Updated: Mon, Jun 19, 2017, 1:52 pm
Uploaded: Fri, Jun 16, 2017, 4:53 pm

New Monta Loma Safeway opening June 18

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A new Safeway supermarket will be opening for business this Sunday, June 18, at the Monta Loma Plaza space formerly occupied by the Fresh & Easy grocery store. The new store at 580 N. Rengstorff Ave. will be the fourth Safeway in Mountain View.

Safeway signed a lease for the 28,100-square-foot space last summer after the Fresh & Easy grocery chain collapsed and quickly shuttered its hundreds of branches. Over the last year, Safeway officials have been working on remodeling the interior to include a deli, floral department and other features.

Grocery stores in Mountain View have been of great interest as city officials pursue plans to grow neighborhoods. Customer services and checkout lines at local supermarkets have also spurred some fierce social media debates.

The Sunday launch is being considered a "soft opening," according to a company flier. A formal grand opening ceremony with city and business officials is being planned for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by DC
a resident of North Whisman
on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:02 pm

This is less than 1 mile from the Shoreline store.
It will help with the long lines but seems to be a poor business decision given t the high cost of land

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Elaine A
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:42 am

Let's see, we've already got 3 Safeways in Mountain View now, not even counting the Safeway that took over Andronico's in Los Altos. Oh yes, and the new one in downtown Los Altos. But by all means, open another on.....

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by PA Resident
a resident of another community
on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:51 am

I have a regular meeting nearby and often used the Fresh & Easy when I needed a few items and have missed the convenience. I look forward to occasionally using the new Safeway.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Yay!
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:08 pm

I stopped by today, the store is open, looks fantastic and there seems to be quite a few people shopping. I also noticed two people walking home with grocery bags so hopefully we can start to walk for our groceries a bit more now as well.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Gnar
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:42 pm

@Elaine A:

I don't know if you've noticed, but the San Antonio Safeway has lines 14 people deep at 11:30pm at night, and the self-checkout is about the same from 5pm-7pm. There's obviously a demand, and I'm thrilled that they've opened another one.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Greg Nelson
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:14 pm

You people from "other neighborhoods" should temper [better quiet] your comments about the new Safeway on Rengstorff at Middlefield.
This location since at least 1999 has been through a Lucky's (great meat & fish dept.), a sorry Asian market, and most recently a Fresh & Easy with is its crazed Brit style of selling and packaging (Brexit before Brexit failed last week!).
As a Monte Loma resident of some time, I look forward to this addition to our shopping experience.
Thank you Safeway, profit on!

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Reader
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:03 am

Adding to what Elaine A. above didn't mention is that the Los Altos Andronico's that bailed out had earlier, itself, replaced another and longer-standing supermarket.

Safeway seems skilled at filling these holes in community retail (and as an earlier Voice thread about this store brought out, Safeways come in several standard sizes, tailored to available space and likely local demad). My Monta Loma friends have eagerly awaited this opening, and as comments above have brought out, it will serve a clear local (walking-distance) demand in this dense residential neighborhood of Mountain View, which I think is far more relevant than the number of Safeways in the larger region (unimportant to those who don't travel to them). I'll probably shop there too when stopping for other business at that commercial complex, which also includes some worthwhile inexpensive independent restaurants (La Bamba, Kumino).

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Too much junk
a resident of Rengstorff Park
on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:38 pm

The new Safeway is very nice and clean, but I guess I don't shop at that kind of regular grocery store that often because I'm dismayed by the ratio of junk food to fruits and veggies. It's just aisle after aisle of processed food and so many horrible things like 20 kinds of Pop-tarts and the whole "convenience breakfast" section was just ugh. I hope that healthier options get the consumer vote there too.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by the perfect one
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:08 pm


Beautiful store ! Sure to increase obesity with all of the great junk food selection.

Prices 20 t0 40 % higher than alternative markets within five minutes. Costc
for example where there is never a wait.

I will use it like a 7-11

Excellent staff ! Have spoken with many of them .

Shopping there on a regular basis will ruin your budget !

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Very pleased
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:12 pm

Yes, this store is close to two other Safeways, but the Shoreline store has chronically long lines and the San Antonio store will get much harder to get to as housing and traffic increase at San Antonio center. I went in yesterday, and the store was bright, clean and the people who work there very friendly. I think it's a good addition to the neighborhood.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Reader
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:22 pm

Re "Too much junk:" I hear you on the junk-food point, but never forget: supermarkets offer those products because the public relentlessly rewards them for doing so, by buying. Consumer preference is the "elephant in the room" behind many embarassing features of the US food industry, yet it is constantly ignored by those claiming to seek reform -- because it's not an easy target.

Mainstream supermarkets steer some middle course between prohibiting people from buying what they want (the nanny-state approach, always proposed for someone else's "own good," and best illustrated by the [ultimately disastrous] federal prohibition of alcohol ratified in 1919) vs. the "convenience store" model of offering nothing BUT junk.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Yeah But...
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:37 pm

Both the new store and the one on Shoreline are on my way home. I quit going to the Shoreline store due the the crazy lines and the chronic under-staffing. Any bets the new store will be the same? San Antonio was great when it first opened then the personnel cuts. All Safeways have longs lines all the time. Do yourself a favor and go to Nob Hill. They care about their customers and their prices are comparable if not cheaper.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Greg Nelson
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:26 pm

Safeway is there - it's open - get over it. My wife was there yesterday and was pleased, I'll be visiting and shopping tomorrow - looking forward.

To all you Old Mountain View NIMBY residents - remember how the City Council put in a CVS Pharmacy over a Zanotto's market downtown a few years back - stilled pissed about that?
Go to Whole Foods or Trader Joe's (at other end of town) - don't forget to wear your tie-died t-shirts!

As long as I can get Mazzetta pasta sauces, Stubb's marinades and rubs and fresh veggies and fruits, I'll be almost in heaven.
Not to mention Cheetos Jalepeno Cheddar - worst junk food ever LOL.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Reader
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:41 pm

Greg Nelson: Please read more carefully!

In comments above, those basically criticizing the new store (only one of of them claims to've actually seen it) are signed from North Whisman, Blossom Valley, Rengstorff Park, and Sylvan Park.

The only comments signed from Old Mountain View were mine, supporting the new Safeway.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by SS
a resident of Monta Loma
23 hours ago

This is a nice addition to the neighborhood (and much better than the space being empty).
I suspect that, just like every other store that has been there in the past 25+ years), the inventory will adapt at least a little bit over time to what is purchased by the local consumers. If the junk food doesn't sell, or if neighbors request something specific frequently enough, new items will appear in the shelf space.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Blossom Valley
18 hours ago

Years ago this location was a major supermarket. Now this same area has so much more housing and a much larger customer base, so Safeway was smart to take advantage of opening a store here. A thriving supermarket also helps all the other stores in the center, so this is good for the community. The Safeway in Los Altos that took over Andronico's still caters to that customer with a large deli and meat counter. However, Safeway did not retain their location in Sunnyvale on Wolfe Road. It is now a mega-gym. Safeway knows how to anticipate the needs of their customers to serve their communities as well as they can.

Too bad our school districts don't have the same insight.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by zap
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
15 hours ago

"The new Safeway is very nice and clean, but I guess I don't shop at that kind of regular grocery store that often because I'm dismayed by the ratio of junk food to fruits and veggies."

How could anyone have missed the big veggie bar, complete with its own kitchen?

Or the big wall of dried fruits/grains/etc in bins?

Or all the organic produce?

AN ENTIRE SECTION OF THE STORE BEYOND THE STANDARD PRODUCE DEPT IS JUST FOR VEGETABLES...

Sounds like someone just wants to trash Safeway because they have some kind of grudge.

Or they never actually visited in the first place.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by zap
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
15 hours ago

"Costc for example where there is never a wait."

Haha ok.

Costco
Never a wait

Pick ONE.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by letsgetreal
a resident of Blossom Valley
7 hours ago

When Albertson's bought Safeway recently, the lines got longer and longer.

Email Town Square Moderator      


