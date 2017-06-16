News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 16, 2017, 12:01 pm

Man arrested over parking space dispute

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested a 25-year-old Mountain View man last week after he allegedly punched two men for taking a parking spot he had been waiting for in a downtown parking lot.

One of the two victims called police around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, reporting that the suspect, identified by police as Guang Leng, attacked them in the parking structure on the 100 block of Bryant Street. The victims, both Mountain View men, told police that Leng became upset when they drove into a parking stall that he had been waiting for, and "immediately" began punching them, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Leng also allegedly threatened the victims, causing both to fear for their lives and subsequently call police, Nelson said. Officers arrived after Leng had left the parking structure, but found him nearby and arrested on him on charges of battery and terrorist threats.

Comments

Posted by Come on!
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:54 pm

Oh come on! Battery I certainly can understand, but terrorist threats???? What the heck did he say or do?

I think this shows we need to be patient and understanding when looking for a precious commodity like parking. I've been in situations when I didn't see someone else waiting for the spot, and realizing my mistake, I'd leave the spot to the person waiting. It's not a free-for-all out there--let's be civil.

Posted by MmHmm, MmHmm
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:13 pm

Given the fact that he just physically attacked them, saying something as common as "I'm going to kill you." "You're a dead man" would rack up that charge pretty quickly. You need to understand the legal definition of terrorist threat first though if you want to understand why he was charged. That would help.

Posted by PA Resident
a resident of another community
on Jun 16, 2017 at 4:37 pm

With parking spots in downtown areas becoming more and more difficult to find at popular times, I expect to hear more of these types of rage.

Posted by EducateYourself
a resident of Shoreline West
on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:36 pm

@ Come On!

Regarding "Terrorist Threats". It's a legal term and doesn't mean what you think it means in this context. Google is your friend. Look it up.

Posted by Maher
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:16 pm

That stunted frontal lobe problem that is now more and more common in the human male seems to enjoy flaring at the least reason. Guys! control yourselves. As for the two who took the parking space, though I understand how it could happen by accident, still a quick apology and offer to move the offending car most likely would have diffused the situation.
Civil mutual respect is a very good choice.

Posted by USA
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:14 pm
USA is a registered user.

It is getting more and more aggravating to find parking around Castro. If someone took my spot, I wouldn't punch them, but I would certainly make some "terrorist threats" LOL

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:06 pm

I hope the City Council is paying attention. Obviously there is no excuse for attacking someone BUT with the City Council's decisions allowing more and more office space to be built, the push to build massive housing complexes to house the office workers while at the same time limiting parking space (under the guise of creating a "vibrant, walkable/rideable city", this situation will happen more frequently.

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:21 pm

@MV Resident

If only we had the technology to build taller parking structures. Oh well, clearly the only solution here is to not let any further residents or businesses move into Mountain View.

Posted by See? SEE?!?!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:06 am

Something like this happened maybe about 5 or 6 years ago as I recall. All the Chicken Littles said "Expect more of this...this is just the start because of MV policies on <pet peeve>." Then nothing until 5 or 6 years later it happened again. See you in another 5 or 6 years. "The sky is falling WORRY! THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! WORRY!!!!" hahaha

I was both days this weekend. It was lovely and we easily found parking. Not in front of the store door, but close enough. We met 2 groups of friends Sat. They also spoke about getting easy parking. True story.
I can't ever recall not finding parking but yes sometimes I ha to walk a blco or two (gasp!)
Too bad there's a sprinkling of unhinged people out there.

