxication charges.

In two separate incidents, 21-year-old Redwood City resident Adam Winnen and 26-year-old Walnut Creek resident Blakely Haisley, were arrested on public intoxication charges after allegedly trying to get back into Shoreline Amphitheatre after being ejected for intoxication. Winnen, according to police, had yelled at concert staff after being kicked out, while Haisley tried to force his way back in, Nelson said.

At around 10:40 p.m., police arrested a Hercules man after he allegedly tried to start a fight with an officer. Antonio Landaverde, 27, was reportedly seen yelling at concert staff shortly after he had been escorted out for being intoxicated. Landaverde initially walked away from officers when they tried to talk to him, but turned around and allegedly attempted to start a fight, Nelson said.

The final arrest was on Sunday at around 12:05 a.m., when a Fresno man approached police and said he could not find a friend who attended the concert with him. Officers suspected the man was heavily intoxicated, and made "repeated attempts" to find him a ride home or a hotel to stay in, Nelson said. Officers said he was not able to answer questions or care for himself. Police arrested the man, identified as 28-year-old Michael Wells, for public intoxication.

Before the spree of alcohol-related arrests, officers arrested a parking attendant who allegedly got aggressive with one of the concert-goers and hit him with a flashlight. Police received reports of a fight at around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday in parking lot "E," northeast of the venue, and were told by the driver that he got into an argument with the parking attendant, later identified as 48-year-old Alfred Chavez, over where he was supposed to park the car.

During the argument, both the driver and his adult son approached Chavez, and Chavez allegedly responded by striking the son with a flashlight before running, Nelson said. Chavez was later found to have two outstanding warrants from a neighboring law enforcement agency. Chavez was arrested on suspicion of battery and for the warrants, and was transported to Santa Clara County jail.

Nelson said she did not know how many officers were monitoring Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, but she said it's not unusual for police to keep up a presence past the venue's 11 p.m. curfew. Part of that has to do with the big bottleneck of people trying to leave the area, she said.