New Monta Loma Safeway opening June 18

A new Safeway supermarket will be opening for business this Sunday, June 18, at the Monta Loma Plaza space formerly occupied by the Fresh & Easy grocery store. The new store at 580 N. Rengstorff Ave. will be the fourth Safeway in Mountain View.

Safeway signed a lease for the 28,100-square-foot space last summer after the Fresh & Easy grocery chain collapsed and quickly shuttered its hundreds of branches. Over the last year, Safeway officials have been working on remodeling the interior to include a deli, floral department and other features.

Grocery stores in Mountain View have been of great interest as city officials pursue plans to grow neighborhoods. Customer services and checkout lines at local supermarkets have also spurred some fierce social media debates.

The Sunday launch is being considered a "soft opening," according to a company flier. A formal grand opening ceremony with city and business officials is being planned for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.