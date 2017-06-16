Man arrested over parking space dispute

Police arrested a 25-year-old Mountain View man last week after he allegedly punched two men for taking a parking spot he had been waiting for in a downtown parking lot.

One of the two victims called police around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, reporting that the suspect, identified by police as Guang Leng, attacked them in the parking structure on the 100 block of Bryant Street. The victims, both Mountain View men, told police that Leng became upset when they drove into a parking stall that he had been waiting for, and "immediately" began punching them, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Leng also allegedly threatened the victims, causing both to fear for their lives and subsequently call police, Nelson said. Officers arrived after Leng had left the parking structure, but found him nearby and arrested on him on charges of battery and terrorist threats.