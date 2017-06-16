Navy hits pause on dissolving Moffett RAB

Following pushback from local residents and political leaders, U.S. Navy officials announced Friday they would hold off on plans to disband the Moffett Field Restoration Advisory Board (RAB).

In a message sent to RAB members, Navy spokesman Jim Sullivan said the group would remain in place for the time being.

Last month, Navy officials blindsided RAB members by announcing they were beginning the process to disband the group.

As part of that process, the Navy was obligated to wait 30 days to collect public comments on disbanding the group. In Friday's announcement, Navy officials said they would extend the public comment period, but they did not specify for how long.

The RAB was formed in 1994 to monitor the cleanup of toxic groundwater contaminants left after the Navy exited Moffett Field as part of the base closure. More recently, the group has expanded its scope to preserving Hangar One and tracking development on Moffett Field by Google's affiliates.

The Navy's plan to disband the RAB provided just 30 days to collect public comments before a final decision would be made.

In response, RAB members urged the Navy to hold off for at least six months so they had time to organize some kind of successor panel. That request was later echoed by community members and U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo, Zoe Lofgren and Ro Khanna.