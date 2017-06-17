News

Updated: Mon, Jun 19, 2017, 1:53 pm
Uploaded: Sat, Jun 17, 2017, 8:45 pm

Children from new North Bayshore housing would flood local schools

Superintendents say several new campuses needed for thousands of additional students

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

As Mountain View's City Council approaches a final decision on whether to allow nearly 10,000 new homes to be built in North Bayshore, school district officials are raising concerns that the explosive residential growth would require several new schools and dedicated land to accommodate the avalanche of new students.

The city is expected to move forward with plans to allow 9,850 new housing units in Mountain View's office park north of Highway 101, which would transform large swaths of North Bayshore into dense, urban neighborhoods. Estimates show that once fully built, North Bayshore housing would generate close to 3,500 new students. The trouble is, both the local elementary and high school districts have neither the land nor the money to house any of those children.

Letters sent by the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District to the city earlier this year lay out that while district officials generally support the idea of building more housing in Mountain View -- particularly affordable housing that would permit teachers to live in the area -- city officials and developers need to set aside land and possibly help finance new school construction in order to accommodate the influx of new students.

"As it currently stands, we have no land and we have no funds available to build additional classrooms," MVLA Superintendent Jeff Harding told council members at a meeting last month.

In the case of the K-8 Mountain View Whisman School District, estimates show a residential North Bayshore would increase the district's enrollment by 2,358 students, according to the letter, a staggering 46 percent increase over the current enrollment. This differs substantially from the city's environmental impact report, which suggests the housing would bring 1,379 new students to the district.

The big discrepancy comes down to affordable housing goals set by the City Council, said Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph. The mix of housing units in North Bayshore is expected to generate about one elementary school student for every ten homes, and one middle school student for every 25 homes, based on data from the demographic firm Jack Schreder & Associates. But the precise plan also aims for 20 percent of the new housing to be affordable units, and historic data in Mountain View shows families are far more likely to have children if they live in affordable units. That percentage of affordable homes in North Bayshore is expected to create more students than the remaining 80 percent of market-rate housing, according to the letter.

The 2,358 students add to the estimated 445 more students from other Mountain View projects already under construction or in the pipeline over the next five years, as well as however many students will come from residential growth in the East Whisman area, Rudolph said. There's some space available for new students at the two schools bordering North Bayshore -- Monta Loma and Theuerkauf elementary -- but it wouldn't even be near enough for the vast increase in projected enrollment driven by North Bayshore housing.

"More than 2,300 students is almost half our current population," he said. "There's no scenario right now to house all of those students."

It would seem like a stroke of good luck that the school district passed a $198 million construction bond in 2012 that could help pay for these new facilities, but just about every dollar that can flow into the district's capital fund has already been allocated. Financing new facilities, campus upgrades and a new school at Slater Elementary has been all-consuming, draining the district's deferred maintenance funds, developer fees and money from the state's Proposition 39 energy efficiency plan. The district even padded the budget with an extra $40 million infusion using what's called a Certificate of Participation (COP), which borrows from future revenue the district expects to make with its lease contracts, in order to make up for a budget shortfall.

The cost to build facilities for 2,358 additional students works out to $165 million or more, to pay for the construction of classrooms and ancillary facilities at three new elementary schools campuses and a new middle school, according to estimates from the company Greystone West. Developer fees, which are levied on new residential development to offset the cost of housing more students, would hardly make a dent. Assuming all 9,850 units get built, the district expects to receive about $16.5 million in fees -- a little over half the cost of building a single school.

Even if the district successfully receives matching funds from the state through the recently passed Proposition 51, it still faces a $122.4 million shortfall.

"We don't have $122 million laying around for new facilities," Rudolph said.

The Mountain View-Los Altos High School District is in the same boat. Housing in North Bayshore would add 1,108 students to the district, and both Mountain View and Los Altos high school campuses are already facing a shortage of classroom space. Earlier this year, the district moved forward on a plan to convert the weight room at Los Altos into two classroom as a short-term measure to make sure there's enough room for students in the upcoming school year.

In all likelihood, the residential growth means the high school district will need a new campus, which will cost about $92 million. Developer fees amounting to $8.3 million, along with a potential $16.5 million in matching funds from the state, still leaves the district with a $67 million hole in the budget.

"The developer fees that come in from a project like this are a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of purchasing land and building classrooms," Harding told council members at a May 16 meeting.

The environmental impact report for the North Bayshore Precise Plan, on the other hand, states that developer fees would "offset impacts to local schools," and would therefore result in a "less than significant impact" for local school districts. The report says that enrollment growth from North Bayshore would presumably be handled by adding portable classrooms on existing sites, adjusting district boundary lines and providing bus transportation.

While both school districts would face major enrollment growth and steep budget shortfalls under the revised North Bayshore Precise Plan, district officials were quick to say that the letters should not be seen as opposition to the plan. Mountain View-Los Altos Associate Superintendent Mike Mathiesen told the Voice Monday that the district supports housing growth and believes it's a good thing for the community, and that the letter was intended to paint a clear picture of what resources the district will need to accommodate the ambitious plans in North Bayshore. The hope, he said, is that the city and developers in the area will work with the school district to mitigate the effects of the new housing.

"We are aware housing is a huge problem in Mountain View and the Bay Area, and we're looking forward to working with the city," Mathiesen said. "We also want to be mindful of the students, and provide them a top-quality education."

Rudolph said he believes the residential plans for North Bayshore are a "great opportunity" for the city, the school district and developers to come up with a solution to a problem that they know is coming. There shouldn't be any problems, so long as the district is included in the planning process, and developers are cognizant of how each project will impact schools.

"I feel good about where we're at," Rudolph said.

Dedicated land for schools

On top of expensive construction costs, school districts are also grappling with how to go about acquiring land -- valued at hundreds of millions of dollars -- in order to build the new schools. Assuming a traditional campus layout, the Mountain View Whisman School District estimates it would need a combined 30 acres of land for three elementary schools and another 20 acres for a middle school, according to the letter sent to city staff. The letter goes on to explicitly request a land dedication equal to 50 acres as a "condition of approval" of the North Bayshore Precise Plan and prior to the certification of the environmental report.

The letter from the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District makes a near identical request, calling for land dedication of 33.5 acres of land for a new comprehensive high school as a condition of approval for the precise plan. To put that in perspective, the school districts are asking for a total of more than 80 acres to house students coming from 105 acres of new housing.

Mathiesen said the acreage suggested in the letter comes directly from state guidelines, and would give the district enough room to build a traditional campus similar to Mountain View or Los Altos high schools. But he said district officials understand they may have to build a more compact campus with a more urban, multi-story layout, because of the huge cost of land.

"We know the likelihood of reserving 33.5 acres of land for that development would be rare," he said.

Mountain View city staff are still exploring whether it's possible to make land dedication a condition of approval for a project, but the city intends to work collaboratively with school districts to find a solution that works for all parties, City Manager Dan Rich told the Voice in an email Tuesday. He said the City Council and the Environmental Planning Commission members are scheduled to discuss the North Bayshore Precise Plan later this month, and expects that the final version of the plan will have "policy language" to assist school districts.

The city does not have a firm date on when the final environmental impact report will be released, though city staff anticipate it will not be finished by the end of the month.

Comments

Posted by Ken M
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:47 pm

Simple solution - eliminate the 20% target for affordable housing. Then there will be less students and existing schools will be adequate.

Posted by Stan
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:58 am

There is no room at the existing public schools for more students - not just students from so-called "affordable" units. The issue is whether Mountain View should be a company town run and exploited by Google, Inc. to the severe detriment of existing residents. The current City Council says YES.

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:25 am

@Stan

Mountain View isn't a gated community. The solution here is to invest in infrastructure and services.

Posted by Bond
a resident of Shoreline West
on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:06 pm

There is only so much developers will pay for community benefits like school construction. To build new schools most likely the Districts would need to pass a bond measure like the 2012 Measure G. That's going to be a big challenge considering so many existing residents do not support the huge growth in North Bayshore and I believe a bond measure requires a 55% supermajority team pass.

Posted by MV has gone nuts
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:42 pm

I would absolutely not support a bond measure that would mean I have to pay money to build schools for housing I don't want anyway. I've been pro housing in Mountain View and I've voted yes for all school bonds since I moved here, but 10,000 new housing units is ridiculous, even abusive to current residents. And you want current homeowners to pay to build new schools to support all these new people? Forget it.

If developers can't afford to build services for people in these new houses then they shouldn't be building these new houses at all.

Posted by DDD
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:38 am

Am I reading this right? 80 acres of housing for 105 acres of residence? Isn't this crazy high? What am I missing?

Posted by @DDD
a resident of Shoreline West
on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:31 am

The land requested is a state guideline for school facilities and presumably what would be required to provide a similar experience that current students enjoy. In the article Superintendent of MVLA high school District says:

"Mathiesen said the acreage suggested in the letter comes directly from state guidelines, and would give the district enough room to build a traditional campus similar to Mountain View or Los Altos high schools. But he said district officials understand they may have to build a more compact campus with a more urban, multi-story layout, because of the huge cost of land."

Posted by What a joke
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:22 am

Not to worry, just dump even more challenging students from newly built affordable housing on already struggling MV schools north of Central, all the middle class kids are going to go private anyway.
How about a better plan. Tear down the apartment rows on California and Latham, build housing there to attract middle class with kids. Ok I can live with 20% affordable units in these new buildings ;)

Posted by James Thurber
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:45 pm

What could fix this, easily, simply, quickly? Why a massive downturn in the tech industry. We're building apartments like mad and the community (communities) are already overloaded with people. The idea that we have to build more is a bit over the top - certainly in terms of long distance thinking.

As far as schools go, to permit a developer to build houses and NOT provide land for schooling is terribly, terribly short sighted. In fact, the City of Mountain View could demand the developers themselves build schools.

Posted by Ed
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:48 pm

If school district fees paid by developers cover only 10% of the cost of building or expanding schools for the residents of the new construction, then the fees are far too low and should be raised. What am I missing?

Posted by @Ed & James
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

Developers are already paying BIG FEES that lower the land sales price (or what they are willing to pay for the land). Fees (soft costs) are just like construction costs (hard costs) and are accounted for in the pro forma. If you want to kill the competitiveness in development, just tack on more fees to where only government can afford to do anything.

Is anybody asking the question, how is it those in "affordable housing units" are having multitude of children that the rest of us are paying for?

Also, exactly how much does a teach make after ten years and what do those in administration make?

Posted by marknn
a resident of North Whisman
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:43 pm

The new 10K houses will be generating upward of 50M a year in estate taxes for years to come, why can't some part of it flow towards school
construction.

Also schools: school district owns a bunch of school sites that it is not using, there is one right in the middle of north whisman.

And as someone pointed 80 acres for school? What are these guys smoking??
This article just doesn't add up.

Posted by Me
a resident of Willowgate
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:59 pm

80 acres for 5 schools. The middle school and high school use more space because of having a lot more students than elementary schools, and of course sports facilities.

Posted by Ed
a resident of Old Mountain View
23 hours ago

@@Ed & James: The developers will be fine. All developers everywhere moan about fees because developers are businesses, and businesses prefer to pay less rather than more to produce whatever they're selling. They will continue to moan while they line up to build in North Bayshore, as long as they can resell the properties at a high enough price or charge enough rent over time to turn a profit. In the Bay Area, of all places, there's no evidence that developers' profit margins are currently anywhere close to imperiled by something like a hike in school impact fees collected up front. (Unlike, say, rent control, which if it were foolishly applied to new properties would cap their long-term income potential and really kill interest in new development.)

As for kids in affordable housing: would society be better off leaving them uneducated?

Posted by Neighbor
a resident of Old Mountain View
21 hours ago

There are worse implications than even those mentioned in the article. The percent of kids from low-income families in our schools will rise from a little under 50 percent to way over 50 percent. We can currently afford art, music and other programs that make kids happy to go to school because the higher-income families pay double so low-income kids can have those programs as well. I don't know if those programs can survive if higher-income families have to pay that much more. At some point the system breaks.

Also what happens to the Beyond the Bell after school program and other programs we currently provide for low-income students? Who pays for those when the demand for them explodes? I'm glad my kids graduate before this hits because it sounds like a disaster. School quality declines, property value declines, taxes rise. Time to hit the pause button on the 10,000 housing units in N Bayshore.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
21 hours ago

It may be unrealistic to find a traditional size school lot in North Bayshore paid for by developers, but North Bayshore would be an ideal community to try public micro schools in micro space 100% paid by developers, for more info on micro schools, see AltSchool: Web Link (disclosure: I did past contract teacher work for AltSchool)

Palo Alto's AltSchool was built on a former car repair shop. Those future NB families who want a traditional campus have under enrolled Theuerkauf not far away.

New local schools in new housing developments in Fremont and Dublin are proof of concept that developer fees can be used to paid for the cost of new schools. School bonds should be reserved for improvements that touch the entire district.

Posted by ST parent
a resident of Rex Manor
21 hours ago

marknn of North Whisman (obviously)

"The new 10K houses will be generating upward of 50M a year in estate taxes for years to come, why can't some part of it flow towards school construction."

If you mean property taxes, those are used to OPERATE our schools, NOT to build a bunch of new ones. For that we need to pass a School Bond measure for probably another $200 million, if not $400m. The $50 million you suggest wont even cover the operating costs of all those new schools the MVWSD will need to run.

"school district owns a bunch of school sites that it is not using, there is one right in the middle of north whisman.

Since I know you're talking about the old Whisman school, you are incorrect, the MVWSD is in deed making great "use" of both the old Whisman and old Slater by getting millions from the German school and Google. If those Whisman was taken back, then those millions would go away and MVWSD would need to get an even higher parcel tax passed to make up the lost revenue.

Besides, the Board members already lost out on getting the German government spending tens of millions on a major modernization and expansion of the Whisman site and the greatly increased rental we would get for that and all the new buildings.

The new 10K housing units wont need the old Whisman school revived from the dead, they will need several new schools built in the new neighborhoods.

Posted by SRB
a resident of St. Francis Acres
20 hours ago
SRB is a registered user.

@Christopher Chiang

The precise plan calls for lower densities near North Bayshore's edges; so a "traditional" campus might actually fit very well. The City also owns quite a bit of land in North Bayshore; maybe a school might be a better use than leasing public land for office space, parking or a golf course even.

@ST Parent

You are correct that property taxes/parcel taxes are used to run schools not to build them. Also, because of the Shoreline special tax district, school districts will probably never see the hypothetical 50M.
Building schools can be funded by school bonds. However, school districts are limited in what they can borrow and it's unclear how much more each district could borrow (if anything).

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Thanks @ Christopher Chiang. This is another area where, like micro-apartments (recent City study session and demo unit), multi-story classroom buildings could easily work. Like Blauck Construction's 10 unit, two story classroom DSA-pre-approved unit or Los Altos SD Fisher Middle School unit.

However - there is a very strong misconception Chris - in the minds of some school teachers and administrators (and parents like Patrick N.) that THREE TRACK SCHOOLS (450-600 or larger K-5) are more academically effective. In spite of the evidence of years and years of educational and economic research on the subject! While Craig Goldman was fine opening a Huff Elementary with 250 students, and opening a Stevenson PACT at 250 (with 350 as the size to grow to) the district administrators apparently DO NOT BUY THE RESEARCH that you and I have read and studied.

A 250 student school, on 3-4 AC with multi-story buildings can work quite well in many ways, including academic + choice programs. Let us see if the current Board, which sets public policy (not the Administrators of that Policy), can 'do their independent homework' on school size and academic performance. If Board members only 'copy the homework' of the administrators - so much for the icon of Data Driven Public Policy decision making.

The letter from the Superintendent is not the Policy of the MVWSD. I do not believe there was a Board Vote on that!
(political-public-press-pressure is a great tool though, good for Rudolph!)

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

sorry Blach Construction up at San Carlos SD, Central Middle School. Standard building-shell component construction.

Web Link

The Los Gatos SD modularized permanent two story building are written about here. Kramer Project Development was the project architect here as with our own recent MVLA High Schools projects.
1st, earthquake and "liquefaction zone" school construction concerns. Shoreline (NBS) is in such a zone.

Web Link

One of the permanent-modularized construction firms. 2 story buildings with pre-approved (DSA) designs available.

Web Link

The current MVWSD preliminary designs on two-story modularized permanent classrooms are explained in Slater concept docs.

Posted by Patrick Neschleba
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

First agree on the need for more schools, then have the philosophical debate about size. Much hinges on effectiveness of personalized learning & the District's commitment to RTI investment regardless of number of strands.

It strikes me that scale might be a factor in school planning, simply from a space perspective... would 3 200-student schools have the same footprint as one 600-student school, once fields and playgrounds and supporting infrastructure are taken into account? Which is the lowest capital cost? What best serves a high-density neighborhood? What leads to critical mass for the PTA, the Chess Club, after-school care, and other programs? What's "too big?"

Regardless, the latest school boundaries mean we'll have plenty of room at Monta Loma and Theuerkauf for new North Bayshore students before any groundbreaking happens. Perhaps a Sylvan Park sort of arrangement makes sense in the interim.

Posted by Truth
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago


So the current residents of Mountain View are eventually going to be expected to fund $100's of millions to build & pay ongoing operating costs for three new elementary schools, two new middle schools and one new high school?

How many of those 9,850 units are expected to be ownership units?

And, this is an honest question...how is developing 9,850 units going to benefit the current residents of Mountain View going forward, as opposed costing residents dearly, not only in loss of quality of life (in many, many ways) but also in terms of actual physical costs that will be foisted upon residents of Mountain View in terms of fees, taxes, bonds, etc. in order to fund what is essentially a new city being constructed FOR google/Alphabet in North Bayshore.

